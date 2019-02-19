Apple Moves

Mr. Cook is a good leader and he believes in his company and is doing the right things to prepare Apple to sustain its performance "after" the iPhone era ends.

Focus has been upon the slowing down of sales in the iPhone space, so, consequently, not much attention have been given to what is going on elsewhere in the company.

More and more evidence is coming out about the personnel changes that Tim Cook, Apple CEO, is making within the company.

Apple, In. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has made some executive moves over the past several months that are just being interpreted as a sign the company in moving into the future.

Concern has recently been expressed about how iPhone and how sales of Apple's major revenue generator have experiencing some slow downs in its product sales, especially in China.

I discussed this problem earlier with a more positive focus, "Apple, Inc.: Dealing With Success."

I wrote, "The problem for Apple is that one of the world's most successful innovations, the iPhone, is on the other side of its peak impact."

Adding, "In essence, the results that Apple is experiencing are a consequence of its massive success. A peak was bound to happen."

In this respect, "Apple is the model of the "new" Modern Corporation. As such, we need to continue to learn from it and discern how its operations represent the example of how businesses operate in this new era of technological dominance. This is a different world we live in and many of the lessons we learned at another time just don't apply in the same way."

I concluded, "Apple is a good long-term investment. It has a sustainable competitive advantage."

Well, now we hear, that Apple "is shaking up leadership and reordering priorities across its services, artificial intelligence, hardware and retail divisions as it works to reduce the company's reliance on iPhone sales."

Here is the core to the story.

"The changes, which can be traced back to last year, have included high-profile hires, noteworthy departures, meaningful promotions and consequential restructurings. They have rattled rank-and-file employees unaccustomed to frequent leadership changes and led Apple to put several projects on hold while new managers are given a chance to reassess priorities, according to people familiar with the matter." "The primary reasons for the shifts vary by division. But collectively, they reflect Apple's efforts to transition from an iPhone-driven company into one where growth flows from services and potentially transformative technologies." "Mr. Cook, who prides himself on his long-term management focus, has been anticipating the maturation of the smartphone industry since as early as 2010 and planning for how to grow as phone sales slow…."

To me, this is the crux of the situation.

I believe in Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

And, Mr. Cook stands up for his company by arguing, 'Apple innovates like no other company in the world and we are not taking our foot off the gas.'

How do Mr. Cook and Apple do this?

Mr. Cook does this by surrounding himself with top talent that he listens to.

He uses resources well and advocates the application of top-of-the-class financial engineering

For example, at the end of the last quarter, Apple had just over $130 billion in cash on hand. If Mr. Cook and Apple's management want to plow ahead on the research and development front, it has all the resources it needs to barrel ahead.

Furthermore, there is the incredible performance results: In the last five fiscal years, Apple has put up the following numbers for its return on shareholders' equity: 55.6 percent in 2018; 36.1 percent in 2017; 35.6 percent in 2016; 44.7 percent in 2015; and 35.4 percent in 2014.

This more than satisfies the economist's claim that Apple has a sustainable competitive advantage in its space.

Apple is a good long-term investment.

Mr. Cook, in my mind is doing a whale of a job in leading the company.

To me, this is something to stick with over time

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.