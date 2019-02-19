Micron's Valuation Is Everything

It has often been said, when speaking of Micron (MU), that "P/E doesn't matter". I agree on this in two ways, but deeply disagree in the third, and most important way. It's absolutely true that the P/E of a stock does not determine which direction the stock will move on a day-to-day basis. After all, the market arrived at the current P/E for a reason, and it will not correct to a "normal" or "correct" P/E without something to change the market's mind. Further, both the 1-year forward, and trailing twelve month, P/E ratios can easily miss the bigger picture when it comes to a stock like Micron, which sees its earnings cycle violently between peaks and troughs, where the troughs have historically always seen losses. However, when viewing Micron's long-term earnings prospects, and accounting for cyclicality, there is a clear case to be made that the business in undervalued to a degree not often clearly identifiable on the open market. By buying stock of a company below its intrinsic value, one can guarantee long term outperformance. The key to this endeavor is accurately estimating the true intrinsic value of a company. I explain my methodology in full in My Valuation Methodology: It Answers 'Why'.

Peak Earnings, and the Market's Reaction

In Micron's 10-K filed for fiscal year 2018, the company reported net income of $14,138M, for diluted earnings per share of $11.51. This is an increase of 177%, and 160%, respectively over the previous year. Great numbers, to say the least. At peak closing price in 2018, the market valued the company at $61.39 per share. This gives us a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. Expressed another way, the market had priced the company at an 18.7% earnings yield. This is already higher than my target returns, and a great sign. But as I mentioned, it has a huge risk of missing the bigger picture, if we were to consider that it was the peak of the earnings cycle. In retrospect, that was clearly the case.

In 2018, Micron posted free cash flow of $8.52 billion, or $6.93 per share against a 1.23 billion diluted share count. At peak share price of $61.39, this had Micron at an 11.3% FCF yield for the 2018 fiscal year. Using my fair value calculation, this implies one of two things - that the market believed either Micron was going to enter a long, drawn-out decline, and FCF would drop at a rate of 1.3% per year indefinitely. Given Micron's cyclical nature, I think it's fair to rule this out. This leaves us with the second option, that Micron's earnings were at a cyclical peak. This means that we'd need to figure out what the market expects Micron's current average earnings are, and how much those average earnings are going to grow into the future, in order to understand the market's valuation.

In my previous article, How Low Might Micron's Earnings Get? I drew out what I believe to be is a worst-case scenario for how bad the bottom of the cycle will be, with regards to earnings. I came to a conclusion of $6.54 reported EPS for fiscal year 2019, with recovery going into fiscal year 2020. Further, due to supply elasticity, I estimated the true value of the year at $6.97, against a 1.15 billion diluted share count. This could turn out to be a bit better, with continued stock buybacks which I had not accounted for in Q3 and Q4 of the fiscal year.

At $6.54 EPS, the market's valuation of $61.39 per share starts to make a little more sense. This is an earnings yield of only 10.65%, and the memory chip industry is famously capital-intensive. In the Q1 earnings call, CFO David Zinsner indicated that capital expenditures were being cut to $9-9.5 billion for the year. I estimated $1.3 billion in depreciation expenses for each quarter of 2019 in my past article, and will continue to use this figure for consistency's sake. The chart above shows Micron's depreciation over time, and it shows as though I may have underestimated 2019 depreciation slightly, because the trend slips a little, but for the purposes of calculating cash flow, it shouldn't matter (because it was counted against EPS, but will be removed when accounting for FCF) I estimate FY2019 net income (not including carried inventory value) at $7.5 billion, and adding back in depreciation, I've got cash flow of $12.7 billion. Subtracting out $9.2 billion in capital expenditures, and further subtracting out the $2 billion in the costs of carried inventory that I expect, we arrive at $1.5 billion in free cash flow for 2019. Given that, in Q1, we saw free cash flow of $2.2 billion, I thus estimate that the average free cash flow for the rest of the year will be negative (in the worst case scenario laid out in my previous article), to the tune of $700M over the next three quarters.

By taking an average of peak FCF, and my estimate for trough FCF, we've got $5 billion, or $4.34 per share. Against $61.39, this gives us a FCF yield of 7.1%. At long last, we've got a FCF yield, at least on 2018's peak closing price, that is below 10%. It seems that this is the event the market had priced in, when it traded at an egregiously low multiple in 2018. However, if we can come to a conclusion that Micron can reasonably increase this value at a rate of 2.9% per year, on average, it would be accurate to say that even at peak price of $61.39, Micron was undervalued, against a 10% per year target return.

How Much Can Micron Grow Earnings?

Micron is a capital intensive business, which seriously hampers its ability to generate positive free cash flow. The company must constantly reinvest into itself in order to maintain its competitive position. However, there's an upside to this as well. While Micron is totally reliant on its capital expenditures to stay relevant, it's equally as reliant on them to grow. Through investing more than necessary to maintain a competitive position, they can grow capacity at a proportional rate. So long as supply and demand dynamics stay true to historical norms, ASPs should naturally follow suit. With greater capacity at the same cost basis, and similar ASPs, gross margins should hold steady with higher revenues, leading to proportionally higher gross profits.

In the chart below, I'll be plotting out gross profits relative to net property plant & equipment. This is a good indicator for how, over time, the company has been able to generate good returns on its investments.

As we can see from the chart, Micron has been consistently able to improve its gross return on investment over the last ten years. It's posted higher highs in each cycle, and also higher lows, with respect to its ROIs. This indicates that the business has been structurally improving, even as each cycle has presented temporary weakness. Even in recent history, while the company has been growing its PP&E footprint very quickly, it's been able to not only maintain, but grow, their ROIs. So long as the trend continues, Micron's continued heavy investments, combined with ROI growth, will lead to exponential growth of gross profits.

Of course, though, gross profits aren't what makes it to shareholders' pockets. We must also consider both other operating expenses and non-operating expenses that the company must pay first. If these costs scale alongside the growth of gross profit, there would be significantly less left over, and may even cancel out the exponential benefits of continuing to reinvest heavily at increasing ROIs.

This chart shows us that in past downturns, Micron's expenses have always exceeded gross profits, often in spectacular fashion. With my estimates for 2019, which I expect to cap off the end of the downturn, however, expenses don't even reach 50% of gross profits, much less exceed them, as in the past. This is consistent with the long term trend of increasing strength through downturns. The company, over the last ten years, has done a very good job of softening the downside impact of the downturn in the memory industry, culminating in what I believe to be the company's first profitable downturn. Industry consolidation, cost reductions, and an increase in the scale of the company have all contributed to the truly impressive growth in gross profits. What this graph tells us is that the growth of scale has massively improved the dynamics of expenses, and thus this trend can be expected to continue into the future.

Micron has proven over the last decade that they can structurally improve themselves with continued investments. While they have received plenty of criticism in the past for not having been disciplined enough with expansions, the trend over the last decade seems to prove that they've been getting better and better with each cycle. From the company's peak in FY2018, to the downturn we seem to be entering in FY2019, the company is spending between 20-33% of their gross profits on operating and non-operating expenses. Further, the company is generating between 42-76% gross profit ROI from this same peak-to-trough midpoint. Even without continued improvement of ROIs, and without continuing to reduce the impact of expenses on the bottom line through increasing scale, the company seems set to be able to return an astounding 43% ROI, on average, through any new investments it makes.

The greatest risk to this thesis is that management shifts gears, and reverses the historical trends. If they become too complacent, too optimistic, and invest too heavily into the business, there's a risk that they contribute to an oversupply situation, which will harm the supply and demand metrics, and negatively impact their ROIs going forward. Not only could this result in reduced ROIs against higher PP&E, it could actually reduce total gross profits against higher PP&E. Thus far, however, not only Micron, but also their competitors in the DRAM industry, SK Hynix and Samsung, have been quick to cut capital expenditures into fears of a downturn. This is one of the most important things to watch as an investor in the memory market. If the industry loses the discipline that it has been showing off in recent history, it would certainly be a cause for concern moving forward.

What's A Fair Price?

To justify Micron's price at $61.39, I suggested that the market had priced the company for only an average of 2.9% annual growth from the midpoint of the cycle. With a 43% ROI on new investments, this would suggest only 7% of earnings were being invested at this rate. However, with an average FCF of $4.34 per share, and average earnings of $9.24, between FY18-19, a full 53% of earnings are being reinvested into the business. So long as our average ROI holds up into the future (not to even speak of continuing the long term trend of improvement), reinvesting 53% of earnings into the business offers 23% annual earnings growth on average. Combined with an average FCF yield of 7.1% at $61.39, this offers us a FCFTR of 30.1%. Today, though, at $41.99, the same $4.34 FCF per share offers a 10.3% FCF yield, putting the FCFTR of Micron at 33.3%.

Obviously, the company will not be able to grow at this clip forever. For this, it will be worth continuously watching capex guidance. But, for now, I would be perfectly happy on banking on a minimum of 6% growth per year, my maximum "mature" rating, requiring only 14% of earnings to be reinvested. I would thus be happy to pay anything up to a 4% FCF yield, with 86% of earnings making it to FCF. Against FY18-19 average EPS of $9.02, this has a fair value estimate at $193.93. For every year that Micron successfully invests greater than 14% of their earnings at a higher average ROI than 43%, they will outperform my expectations. So long as the company is able to continue to exceed my expectations, either through investing more, or achieving higher ROIs, or both, the company will be able to not only achieve, but exceed, my 10% annual target returns from $193.93. I would thus offer that one could rationally buy the stock all the way up to this fair value target, and should not sell until, at the very least, reaching it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long $60, $80, $95 Strike Calls for January 2020, and $65 Strike Calls for January 2021.