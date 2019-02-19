UPRO: Don't Expect The S&P 500 Rally To Last Much Longer

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) ETF has rallied by 60.59% since Christmas Eve 2018, as the S&P 500 (underlying benchmark) has roared back. This surge in stock prices comes amid an increasingly dovish Fed, which has eased market concerns of further tightening monetary policy conditions. Positive developments from the US-China trade relations have also helped lift market sentiment, as the potential of a trade deal becomes more likely and stops threatening economic growth. Nevertheless, I do not believe this market rally can be sustained going forward, as the fundamentals continue to remain weak.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review

The investment seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in financial instruments that ProShares Advisors believes, in combination, should produce daily returns consistent with the fund's investment objective. The top holdings of the fund, as shown below, indicate that the fund managers vastly use "swaps" derivatives to achieve the fund's objective. The annual net expense ratio of the ETF is 0.92%.

Source: Proshares.com

Risk Note: Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the fund to greater risks and may result in larger losses or smaller gains than investing directly in the reference assets underlying those derivatives. These risks include counterparty risk, liquidity risk, and increased correlation risk. When the fund uses derivatives, there may be imperfect correlation between the value of the reference assets underlying the derivative (e.g., the securities in the Index) and the derivative, which may prevent the fund from achieving its investment objective.

The reason why I have chosen this ETF distinctively is because it offers the highest possible leverage (x3) to the S&P 500 Index in comparison to other relevant ETFs. While leverage certainly increases the risk profile of the security, I believe this particular asset class is worth taking more risks on in exchange for potentially higher returns. Over the very long-term horizon, the trend for equity markets is always upwards. Hence, while presently it may not be a favorable time to invest in the S&P 500, whenever equity markets begin to recover, this particular ETF will offer one of the highest returns possible. Therefore, I believe this is a good ETF for investors to include in their radar for potential long-term investments. Moreover, according to data from ETFdb.com, this ETF has one of the highest average trading volumes (almost 6 million) in comparison to other ETFs that also offer leveraged long exposure to the S&P 500 Index. This lowers the liquidity risk profile of the ETF, allowing investors to buy and sell shares in the ETF more easily.

Earnings growth is weakening

According to FactSet, 79% of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings so far, out of which 62% have beaten revenue estimates, and 70% have beaten EPS estimates. Though keep in mind that these earnings beats follow a lowered bar of expectations as companies and analysts had lowered their earnings forecasts for Q4 2018 already amid slowing economic conditions. In fact, FactSet has reported that currently Q4 2018 is on pace to deliver 13.1% y/y earnings growth. This marks a notable slowdown from the above 20% growth rates over the past year.

Moreover, earnings guidance continues to worsen. A week ago, the S&P 500 was forecasted to deliver earnings growth of -0.8% for Q1 2019. This has now deteriorated further to -2.2%, while Q2 and Q3 are expected to deliver 1% and 2.4% growth respectively. This worsening earnings outlook undermines the case to further bid up stock prices. Equity strategist Matt Maley asserted, “I think a lot of people are saying, do I really want to pay above the average P/E when I’m not sure that the E part of the P/E is going to stay up?”

With earnings forecasts declining and stock prices becoming more expensive, the Price to Forward Earnings ratio has been rising, currently standing at 16.27 (at time of writing).

According to Bloomberg:

If the S&P 500 tops 2,800, its valuation based on 2019 average per-share earnings estimates will be 16.5 times forward earnings -- that’s the average reading over the past five years, demarcating a level at which some analysts say stocks become expensive.

Therefore, given deteriorating earnings forecasts, this rally is becoming unappealing to buy into. Simultaneously, the global economic backdrop also continues to worsen, further undermining the bullish case for stocks.

Trade resolution won’t provide meaningful boost

Various market participants believe that we are closer to a trade resolution between US and China, and that this will help lift markets higher. I do not believe this to be the case. While a trade deal will initially help lift markets higher, it won’t allow for a sustainable rally, as investors will come to realise that economic growth is slowing down, trade war or no trade war.

In a recent article of mine, I assessed the slowdown in economic conditions in the US. Whether a trade deal can help boost economic conditions domestically remains to be seen. However, the global economy is likely to remain weak, which will undermine the strength of the US economy as well. China, the second largest economy in the world, had already been facing economic concerns before the trade war, and is still facing these challenges at present.

Both government and corporate debt levels are extremely high in China, and these debt burdens make the nation more vulnerable to economic crisis. Moreover, the country is also currently facing a real estate bubble, which is starting to show signs of unwinding, and a hard landing could have dire economic consequences as well. In order to clean up the financial system and induce more discipline, prior to the trade war, the Chinese government had been promoting debt deleveraging, thereby reducing its vulnerability to debt crisis. The Public Bank of China (PBOC) had also been reluctant to cut interest rates and loosen monetary policy conditions, in order to discourage debt-fueled growth and inhibit the debt bubble growing further. While the government had been forced to temporarily abandon these measures as economic conditions worsened amid an ongoing trade war, my expectation is that once these trade tensions are resolved, the Chinese government will return to these disciplinary measures that are not very supportive for growth in the short-term. Therefore, investors should not expect a major turnaround in China’s economy following a trade deal, as S&P 500 companies’ global earnings may remain subdued amid slowing Chinese and global economy.

Simultaneously, China also faces structural issues such as an aging population and uncompetitive business environment that is not supportive of growth.

American Enterprise Institute also expressed concern, stating:

The Chinese government has relaxed its decades-old one-child policy and tried to increase competition with plans to give foreign companies greater access in areas like banking and automobiles. But those moves have come too late or don't go far enough, raising serious concerns about China's long-term economic future.

Hence, given that China is facing deep-rooted economic hurdles that can’t be easily resolved through looser monetary policy conditions and tax cuts, markets will have to get accustomed to the fact that the slowdown in the Chinese economy will last much longer, regardless of a trade resolution with the US. Therefore, investors should not count too much on China to provide a boost to global economic growth and corporate earnings for the foreseeable near future.

Diminishing cross current issues could undermine Fed’s dovishness

On Jan. 30, 2019, Fed chairman Powell highlighted several economic crosscurrents as reasons for a more a dovish approach from the Fed. Two of these issues were the government shutdown and trade tensions. It seems like another government shutdown has now been averted, and the likelihood of a trade deal being made between the US and China is also increasing. If these crosscurrents start abating, then the Fed will have reasons to be less dovish at its next meeting and press conference, and could potentially even start turning more hawkish. This could potentially derail the rally in the S&P 500 if the market returns to the mentality that good news is bad news (because it leads to a more hawkish Fed).

Although my expectation is that Powell and the Fed will continue to incorporate the word “patient” in their communication over the near term, in order to help support financial markets. Nevertheless, amid slowing economic conditions and earnings growth, a dovish Fed may not prove enough to sustain the rally in the S&P 500, and consequently the UPRO ETF.

Bottom Line

The earnings outlook is turning from bad to worse, while global economic conditions are not likely to improve much even once a US-China trade deal is struck. Given these weak fundamentals, the rally in the S&P 500 is not likely to last much longer, especially as it approaches expensive valuation levels again. I do not recommend buying into the rally in the UPRO ETF.

