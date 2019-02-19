Disney: Forced To Transform Its Business

Why is Disney in a transformation phase, and how will it impact the future of the company?

Higher debt levels reduce the financial flexibility of the company, and there is no turning back from this point.

The shift in content consumption has impacted the business model for Disney and changed the business fundamentals.

Investment Thesis

Disney (DIS) is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four main business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media.

Disney is currently in a transformation phase and is investing in order to respond to the changing market dynamics and stay relevant in today's market environment. The shift in content consumption, driven by companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), has put pressure on Disney's business model.

In the fiscal year 2018, Disney bought Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (21CF) (NASDAQ:FOX), and the closing of the deal is expected to occur H1 2019. The company is also developing a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) service, Disney+, which is scheduled to be launched by the end of 2019. Disney+ will be able to offer Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm movies released theatrically after 2018. It will also feature exclusive original series and movies from the company's film and television libraries.

Disney has placed its bets by acquiring 21CF and by the planned rollout of the DTC platform. This will lower the financial and operational flexibility of the company but, if successful, secure the business fundamentals for the company long term.

In this article, we will seek to understand why the transformation occurred at this point in time, assess the historical financial results, and understand the impact of the transformation. Will higher risk be accompanied by high returns?

Source: Annual Report, Fiscal Year 2018

Why Transformation?

The stock price for Disney has been more or less stable for the past 3 years. The lack of strong growth catalysts and relatively low dividend yield (1-2%) have made investors cautious. For the past years, Disney has not been a particularly attractive investment from a growth perspective, nor from an income perspective. The transformation this year is set to change that and has defined the roadmap for the company.

Building a robust direct-to-consumer business is our top priority, and we continue to invest in exceptional content and innovative technology to drive our success in this space."

Source: Disney's Q1 FY19 Earnings Results

A majority of Disney's revenues comes from media networks, and the shift in content consumption has impacted the business model for Disney. Industry-wide decline in ratings for broadcast television, demand for home entertainment sales of theatrical content, and the development of alternative distribution channels impact the operating income for this business segment.

Disney's portfolio of brands poses a strong durable advantage, but Disney needs to succeed in its ability to reach out with its content in order to maintain its current profit margins long term.

The transformation into DTC is a reaction to the new market environment, and the transformation has simply become a necessity for Disney. The acquisition of 21CF will expand Disney's already-rich content library, which can be used in the DTC initiative. The short-term profitability will likely come from a higher market share in traditional media and allow the company to invest for the long term in its DTC platform, where the profit pool is likely going to be in the future.

There is no turning back from this point in the transformation, the investments need to generate a good balance between short and long-term profitability.

Source: Annual Report, Fiscal Year 2018

Annual Results 2018 and Growth Outlook

Income Statement

(USD in millions except per share data)

Total revenues for the company have grown 5.0% YoY on average for the past 5 years. For the fiscal year 2018, total revenues amounted to $59,432, up +7.8%. The higher revenues were driven by double-digit growth in the Park and Resorts and Studio Entertainment business segments. Operating income has grown +6.5% on average YoY, and for the fiscal year 2018, it amounted to $14,837, up +6.9%. The net income has grown at a similar historical growth rate as operating income but was impacted by special items in the fiscal year 2018. Net income amounted to $12,598, up +40.3% for the fiscal year 2018. This was mainly driven by a lower effective income tax rate vs. previous year.

On a diluted EPS basis, the historical growth has been +18.4%, driven by higher net income but also by a slight reduction in outstanding shares.

Balance Sheet

(USD in millions)

Disney's cash position has been more or less stable at $4,000 for the past 4 years. The short-term debt and long-term debt have, however, grown considerably over the years and amounted to $20,874 for the fiscal year 2018. Upon the completion of the acquisition of 21CF, the total outstanding debt is projected to amount to $40 billion (short + long-term debt). This will translate to a total interest expense of approximately $2 billion per year.

The increased indebtedness of Disney reduces the flexibility to respond to changing business and economic conditions.

The increased levels of indebtedness following completion of the acquisition could also reduce funds available for capital expenditures, share repurchases and dividends, and other activities and may create competitive disadvantages for us relative to other companies with lower debt levels."

Source: Annual Report, Fiscal Year 2018

The Positives

Disney has an unparalleled portfolio of content and brands that create strong durable competitive advantages in the segments in which they operate. The acquisition of 21CF further strengthened this competitive advantage, and the new company will truly be a powerhouse in traditional media.

Even though traditional media is in a secular decline, it will remain a profitable business segment for Disney. Park and Resorts will most likely also continue to generate healthy profits for the company in the future.

With the Disney+ initiative, the company is establishing itself in the fast-growing DTC business segment and can offer consumers a wide library of content from the start of the launch.

Conclusions

Disney's ongoing transformation is essential for the continued success of the company. Slowing organic growth from Disney's current business segments, in combination with heavy investments to deliver the transformation objectives, adds significant risks for the company and shareholders. The current low dividend yield also means that investors are not rewarded while waiting for the transformation to be completed and potentially bear fruit.

Strong brands and a rich content library are very positive factors for the launch of Disney+, but the success in the DTC business is far from certain. Even if we assume that Disney will be successful in its launch, generating profits will likely take time as Disney will face fierce competition in this business segment.

The business fundamentals have changed for so much for Disney that we recommend current investors to sell their position in the company at the current price of $112.6. We need to see proof that transformation is successful in its initial stage and that the overall profitability improves in the DTC segment for it to be an interesting investment. For now, we believe that there are more profitable opportunities to invest in.

We have covered some of them in our previous articles here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.