Quadruple Or Nothing, A High Risk Gamble On CSS

Managements focus on transitioning to online sales might bring back growth aided by the upcoming release of a new app that has the potential to revolutionize the fashion industry.

A return to profitability is likely as cost savings and projected margin improvements come to fruition.

CSS could be considered a value trap based on the decreasing book value and a lack of organic growth and profitability.

The difference between deep value and a value trap can be a difficult question to answer. CSS Industries (CSS) seems to check all the boxes of a value trap: Diminishing revenue (adjusting for acquisitions) in an industry that lacks growth, a decreasing book value per share, and a lack of a clear road back to organic growth.

But for those who are willing to take risks, I believe there is a price at which almost any company, regardless of degrading metrics, becomes an opportunity. This maker of seasonal/celebration products now yields an 11% dividend and trades at just 0.41x its tangible book value. Although admittedly unhealthy, if CSS were to return to its previous glory, it could yield upwards of 450% over the next two years.

There is enough evidence here to be optimistic as management aims to cut operating costs and expand its online presence over the next year. In addition, they have guided for a return to healthy margins. A turnaround is completely within reach if management can deliver on these promises and effectively deploy capital.

With that said, we must first acknowledge the risks associated with a business in decline.

The Value Trap Case is Strong

The bears have more than enough material to make their case. We’ve seen sales growth propped up by the acquisitions of Simplicity and McCall, but organic growth has been declining since 2016 as shown in the graph below.

Source:2018 Investors Presentation, Red Line added to denote organic sales

In addition, they recently lowered their guided net income for fiscal 2019 from -10 to -29 million almost tripling their cash burn for the year.

CSS hasn’t been turning a profit due to the costs associated with these continual acquisitions. This brings into question the viability of their operations and whether or not long-term growth can be maintained through the acquired businesses and their synergies. While this is a decidedly bad way of sustaining growth, a case can be made for the effective utilization of capital if the investments continue to expand on their own.

Source: 2018 Investor Presentation

So how can CSS achieve organic growth? This is a tough question when you consider that their market segments are shrinking in two of three industries. The recent Q3 report showed a 13% decline in gift sales and a 17% decline in crafts when adjusting for acquisitions. The 6% increase in their seasonal segment was entirely attributed to the later timing of shipments. Throughout the report they cite lower demand as the main driver.

It’s likely this deterioration will continue unless CSS repositions itself to capitalize on the shift from brick and mortar to online sales.

We continue to see a difficult brick and mortar retail environment for our products as evidenced by the declining sales and our replenishment gift and craft business.

Christopher Munyan (NYSE:CEO), Recent Q3 report

No changes have been made to their digital pattern software since 2012 and The Craft Industry Alliance calls it “notoriously inefficient” and “out of date”. They go on to say that hundreds of other smaller companies have popped up, many of them offering better systems of acquiring digital patterns.

Management may have the answer as it announced the upcoming release of a new approach to finding and accessing their patterns. Although clearly late to the party, we’ll see if this can catalyze growth. At the very least it’s a step in the right direction.

Source: Ycharts

Last on the bears list of deficiencies is the slide in book value/share. Despite management actively repurchasing stock, investors have lost 9.8% of their equity over the last 3 years adjusting for dividends.

At the beginning of 2018, management wrote off the goodwill from acquisitions, so the decline can be partially attributed to this. As long as CSS continues making acquisitions and acquiring goodwill, investors will be losing tangible value, hence the correction in share price after acquisition announcements.

Management is still pursuing opportunities in acquiring other businesses, and I see no real problem with that as long as careful consideration is made. For now though, book value continues to decline until we see results.

So Why Take a Chance on a Coin Flip?

The answer is in the valuation. If you’re still interested after reading this far, you might have the risk tolerance to take the flip.

Pier 1 Imports (PIR) exemplifies rock-bottom among consumer goods retailers. In a recent article by Forbes, it was stated that “All the signs are there that the next port of call for Pier 1 will, unfortunately, be bankruptcy court.” Pier 1 is priced at 0.48x its tangible book value, while CSS is lower at 0.41x. Even with the most pessimistic assumptions CSS will continue to function as a going concern. There is a clear discount here, far outside the realm of fair value.

This point can be taken a step further through a NCAV calculation.

Graphic is my own, data taken from Seeking Alpha

A $14.14 NCAV per share means that if the company were to liquidate, investors would see a 90% return on investment. In fact, the balance sheet holds almost $7 per share in cash. Valuation discrepancies to this extreme are common when the company is likely to burn through all of its assets. Although the decline of CSS does cast a shadow of doubt, I find it highly unlikely they will remain unprofitable indefinitely.

Source: Ycharts

Moving to an industry comparative, CSS looks very appealing at 5x EV/EBITDA. This metric is amplified by its strong balance sheet with an immaterial 0.4x debt leverage and plans to be 0.25x leveraged by next quarter.

Short-term obligations of 59 million may appear to pose a problem, but their $125 million asset-based revolver more than covers cash flow issues and then some. In other words, there is absolutely no dilution risk for future acquisitions and capital spending.

CSS doesn’t match up to the competition in terms of return on assets but we can draw some parallels to Michaels Companies (MIK) and Party City (PRTY).

CSS Industries Party City Michaels Companies Enterprise Value (millions) 114 3070 5000 Revenue (millions) 392 2400 5370 Rev. Growth (adj. for acquisitons) -5% 3.4% 2.9% Forward P/S (fiscal 2019) 0.17 0.43 0.4 EV/EBITDA 5.0 7.3 6.3 Debt Leverage 0.4 2.6 2.0

The small crafts/celebration industry makes comparing apples to apples challenging. Being that CSS is much smaller, it lacks the economies of scale exhibited by the larger companies. Even still, there are some conclusions we can make:

CSS holds an unusually low debt level for the industry.

Even a small amount of growth number should warrant a P/S close to 0.4.

Also consider that the overall low growth of the industry, while admittedly a bad thing, leaves substantial room for a rally even if that metric remains flat.

The higher end 10% growth in the industry, as exhibited by Albany International (AIN), isn't out of reach for CSS in terms of performance. Yes there are hurdles but when the bar is set low, it doesn’t take an optimist to see a rally in the near future.

Reasons to Be Optimistic

The valuation is cheap, but we still need a reason to believe a turnaround is probable. There are a few upcoming changes that I believe may kick-start profitability and growth.

I’m cautiously optimistic about the cost savings initiatives that were extensively laid out in the recent earnings report. Management guides for 12 to 18 million in annualized savings to be fully realized in two years, representing a 17% improvement in operating costs.

Graph is my own, assumptions based on Q3 guidance

With conservative assumptions, CSS will be substantially closer to a positive operating income even without a growth turnaround. I hesitate to say this is entirely beneficial because the recent earnings report alluded to layoffs being a primary source. A quick look on the job review site Glass Door gives me the impression that employee morale is feeling the effects of the tighten-up.

Management has also guided for a return to healthy margins. Over the past few years, CSS has severely suffered due to the dumping of Chinese products in the United States. Last August the US Department of Commerce found that the Chinese Government was illegally subsidizing up to 94.5% of these products value:

After this determination, we are one step closer to restoring a level playing field and bringing relief to a U.S. industry that has been injured by dumped and subsidized imports of Chinese producers.

Daniel Pickard (legal counsel to Berwick Offray), Consulting.us

Margins have been forced down to -2%, and many customer orders were largely impacted by the timing of the litigation and increased competition. If in the wake of this important lawsuit we see a meaningful improvement in the competitive landscape, it will catalyze a return to profitability. CEO Munyan had this to say in the recent earnings report:

…the impact relating to the anti-dumping action, we do not expect those to continue next year. We expect commitments to come in, in normal course from major retail chains, which were delayed this last year because of this case. And we expect to get back to normal levels of production. Historically, we've produced our seasonal domestic production without any substantial variances. So we're building good plans to have these not repeat.

Cost savings and healthy margins will make profitability highly probable in the coming years. For the question of growth though, there's no easy answer. To me, it seems intuitive that an aggressive shift into online sales is the solution.

I'm hopeful in the upcoming release of their mobile app “Sew the Look” expected later this year. The app will make it possible to find patterns based on images. In the Q3 report, Munyan mentioned he believes they have one of the largest collections of western fashion art in the world. If archived and commercialized properly, this has the potential to be revolutionary for the fashion and design industry. The apps success would provide CSS with a significant moat.

Possible Outcomes and Conclusion

All told, I expect one of the following three outcomes over the next 3 years:

Outcomes Over a 2 Year Holdings Bear Base Bull Outcomes Failure of transition to Online/app

Cost savings cause faster degradation of revenue

No effect from anti-dumping litigation No effect from online transition

Healthy margins and cost-savings bring back profitability Online app catalyses growth

Healthy margins and profitability EBITDA and Revenue Growth -20 million/-45% 5 million/-15% 30 million/+15% Valuation 0.1x Price/Sales 8x EV/EBITDA and 0.25x Price/Sales 12x EV/EBITDA and 0.8x Price/Sales Stock Price $2-5 (dividend is lowered/removed) $8-15 $25-30

For the risk-averse, I’m sure this appears to be a value trap. However I believe there is enough here to be hopeful when considering the future of CSS.

I’ve taken a small long position and am prepared to average down if the stock reaches $5.50. My tentative price target is $25 per share over a 2 year holding period, but this may be revised as we see the effects (or lack thereof) of expected catalysts.

