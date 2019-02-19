3 Garbage Haulers Bringing Little Valuation Upside Potential

Pricing expansion is expected to be a driver of top-line growth in the near term, but potentially volatile recycling commodity prices are worth keeping an eye on.

Image Shown: Republic's Apex landfill in Las Vegas.

By Valuentum Analysts

Introduction

The oligopolistic US non-hazardous solid-waste services industry is dominated by Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), which collectively generate over half of industry revenue and control an equal percentage of valuable disposal capacity. Most operators boast strong returns on capital and predictable cash flow streams, buoyed in part by real pricing expansion. The landfill business has significant barriers to entry, while Stericycle’s niche in the medical-waste industry and US Ecology's monopolistic radioactive waste disposal assets are compelling. We like the structure of the group.

The industry has become more rational in recent years, but there may be room for further consolidation. Republic Services estimates that roughly 35% of industry revenue is generated by private entrepreneurs, but we prefer the largest garbage haulers due in part to the scale of their necessary operations and bargaining power. Pricing expansion is expected to be a driver of top-line growth in the near term, but potentially volatile recycling commodity prices are worth keeping an eye on.

Investors should note that we calculate two different Dividend Cushion ratios for the waste industry. The adjusted measure gives garbage haulers a boost for their utility-like operations, which can be very capital intensive and result in notable debt loads. Significant barriers to entry within the landfill space and strong not-in-my-backyard (NIMBY) opposition can exacerbate the positive impact of regulatory requirements helping keep competition at bay. With that in mind, let's take a look at the dividend profiles and valuation distributions of our favorite waste companies.

Republic Services - Dividend Yield: ~1.9%

Image Source: Arvell Dorsey Jr.

Republic Services is the second largest provider of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry, as measured by revenue. The firm has ~340 collection operations in ~40 states and Puerto Rico, and it owns and operates ~195 active solid waste landfills. 60%+ of revenue comes from franchise or small and mid-size markets.

The waste industry is characterized by solid revenue and earnings visibility thanks to the nature of the multiyear contracts utilized. The industry continues to consolidate, and roughly 35% of industry revenue is generated by private entrepreneurs. Republic's revenue is roughly split 50/50 between open market and restricted pricing markets. In open markets, it secures price increases directly with customers and can hold greater pricing power, but contractual pricing markets drive additional operating leverage

Republic Services is focused on developing the best vertically integrated market position as it works to increase density. The firm's disposal assets represent a long-term strategic benefit that will only become more valuable over time due to an increasingly onerous regulatory environment and continued citizens' group opposition to greenfield sites. Its Apex landfill in Nevada may be the crown jewel in the waste industry.

Republic Services' strategy of 'Profitable Growth through Differentiation' is based on five pillars: market position, operating model, people and talent agenda, customer zeal, and digital platform. As of 2017, ~75% of its residential routes have been converted to automated single-driver trucks, reflective of its focus on an efficient operating model.

Here's what we say about its dividend in the dividend report, and as for its valuation, we're not seeing too much upside potential based on our fair value estimate range (see image that follows):

Key Strengths Republic Services benefits significantly from its long-term disposal assets. Such assets grow more attractive as time passes thanks to the increasing regulatory nature of the waste business, as well as citizen groups opposed to greenfield sites growing in number and strength. These disposal assets, including its Apex landfill in Nevada, which is the busiest facility in the US, represent the material barriers to entry that give the company a large portion of its moaty characteristics. We like management's near-term growth targets, and pricing power is another competitive advantage the firm benefits from as a result of it operating in a monopoly in ~30% of its markets. Free cash flow has been sufficient in covering cash dividend obligations in recent years. Potential Weaknesses Republic Services' debt load provides a large drag on its Dividend Cushion ratio; at the end of 2018, its net debt position was nearly $8.3 billion (inclusive of short term debt). Debt maturities will total $500+ million annually from 2019-2023. Though we note that annual free cash flow generation has been enough to cover annual cash dividend obligations, when considering the additional capital used to repurchase shares in recent years (averaged $584 million annually from 2016-2018), such coverage becomes stretched. Tuck-in acquisitions have the potential to impact the pace of dividend expansion moving forward, but we continue to expect modest increases in its payout on the back of its stable, free cash flow generating operations.

Image shown: Republic Services is currently trading at $78 per share, which is roughly in-line with the upper bound of our fair value range. We don't see too much upside potential for shares at the moment based on our estimate of its intrinsic value.

Waste Management - Dividend Yield: ~1.9%

Image Source: Jeffrey Beall

Waste Management is the largest environmental solutions provider in North America, serving more than 21 million customers in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. The company has the largest network of recycling facilities, transfer stations and landfills in the industry. The firm's asset base is quite diverse. Its landfill operations boast significant barriers to entry due to regulatory requirements and stiff NIMBY opposition. The collection side of its residential business is generally recession-resistant, though volatile commodity prices can cause swings in recycling revenue. Recycled commodity prices have faced pressure of late.

Waste Management generates the waste industry's best ROIC thanks to the high-quality nature of its earnings and disciplined investment practices. Its pricing and productivity initiatives in recycling and pricing-led growth in its collection and disposal business have helped expand margins of late. Its commercial and industrial pick-up operations are somewhat cyclical, however, which come in at ~40% and ~28% of collection revenue, respectively, which is more than half of total revenue. Three-year service agreements in these areas help mitigate some cyclicality, and its best-in-class credit ratings speak to the ultimate stability of its business (A-/Baa2/BBB).

Waste Management's adjusted Dividend Cushion ratio is solid, and the firm remains shareholder-friendly. Its ~9% increase in the payout in 2018 marked its 15th consecutive year of growth. It has reduced its net debt-to-EBITDA to ~2.3x at the end of 2018 from 2.7x at the end of 2015.

Here's what we say about its dividend in the dividend report, and as for its valuation, we think shares may have outrun the company's underlying fundamentals based on our fair value estimate (see image that follows):

Key Strengths Waste Management boasts the waste industry's largest and most diverse asset base, as well as a broad and diverse customer base. Long-standing customer relationships with a significant amount of contracted business help fuel its recession-resistant business model, which produces returns on invested capital at the upper end of its peer group. The firm's net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio has improved in recent years, falling from 3.1x in 2012 to 2.3x at the end of 2018, and it has best-in-class credit ratings (A-/Baa2/BBB) with stable/positive outlooks. Solid cash flow from operations generation has allowed management to continually grow the payout; 2018 marked the 15th consecutive year of an increase in its quarterly dividend. Potential Weaknesses The largest drawback to Waste Management's dividend growth potential is its large debt load. At the end of 2018, the company had total debt on its balance sheet of ~$10 billion compared to only $61 million in cash and cash equivalents on the books. While we think its essential-service providing business and solid free cash flow generation will be able to handle such a debt load, it does have the potential to impact dividend growth as the firm may be forced to allocate incremental amounts of capital to servicing its debt. Other uses of cash can impact dividend growth as well, including share repurchases, to which ~$2.5 billion in capital was deployed from 2016-2018. Another $1.5 billion was authorized for buybacks in December 2018.

Image shown: Waste Management is currently trading at ~$99 per share, and we think the company's shares may be poised for price-to-fair value convergence.

Waste Connections - Dividend Yield: ~0.8%

Image Source: Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the third-largest publicly traded solid waste company in the US and focuses on secondary and exclusive markets. We like its strategy as it facilitates vertically-integrated operations that have less competition and better pricing dynamics. Waste Connections' current footprint breaks down into 85% US and 15% Canada, and management is quick to note its proven access to low-cost growth capital via its investment grade credit rating. It is working to lower customer churn rates via comparably better pricing and volume growth.

Waste Connections has generated free cash flow margins in the mid-teens while making appropriate investments in recent years. Its EBITDA to free cash flow conversion rate has hovered around 50%, a level management expects to continue achieving on a consistent basis. Capital spending is expected to remain at approximately 10.5% of revenue in the near term. The waste industry has become more rational in recent years, and price-led growth within the space should drive continued margin expansion and increased free cash flow at Waste Connections. Management is targeting a double-digit annual increase in adjusted free cash flow per share.

In 2019, Waste Connections expects price-led organic revenue growth of 4%-6% as pricing growth is targeted at ~4.5% but recycled commodity values may exhibit little upside and lower crude oil prices could impact E&P waste activity. Revenue growth of 8%- 10% and EBITDA margin expansion of 30-50 basis points are expected.

Here's what we say about its dividend in the dividend report, and as for its valuation, we think shares may have outrun the company's underlying fundamentals based on our fair value estimate (see image that follows):

Key Strengths One of the core strengths of Waste Connections' business is the low levels of competition its vertically integrated operations face and the solid pricing dynamics it experiences as a result. Prior to the deal with Progressive Waste, Waste Connections solid waste business was resilient and recession resistant, and we like what increased scale and geographic footprint can do for such a business, provided management is able to extract expected benefits and synergies from the transaction. Management has issued 2019 adjusted free cash flow guidance of ~$950 million, or 17%+ of revenue, and price-led organic solid waste revenue growth of 4%-6% is expected in 2019 along with 30-50 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion. Potential Weaknesses The largest obstacle to future dividend growth for Waste Connections will continue to be its large debt load. As of the end of 2018, the company had long-term debt of ~$4.2 billion, compared to cash and cash equivalents of ~$319 million. Though free cash flow generation should be able to hand such a debt load, the firm's dividend growth may be negatively impacted by deleveraging initiatives. Waste Connections' dividend yield leaves a great deal to be desired, but management has shown reasonable willingness to increase the payout in recent years. We think the company has material room for expansion, and its reliable solid waste operations should be the backbone for ongoing increases in the payout.

Image shown: Waste Connections is currently trading at ~$83 per share, which is above the upper bound of our fair value range. We think shares may have outrun underlying fundamentals based on the upper bound of our estimate of its intrinsic value.

Conclusion

We're not particularly excited about any one waste company's valuation upside based on our discounted-cash-flow derived fair value estimates and the resulting price-to-fair value estimate ratios, but we are big fans of their businesses, which combine an oligopolistic backdrop with an essential service, providing for largely-recession resistant operations. Near-term outlooks for the largest operators appear solid, with expectations for price-led growth to be augmented by volume growth, but recycled commodity prices are providing a degree of uncertainty.

While these three companies may not provide noteworthy potential in terms of valuation, we find their business models quite intriguing. Republic Services may be our top pick at this juncture given its valuation on a relative basis and competitive dividend yield, but we're not interested in exposure to the group at this point in time.

Disclaimer: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.