Marvell: Diversification Is The Name Of The Game

Marvell has been known for trading at a low premium due to low interest in its HDD memories and flash drivers; however, this can change in the medium term.

The news that Citi will replace Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), one of the favorite companies in the technology sector, with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), a company followed by a few in the sector, as its top pick took investors of both companies by surprise.

Surprisingly, the company that previously cut its sales expectations for the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of lower demand in the storage controller market still maintains a good number of buying recommendations from analysts. Overall, we see that the difficulties that the semiconductor sector is facing have left companies like Marvell at a turning point between expectations and execution. Below, we explain in more detail some of the arguments that we believe have made analysts consider Marvell as a good option within the industry.

Diversification That Brings Revenue Growth

In the last quarter, Marvell, which is a producer of storage, communications, and consumer semiconductor products, acquired Cavium, dominant in multi-core processing, networking communications, storage connectivity and security solutions. Both businesses are exceptionally strong in the respective fields, and the transaction is expected to generate at least $150-175 million of annual run rate synergies for around 1.5 years. After the completion of acquisition, Marvell is expected to become a leader in infrastructure solutions with approximately $3.4 billion in annual revenue. Though both the companies are complementary to each other, we believe it is quite early to have a clear view on the long-term financial effects of the merger.

From a strategic perspective, the development of business lines outside of memory products has positioned the company in a market that offers higher growth. After the acquisition of Cavium, the scope of the company's network and infrastructure market has expanded significantly, improving its competitive position. Although Marvell faces more capitalized and more resourceful companies such as Broadcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC), we estimate that the growing demand in the market of infrastructure for businesses, data centers, and wireless products will generate superior returns for all network providers.

This diversification seems attractive to us in the long term as the storage business continues to show signs of weakness. Although Marvell has managed to mitigate the decline in demand for its hard disk drive (HDD) products by focusing on customized solid-state drives (NYSE:SSD), we believe that revenues will be driven mostly by growth in its network segment.

Looking closely at the revenues after the acquisition, Marvell reported a strong third quarter for fiscal 2019 with $851.1 million in net revenue, an increase of 38.1% compared to the prior year period. The surge was mainly driven by robust performance from the networking business (57% increase) and higher sales from the storage business (29% increase), which benefited from the acquisition of Cavium in July of 2018.

On the side of the segments, the Storage segment, which consists of fiber channel products, HDD and flash storage controller, witnessed a revenue of $407 million in the third quarter. The company is anticipating some decrease in demand in the coming quarter due to few difficulties like PC CPU scarcities, trade strains, and cyclical problems in the industry, which will be impacting the demand for storage. The Networking segment, which comprises of embedded processors, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Ethernet switches, performed as per expectations with $398 million. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the networking division contributed to 38% of the revenue, and now, in this quarter, it has increased to 47% of revenue. Both storage and networking attributed equally to the top-line in this quarter, which implies that networking has been facing a growing demand from its enterprise customers and OEMs. Lastly, the revenue generated from the 'Other Products' was $46 million, a 5% share of the pie.

Although demand in the storage segment is expected to recover this year, as inventory digestion completes and cloud investment starts again, we believe that this line of business will take a back seat. The integration of Cavium products with Marvell's existing products, such as the new products from higher-margin networks, will give a boost to revenues in the long term.

Marvell's Position In The Semiconductor Industry

Although the integration promises to bring savings in costs and synergies in the long term, the acquisition of Cavium has weighed on the latest quarterly results. Marvell, which had been characterized by maintaining sustainable levels of gross margins, is now in a lower position in relation to other companies in the semiconductor industry. This drop in margins can be attributed mainly to an increase in the costs of acquiring inventory and amortization of intangible assets from Cavium, and higher costs related to the increase in personnel after the acquisition.

Source: Data provided by YCharts

Despite this, with the integration synergies and cut-through operating efficiency, Marvell achieved non-GAAP operating expense of $297 million in the third quarter. The merger of Cavium in the last quarter provided the company with a cash flow of $299 million of operating activities. The planned capital expenditure was $30 million, and the free cash flow generated was 30% of the net sales.

Source: Data provided by YCharts

The company repaid debt and also paid back to shareholders using its free cash flow. If we take a close look at the past data, free cash flow was around 15-20% in general, but because of the acquisition, free cash flow reduced to as low as 5% in the last quarter. The company maintained an operating margin of 10% in the last twelve months, which has been consistent over the last three years.

Comparatively speaking, Marvell maintains a leverage that is much lower than that of the industry, added to healthy levels of cash and cash equivalents. This quality seems attractive both in the short and medium term, especially after the acquisition. This makes us believe that the company's commitment to maintain its quarterly dividend as part of its effort to return 50% of the free cash flow to shareholders is sustainable in the long term.

Source: Data provided by YCharts

As for the valuations, it can be noted that Marvell has maintained relatively low multiples compared to the industry. This is a result of the little interest caused by its business line of HDD memories and flash drivers. As a result, the market has put a fairly low premium on the company, as these products have been characterized by muted growth in recent years.

Although the executives' strategy is to move away from this segment to focus on markets with better prospects such as the 5G and the new ARM computer chips, it seems that it is still too early for Marvell to be trading at multiples above the industry. Although the growth potential of the company for the next few years is still promising, we see that the interest on the part of investors has not yet risen.

Looking to the future, the forward ratios show that the valuation of the shares will have a rapid contraction during 2019, as the company reports better quarterly results. Marvell seems especially attractive from the perspective of the Price to Earnings forward and the EV to EBITDA forward, which makes us believe that the company offers a lower risk compared to its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.