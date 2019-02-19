Berkshire Hathaway Q4 Earnings, Q4 And Current Book Value Estimates

Investors should focus on Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings rather than the fluctuations in its equity book.

When released in a few weeks, these numbers will be materially out of date, since a significant portion of this loss has already been recovered in 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway's 2018 Q4 Earnings and Book Value will show significant declines because of the $38 Billion decrease in the equity book.

Now that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has released its 13F Form for Q4, we have a better idea of what the quarter will look like. Berkshire Hathaway only added ~$1 billion in net stock exposure in Q4, far less than many believed would happen after the sharp selloff in December. Of note, Berkshire added $1.5 billion to its JPMorgan Chase (JPM) stake and completely exited its $2 billion stake in Oracle (ORCL), a position it entered only recently.

It established small stakes in Red Hat (RHT), Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and made small additions and subtractions to a variety of other positions, including Apple (AAPL). Since the moves in the equity book were small, we can estimate Q4 book value fairly accurately.

Calculating Q4 Book Value And Earnings

On September 30, 2018, Berkshire's Hathaway's book value (also known as Shareholders' Equity) was $375.6 billion, which equals approximately $228,712 per A share and $152.47 per B share.

During Q4, the value of Berkshire's equity book, listed as "Investments in equity securities" on the balance sheet, dropped from $221 billion to $183 billion, a decline of $38 billion. Here are Berkshire's ten largest holdings, which accounted for the bulk of the loss.

When calculating the impact of this loss on book value, we need to also adjust the liability for "Income taxes, principally deferred." This liability tracks the income taxes that would be owed on unrealized gains if the shares are sold. While Buffett famously said in his 1988 letter that his "favorite holding period is forever," implying that these taxes may never be paid, GAAP still requires this entry.

For the $38 billion loss, "Income taxes, principally deferred" will decrease by this amount multiplied by the corporate tax rate of 21%, or about $8 billion.

Overall, we see a $30 billion decrease in book value from the decline in Berkshire's equity book.

To this, we add Berkshire's operating earnings. Berkshire's wholly-owned businesses have been performing well and are the primary reason I am long the stock.

Berkshire's operating earnings are the biggest unknown, but there are some ways we can guess at how they performed in Q4. For property & casualty insurance, there were no major super-cat events, so we shouldn't expect a large unexpected loss from this business, which is historically their most volatile. For both property & casualty and auto insurance, competitor Allstate (ALL) released earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. For the BNSF railroad, competitor Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) beat on earnings and revenue and the shares are currently at all-time highs.

With this information, I believe it's reasonable to assume Q4 earnings come in similar to Q3. I'll estimate that Q4 Operating earnings are flat with Q3 at $6.9 billion (note: the numbers presented above are after tax.)

Berkshire's Hathaway's Q3 book value was $375.6 billion. Subtracting the $30 billion equity book loss and adding $6.9 billion in operating earnings, we have a Q4 book value of $352.5 billion. With the current market capitalization of $506.2 billion, this implies a 1.44x Price/Book Value for Q4.

The approximate Q4 loss of around $23 billion translates to a loss of $13,993 per A share and $9.32 per B share.

Current Book Value

Since the end of 2018, the value of Berkshire's equity holdings has increased by $18 billion. Here is the valuation change for the top 10:

In calculating current book value, along with the $18 billion increase, we need to again adjust the "Income taxes, principally deferred" liability up by 21% of this gain, $3.8 billion, for a net book value increase of $14.2 billion. Assuming Berkshire's Q1 operating earnings come in at $6 billion, and being halfway through the quarter, we'll add half of this, or $3 billion, to arrive at a current book value of $369.7 billion, for a price to book of 1.37x. This is right in the middle of the range it has traded over the past 3 years.

Conclusion And Outlook

I'm expecting many ugly headlines when the Berkshire Hathaway Q4 numbers are released, with the media focusing on the headline $20+ billion loss. I'd advise everyone to ignore the headline number, as it is already known and materially out of date with the recovery this year. I'd also advise everyone to ignore articles questioning whether Buffett and company have "lost their edge" which seem to appear every time Berkshire or one of their major holdings like Apple, Wells Fargo (WFC), or Coca-Cola (KO) perform poorly.

I will be focusing primarily on Berkshire's operating earnings and any hints on why Berkshire was not more active buying shares in December. I believe the Berkshire operating businesses will be the biggest driver of any over/underperformance in the coming years. Speculation and perhaps wishful thinking on my part, but one possible explanation for the lack of open market activity in December could be that Berkshire's operating businesses are performing so well that Buffett focused on repurchasing Berkshire Hathaway stock rather than buying shares in other companies. We will find out in a few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.