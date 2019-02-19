Insys Therapeutics Is Ready To Change Lanes And Shift Gears In 2019

Recent developments point toward a catalyst-heavy 2019. These catalysts will determine if the company can make a transition away from an opioid-based company.

The threat of financial difficulties has been advanced by a breakdown in sales of its flagship commercial product SUBSYS. I review the company’s financial outlook for 2019.

Insys has been attempting to dislocate from its previous brand as an opioid-based company and move on to a drug delivery and cannabinoid-based company.

Insys Therapeutics (INSY) has had an agonizing past two years due to the combination of financial and legal troubles. Federal investigations into the company and former executives have hurt sales, which in turn, has decimated the share price.

However, the sales of its flagship commercial product, SUBSYS, are finding support, and SYNDROS has found a small piece of the market. Regarding the legal troubles, the company believes the worst is behind them as they attempt to separate the 2019 Insys from the former version of the company. The goal of the company is to switch from an opioid-based company to a cannabinoid and drug delivery system company.

Although Insys has been working on transitioning their strategy for a couple years now, I believe the upcoming NDA submissions and data readouts will start to change the sentiment around the Insys, and the stock will follow suit. I look to enter INSY before these major catalysts occur in order to obtain a good price for a potential trade and/or long-term investment.

Company Overview

Insys' goal is to advance the quality of patient care by constructing a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to cannabinoids and drug delivery systems that fulfill unaddressed medical needs. At the moment, the company has two commercial products SUBSYS and SYNDROS.

SUBSYS is a first and only fentanyl sublingual spray intended for the management of breakthrough pain (pain flares) in cancer patients who are tolerant to around-the-clock opioid therapy for pain. Insys promotes that SUBSYS may deliver pain relief in little as five minutes. SUBSYS can only be prescribed to patients registered in the Transmucosal Immediate-Release Fentanyl "TIRF" Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy "REMS" Access program.

Insys' second product, SYNDROS, is the first and only FDA-approved liquid dronabinol, a THC cannabinoid medicine intended to treat AIDS patients who have a loss of appetite and who have lost weight. In addition, SYNDROS can treat nausea and vomiting caused by anti-cancer medicine.

Insys is pushing its proprietary spray technology, as well as their pharmaceutical cannabinoids to produce a diverse pipeline. The focus of the pipeline is to address conditions with unmet medical needs, for instance, refractory pediatric epilepsy, Prader-Willi syndrome, anorexia-associated weight loss in cancer patients, agitation in Alzheimer's disease, migraine, anaphylaxis, acute pain, opioid dependence, and opioid overdose

Pipeline Will Shift Gears

Insys is relying on its pipeline to separate from the past and clear a path for the future. The company has a significant amount of catalysts across its pipeline over the course of 2019. Two of these catalysts consist of two potential NDAs for rescue products using its spray technology. One is a naloxone nasal spray for opioid overdose, and the other is an epinephrine nasal spray for anaphylaxis. In addition, the company expects to progress its CBD oral solution in Phase II for childhood absence epilepsy, Phase III for infantile spasms, Phase II for Prader-Willi syndrome; and dronabinol inhalation as a possible treatment for an assortment of disorders, as well as anorexia in cancer.

Naloxone Nasal Spray

Insys reported results of their pharmacokinetic "PK" study reported back in November indicated a distinguishing profile in comparison to the contemporary standards. The company considers that the features of its version of naloxone spray will have a role in combating an overdose from potent synthetic opioids. The company noted that the current dosage in marketed products may not be adequate due to the drug's relatively short half-life vs. the prolonged synthetic opioids.

At the moment, Insys is completing a nonclinical juvenile toxicity study for its naloxone and believes the data will be ready by March. If the results are positive, the company expects to submit an NDA around the end of Q1.

Back in December, the FDA held an Advisory Committee to assess the "agency's efforts to advance new ways to increase the availability of naloxone as one means for reducing opioid overdose deaths." The list of topics discussed during the meeting included:

The need to improve access to naloxone.

Whether naloxone should be co-prescribed with all or some opioid prescriptions to reduce the risk of overdose death the need for manufacturing volume growth for naloxone, and the risk of drug shortages of this product that could come from a sudden spike in prescribing.

The significant costs and burdens that may be associated with naloxone co-prescribing.

The Naloxone market has taken a very similar route as EpiPen. As the demand for the product increased, the companies which produce naloxone products have also increased their prices. Indeed, Kaleo, Inc., the maker of the EVZIO naloxone auto-injector, increased EVZIO's 2 pack price from $690 in 2014, to $4,641. That is more than a 500% surge in price.

Figure 1: Naloxone Market (Source - INSY)

Insys' naloxone product could be a possible remedy to both the FDA and naloxone market issues. As a result of the FDA's decision to co-prescribe naloxone with each opioid prescription, that has created a market of about 200 million naloxone scripts annually. Since the average price of generic naloxone is about $30, we can estimate that the potential market generated from that policy could be $6 billion. It is unlikely that every opioid script filled will have an equal amount of naloxone scripts filled, but the potential market has just expanded dramatically. Even without the new FDA decision, the naloxone market was expected to experience an 11.4% CAGR and should hit $885M by 2026 (Figure 1). That is still an expanding market with limited competition.

At the moment, nasal administration has been the preferred route for naloxone compared to injection and auto-injector.

Not only could Insys have a naloxone product to aid in the opioid epidemic but also it would be a product that utilizes the most popular route of administration. Therefore, I don't expect Insys' naloxone to have too many barriers and could rapidly grab a large portion of a recently expanded market. In fact, the FDA is working on the framework to take the naloxone market to over-the-counter "OTC". If this comes to fruition, cheaper nasal spray naloxone could be a valuable product for some of the larger biopharmaceutical companies that deal in the OTC arena.

Epinephrine Nasal Spray

Insys' epinephrine nasal spray product could be an alternative route of administration compared to the standard intramuscular injection route. Back in June, the company reported its proof-of-concept study that the epinephrine was quickly absorbed into the nasal mucosa. Consequently, the FDA granted Fast Track designation in August of last year.

Considering the Fast Track designation, Insys believes the epinephrine NDA submission remains on track for Q4 of 2019. The company has just finished its dose-finding PK study and is looking to meet with the FDA early Q2 to approve the design of the program.

The company plans on presenting this data at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology "AAAAI" meeting at the end of February. The abstract is titled "A Phase 1, Single-Dose, Open-Label, 5-Treatment, Crossover, Pharmacokinetic Study of Comparative Bioavailability of Epinephrine Nasal Spray and EpiPen in Healthy Adults with Seasonal Allergies." Although the presentation should not contain any new information, it will be displayed in front of some of the top allergist in the country/world. I am positive most of these prescribing physicians would be interested in a nasal epinephrine product that has similar bioavailability as EpiPen.

Figure 2: Epinephrine Market (Source - INSY)

The global market for epinephrine is estimated to be about $1.7B (Figure 2), and about 75% of the U.S. market goes to Mylan's (MYL) EpiPen. Similar to the naloxone dilemma, the epinephrine market has been dominated by Mylan, which has been a villain in the public's eyes. The price of a two-pack of EpiPens has ballooned over the past decade, and Mylan and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have had plenty of mishaps along the way. Teva (TEVA) and Antares Pharma (ATRS) have recently launched their generic EpiPen with little fanfare. In addition, Adamis (ADMP) and Sandoz/Novartis (NVS) have recently launched their pre-filled syringe device SYMJEPI. Notice, all these options are all intramuscular injection drug/device combination. Once again, Insys could be stepping into an expanding market that has a drug shortage… but with a novel delivery system for epinephrine.

Cannabidiol "CBD" Products

The company has three CBD programs in the pipeline. All three of these programs have trials that are currently enrolling patients, including a Phase II study of childhood absence epilepsy, a Phase III study of infantile spasms, and a Phase II study of Prader-Willi syndrome.

Back in December, the company presented results from their long-term safety study of CBD in refractory pediatric epilepsy at the American Epilepsy Society 2018 annual meeting. The data exhibited that Insys' CBD drug was generally well-tolerated, even at high doses, through 48 weeks. Insys anticipates reporting initial results from the Phase II trial in childhood absence epilepsy in late Q1.

As for Prader-Willi syndrome, the company continues to enroll patients in a Phase II study and expects full results of this study in the second half of 2019.

Unfortunately, the company has reported a slow pace of enrollment in their Phase III study of infantile spasms and will provide an update once it has better visibility into enrollment.

If approved for infantile spasms, Insys' CBD product could grab some of the market share from Mallinckrodt's (MNK) Acthar gel, which costs about $40K per vial. Considering the lack of competition and the controversial price of current products, I expect the Insys' product to be welcomed by the $225M market (Figure 3).

Figure 3: CBD Market (Source - INSY)

Moreover, the company is anticipating three studies planned by the University of California San Diego School of Medicine's Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research (CMCR) to be initiated in 2019. The IND for CMCR's autism study has been opened, and the INDs for the studies of early psychosis in the first quarter and anxiety in anorexia nervosa are expected in the second quarter. On another front, the company is awaiting plans for a study of CBD in cocaine dependence at the University of Montreal.

What is more, the company has been working on alternative oral-dose CBD formulations, and they expect marks from nonclinical studies in Q1. The company plans to update on these formulations and potential clinical trials later on in 2019.

Dronabinol

Insys' dronabinol inhalable formula has completed its proof-of-concept study in September 2018, demonstrating the rapid uptake at a fraction of the time oral dose (2 minutes with the inhaled dronabinol compared to 1.53 hours with the oral dronabinol). The company will have an advisory board meeting with clinical experts at some point in Q1 to discuss dronabinol development path for anorexia in cancer patients.

SUBSYS Sales and For Sale

SUBSYS has experienced a deterioration in its sales that has contributed to Insys missing some earnings estimates. Yet, management believes the downward trajectory has flattened out. The market still needs products that treat acute pain, particularly breakthrough pain in cancer patients. In fact, about 50% of these patients are prescribed SUBSYS. This still makes SUBSYS a valuable asset for the company.

However, the company has stated it is looking to sell SUBSYS and the rest of their opioid pipeline and formulations. This would be a significant event for the company for multiple reasons, one of which is financials involved in the sale. On one hand, the sale of SUBSYS would provide the company with some cash. On the other hand, SUBSYS is still about 97% of the company's sales, and they would be losing that revenue. Perhaps the most important aspect for the company would be the jettison of opioids from the company's portfolio and pipeline.

Finances

Figure 4: Insys Financials (Source - INSY)

A casual look at Insys' financials (Figure 4) over the last five years shows the brutal impact of SUBSYS' decline. As of 9/30/18, the company has about $113M in cash on hand. Unfortunately, we don't know if this could bridge the company to epinephrine sales. Unfortunately, the company is expected to have generated $17.95M in Q4 (Figure 5), which represents a ~43% decline year over year. In addition, the street also anticipates a net revenue of $83.74M 2018, which is a ~41% decline year over year. This is not good news, considering the company recorded a net loss of ~$30.6M for Q3 2018. The company is going to need to find an answer to their funding dilemma before the end of Q3 2019.

Figure 5: Insys Revenue (Source: Market Realist)

Figure 6: Insys Balance Snapshot (Source - INSY)

Looking at the latest financial snapshot (Figure 6), we can see the company has taken some steps to decrease the cash burn by reducing non-legal operating expenses and has reduced the commercial headcount to offset the increase in legal expenses. The concerning issue is the company can only cut their expenses so much, but the total net revenue still has plenty of room to fall. For that reason, I expect the company to either take on some debt or tap the market with a secondary before a naloxone approval.

However, 2019 may mark the bottom or even an inflection point for the company's revenue. Add in the slight increase in SYNDROS sales and Insys might have the ability to entice some new investors who are looking for the turnaround point.

Federal Fallout Remains

Obviously, federal investigations don't have a positive impact on the stock of a company. INSY has been under strong selling pressure due to these legal issues and declining SUBSYS sales. Into the bargain, the company's founder John Kapoor was arrested and charged with racketeering. Insys remained under investigation by the Department of Justice "DOJ" until the new management was able to get a settlement agreement. It appears Insys is not out of the woods yet, with some "outstanding claims" still up in the air.

Despite the company doing their best to finalize these legal problems, we could still see negative headlines such as "Former Insys____ admits to ______" until the former officers and directors finish their court proceedings.

Competition

If their naloxone and epinephrine products receive FDA approval, Insys will be entering markets filled with well-established branded products and juggernaut companies. On the epinephrine side, Insys will have to battle against Mylan's EpiPen and generics being pushed by Teva and the alternative SYMJEPI being marketed by Sandoz/Novartis. In the naloxone arena, Insys will be battling against Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) and their NARCAN and Kaleo with their EVIZIO. On the institutional level, we expect Amphastar's (AMPH) Luer-Jet and the intranasal adapter from Teleflex (TFX) to remain competitive with their economical products.

As for the CBD, the primary competition comes for Epidiolex from GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH). Although the GWPH is focusing other indications than Insys, it is still a CBD oral solution and could be a potential competitor down the road or for off-label.

Charts Starting to Heat Up

The INSY charts over the past few years have been the main reason I have stayed out of the stock. The weekly chart (Figure 7) shows how the share price has been following a downward channel for an extended period of time.

Figure 7: INSY Daily (Source: Trendspider)

However, the daily chart (Figure 8) appears to have hit a double-bottom and started to show signs of breaking out the top of the pattern moving up toward the $5.00 area.

Figure 9: INSY Weekly (Source: Trendspider)

The hourly chart (Figure 10) tells me the stock is in the middle of a short-term breakout and could see a strong continuation if the company can submit the NDA in the near future.

Figure 10: INSY Hourly (Source: Trendspider)

Considering the points above, I am feeling the pressure to make a decision to buy-in sooner rather than later.

Conclusion

Insys is a complicated company that has been sending me mixed signal over the past few years. The company's history and stock deterioration have prevented me from hitting the buy button. Yet, the company's pipeline and future outlook have me running surveillance on the stock for an entry point. I have anticipated I was going to have to make a decision at a point where downside risk still remains, but the future company was starting to take shape… I believe this is that time.

INSY now trades at about $5 a share, down about 50% from its high in September 2018. With a market cap of about $368M and a price/sales ratio of ~3.80 (Figure 11), INSY looks immensely cheap in spite of the diminishing sales and potential legal liabilities.

Figure 11: INSY Values (Source: Seeking Alpha)

At the moment, the average P/S for the biotech sector is about 5, so the fundamentals seem to favor a value buy.

If Insys can execute on their planned milestones (Figure 12) and keep its legal punishments within reason, 2019 could very well prove to be a major turnaround year for this beaten down biotech.

Figure 12: Upcoming Milestones (Source - INSY)

The impact of the SUBSYS scandal and legal issues might prevent the stock from recovering to its highs of 2015. However, INSY is a small-cap biotech stock which is known for abrupt changes in sentiment and momentum. I predict INSY will soon be riding a surge in momentum facilitated by the completion of these milestones.

Once the momentum has slowed, the company will rely on the systemic changes in the company's strategy and operations.

I see the following points or events to be critical to this idea.

Selling SUBSYS - Management has expressed the desire to find a buyer for SUBSYS. Despite the association with the opioid crisis, SUBSYS is still a valuable asset and that could provide instant sales to a company that is looking to make an acquisition. Cancer patients still need a pain-management option for breakthrough pain... considering SUBSYS is the first and only option for this, Insys could have multiple parties interested which could drive up the sale price. If the company can finalize a sale of their opioid products, they would finally remove the tag or classification of an opioid company.

Switching Roles - The company is making an attempt to provide alternatives to some of the most notorious rescue drug devices… Narcan and EpiPen. These drug/device products don't exactly have the best public reputations attributable to substantial price hikes and/or the persistent shortages. Insys could be a major disruptor in these areas, which should provide a positive sentiment around the company and could inject some momentum into the stock. Plus, Insys definitely needs a new public identity, and they achieve that by being a solver of problems rather than the cause of them.

If the company can execute on the points above, we should see more coverage about new product launches and less coverage about company sales managers giving doctors lap dances to promote their products.

Personally, I believe management has done their best to comfort investors about the dwindling SUBSYS sales while rallying support for their potential products. With the expanding naloxone and epinephrine markets, I expect Insys to find a respectable market share with their innovative products which could revive the balance sheet. Thus, reviving the positive sentiment around the stock.

Considering the recent price action and the developing pattern on the stock charts, I plan on entering the stock in the near future. I would like to find a technical entry prior to the expected naloxone NDA submission and will look to add after the company's 2018 annual report (good or bad). I plan on trading a small portion of this position on a catalyst pop and hold the remaining for a long-term hold as the company starts to grow into INSYS 2.0.

