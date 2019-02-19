Apple: Stuck In The Mud

Apple needs to re-accelerate iPhone shipment growth. Without lowered prices or phenomenal innovation, this could be the beginning of the iPhone's long-term downtrend.

Services have long-term headwinds that could force a growth deceleration. Exposure to Google and iPhone-dependent services all will weigh on growth.

Apple's business is based around the iPhone. The iPhone is Apple's primary growth driver. I observe a long-term downtrend in the iPhone.

Apple Is An iPhone Business

I have written on this specific issue in the past. No matter how you spin it, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) business is built off the iPhone. 59% of their total revenue came from the iPhone. Sales of the iPhone dictate the trajectory of the business. We can talk all day long about Services and Wearables, but realistically, the iPhone drives Apple's revenue.

The mistake I made was believing that iPhone shipments were to only go up or flatten out over time. This was the basis of my $260 target when I initiated coverage on the stock. I now admit that I was dead wrong on my bullish stance, and am now moving to a hold/neutral rating.

iPhone's First Weak Spot: Emerging Markets

62% of Apple's fiscal Q1 revenues came from emerging markets like China and Europe. This part of Apple's business has been under investor scrutiny for its weakness. Emerging markets' weakness has been one of the key reasons for Apple's overall revenue shortfall. While I believe management places too much of the blame on a deteriorating macro climate, I do believe there is still some blame to be placed on a worsening macroeconomic climate.

I'm referring specifically to Apple's inability to sell their premium devices into end markets like China and India.

I'll attack this critical argument two-fold, with one side focusing on China and the other side focused on India.

China: With regards to China, management firmly placed blame on China for its Q1 revenue and profit shortfall. While I do not believe all the blame should be placed on a weaker China, a weak China definitely contributed to lackluster financial performance in the quarter. A host of factors contributed to Apple's China woes. Here are some of those factors:

The ongoing US-China trade war

A weakening Chinese consumer

Competition

There is a plethora of factors that led to the slowdown in China. The first of which is the ongoing US-China trade war. This trade war has led to increased currency volatility in the RMB (local Chinese currency) and has made component costs for iPhones rise. Apple has been considered one of the larger losers in the ongoing trade war as so much of their business comes directly from China.

If Apple wants their margins to remain intact, they need to hike prices to offset the increase in component cost, lowering demand for iPhones in China.

The second factor is a general weakness in the Chinese consumer. Right now, the iPhone XR costs 6,999 RMB, which translates into a $1,035 starting price, a staggering 38% higher than the US starting price.

The Chinese economy in general is showing signs of slower growth, particularly within consumer spending. GDP per capita in China is ~$8,800. At the current prices, an iPhone eats into ~12% of the average Chinese person's economic value. In the US, GDP per capita is ~$60K. With the phone starting at $749, an iPhone eats into ~1% of the average American's economic value. An iPhone just costs more relative to a Chinese buyer than an American buyer.

Finally there is the local competition, most notably companies like Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo. These are local Chinese smartphone manufacturers that are able to build "good enough" phones at a much lower price. IDC reported that iPhone shipments were down 19.9% in China, while Huawei was up 23.3%, Oppo was up 1.5%, and Vivo was up 3.1%. Apple's loss was absorbed by local competition.

India: Apple's inability to sell the iPhone into the Indian market has not acted as much as a headwind as much as it is a flop. If you thought Apple's positioning in China was bad, then you are in for a surprise. Apple's sheer inability to sell iPhones into India has hurt their ability to grow shipments.

It is really all about pricing, not tariffs or a weaker consumer, just iPhone pricing.

In India, the iPhone XR starts at 76,900 rupees. That translates to a $1,085 price tag in India, $50 more than the starting price in China. The GDP per capita in India is even lower than that of China at $1,939.61. The iPhone XR makes up ~56% of an average Indian's total economic value. With Indian phones selling for a small fraction of the cost, iPhones are a niche product and do not sell well in India.

iPhone's Second Weak Spot: An Elongating Upgrade Cycle

As former Apple executive Ron Johnson puts it, Apple could be a victim of their own success. I believe the greatest problem the iPhone has longer term is an elongating upgrade cycle. Tim Cook says he wants Apple products to last as long as possible. Apple has succeeded in developing products that last longer and longer periods of time with each new product generation. The problem is, iPhone's key sales driver is current iPhone owners purchasing a new and improved iPhone. The problem is, as the iPhone improves, the amount of time a user can hold onto an iPhone increases.

As Apple improves their smartphone technology, the longevity of the phone increases, meaning users do not need to upgrade their iPhone as frequently. With Apple's recent upgrades in the new XS/XS MAX/XR lineup, the iPhone upgrade cycle has stretched from two years to a staggering four years.

Volatility in this upgrade cycle will harm Apple's iPhone unit growth, creating greater risk around Apple's overall business.

Apple's rate of technological progress, while good for the potential buyer in the short-term, elongates the upgrade cycle. An elongation of the iPhone upgrade cycle will damage unit sales longer-term.

iPhone's Final Weak Spot: Stuck In The Mud

Apple is in its toughest spot yet with regards to the iPhone. It is in a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" scenario with iPhone pricing.

One of the biggest, if not the biggest concern consumers have with Apple is their premium pricing levels. Coupled with negative sentiment towards their ability to innovate and we get some levels of disappointment over Apple's premium pricing levels.

For example, the iPhone XR starts at $749 but is marketed as a budget phone, with Apple discounting features like their screen display relative to the premium models (XS and XS Max) in order to lower prices to consumers. But as the recent financial results show, the iPhone, despite having lower prices, is not sold at a low enough price to drive high demand.

And with the 2019 lineup rumored to be a continuation of the XR/XS/XS MAX lineup, we shouldn't expect anything less than flat pricing.

Longer term (three plus years out), investors need to closely focus on iPhone pricing. Unless Apple rolls out some innovative new feature, the odds of consumers tolerating higher and higher iPhone prices is slim. In my opinion, if Apple wants to bring consumers back, they need to lower prices.

If Apple doesn't lower prices, then demand should continue to wane, but their margins will remain intact. After all, the value of a business is based off of its cash flows and earnings, not its unit sales. Cash flows and earnings are driven by margins, and if Apple lowers prices (without gutting features that Apple deems useless like 3D Touch) then margins could take a drastic hit. On the other, if they lower prices, Apple's brand loyalty will increase, the customer will be happy, and sentiment around Apple (at least in the customer's mind) will be positive.

This brings me to the "damned if you do, damned if you don't" scenario. Let's say Apple keeps pricing steady or even increases prices. If they do that, brand loyalty may decline, loyal buyers will be priced out of the market, but margins will remain intact. Unit sales will continue to decline, just at flat/higher ASPs. Higher prices yields lower units. If Apple cuts prices, their margins (a.) come under pressure or (b.) they will have to gut certain features to lower COGS.

In each scenario, Apple faces trouble, whether it be growing units and revenues, or keeping margins intact. This idea, along with my new thinking around services (I'll talk about that later) are the key drivers of my downgrade of Apple to hold.

Services Headwinds On The Horizon

While mainstream sell-side analysts view Services as Apple's next big opportunity, I see some hurdles for continued growth out of this key segment. There are two key problems with Apple's services business:

Some components of Services have direct exposure to iPhone units.

Heavy exposure to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) through traffic acquisition costs.

While the focus on Apple's services business is on the launch of a News platform and a video streaming platform, I am beginning to see headwinds on the more immediate horizon for certain parts of Apple's services business.

Interestingly enough, Goldman analyst Rod Hall recently put out a report on Apple's services business, focusing on the headwinds approaching the segment. While his price target is far lower than mine at $140 (the lowest on the Street), he makes valid points about headwinds the Services segment could be facing in 2019.

Goldman says that $9.5 billion of Apple's services revenue came from Google specifically through TAC, traffic acquisition costs. This is the amount Google pays to be the primary search engine on the iOS infrastructure. In 2018, Apple generated services revenues of $37.19 billion, meaning ~25% of Services' total revenue was generated through traffic acquisition costs.

If some extreme event occurs regarding Apple's ability to remain partners with Google, growth could drastically level off in the Services segment as a whole. Goldman expects growth in this TAC revenue to slow down in 2019 and beyond, not necessarily decline. All in all, TAC exposure (or Google exposure for that matter) is not currently doing harm to Apple's business, but there is potential for slower overall growth as TAC growth inevitably slows. This is less of a current headwind as it is a future risk.

Secondly, we have the direct relationship between iPhone unit sales and certain aspects of the Services segment. Products like AppleCare and Apple Music are directly correlated to the sale of new iPhones. As iPhone unit trajectory slumps, the revenue generated from these two particular products may also. When you are buying a new iPhone, you are given the option to buy an AppleCare iPhone insurance package.

If you look at the bottom of the picture, you can see that you have the option to purchase AppleCare insurance packages. These packages allow you to fix and/or replace your iPhone if it is stolen, lost, or damaged. As iPhone shipments goes up, the number of people purchasing these insurance packages goes up. As the number of shipments goes down, it becomes less likely that people purchase these packages.

The same holds true for Apple Music. As the number of iPhone sales increases, the number of Apple Music subscribers/accounts increases. As the number of iPhone sales decreases, the number of Apple Music subscribers/accounts doesn't increase by as much.

These two products in particular are the ones most affected by a downturn in iPhone sales. This may be why analysts expect slowing growth from services as time goes on.

Services Tailwinds On The Horizon

In that same Goldman note, the analyst mentions an "Apple Prime" bundle the could be rolling out this year. This could be a bundle of new Apple services like a News app and a subscription video service, along with some older apps like Apple Music, bundled into one big service selling at a monthly price. If this bundle does come out, we should see in the first half of '19, being a potential tailwind for services growth into 2H and beyond. If Apple minimizes its exposure to the aforementioned headwinds, and creates valuable software products, services growth could reaccelerate in the years to come.

Valuation - The Reason For The Downgrade

While I am still long Apple, my take on the company is now a HOLD, no longer a BUY. Price action now has the stock at $170, far above its lows at $142. This means, as I adjust my price target lower from $187 to $178, the reward in Apple stock is minimizing.

I value stocks on a DCF basis.

Here is my calculation for cost of equity:

This assumes a beta of 0.99, a risk-free rate of 2.663% (per the current 10-year yield), and an equity risk premium of 5.96%.

Here is my calculation for WACC:

Now on to my projections for the business.

For 2020, I am expecting Apple to meet its goal of doubling its 2016 services revenue. As you may have noticed, I am expecting a spike in unit shipments of the iPhone in fiscal '21 as the 5G iPhone begins to rejuvenate sales growth and ASP growth.

Now on to the cash flow side of the valuation:

Keep in mind, Apple generated free cash flows of ~$64 billion in 2018. Nowhere here do I expect Apple to get back to its 2018 levels of cash generation.

Finally, on to the valuation itself:

Because the upside profile is only 4% (excluding dividends), the risk/reward is not attractive enough for Apple to remain a buy. This less attractive risk/reward yields a lowered rating to hold.

Conclusion

Apple is facing multiple headwinds. Some of which will harm Apple's ability to push for long-term growth, especially in the Services category. Exposure to the iPhone and Google will create more volatility in the growth rate of services, with iPhone unit trajectory remaining unsure. According to my personal DCF model, Apple's stock is only worth $178, ~24% off their all-time high prices. I acknowledge I was wrong on my previous bullish stances, and while I remain long Apple, I would not buy more of the stock today.

Apple is stuck in the mud.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.