Whoa Painted Pony

This fast growing Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF) hit the growth breaks when midstream capacity became limited. For a long time rapid growth was the objective even though the stock price never saw any benefits from that growth. Now the company needs to wait for additional midstream takeaway capacity before significant growth can resume. In the meantime, the company is looking for condensate, which carries a high price in Canada and is far more profitable than the bread and butter natural gas.

Source: Painted Pony January, 2019, Corporate Presentation

The company drilled a test well on its Beg acreage. The preliminary well results show about 18% of the production being very desirable liquids. Of the liquids produced, about 60% of those liquids are condensate. The company received about C$84 in the 2018 third quarter for any condensate produced. That price amounts to pure gold for this previously dry natural gas producer. Just about any liquid is more valuable than natural gas at the present time.

The roughly 18% production of liquids is about twice the average company rate. Even if production does not expand much due to limited gas pipeline capacity, the roaring market for condensate could dictate an emphasis on liquids rich drilling. Such an emphasis would increase cash flow in the absence of an overall production increase.

Many competitors are also attracted to the relatively high condensate prices in Canada. The reason is that Canada often imports condensate or very light oil to mix with the thermal oil or heavy oil so those products flow through the pipeline. At times Canada has needed to import half of the needed condensate. Therefore it could be awhile before condensate production fully meets the needs of the heavy oil and thermal oil industry.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Painted Pony January, 2019, Corporate Presentation

So far the company's dry gas and low liquids properties have been the most profitable to drill. But the limited amount of takeaway capacity has forced some experimentation with other properties. Continuing industry improvements in well design should ensure a significant increase in the rate of return shown above.

Obviously Townsend leases need some production improvement to successfully compete for capital dollars. The company may determine that the lower profitability may be acceptable as the liquids production is needed. More likely, management will continue to experiment with new completion techniques to increase the rate of return and decrease the payback to less than two years. Generally the industry wants paybacks of less than two years before actively developing a project. Management is almost to that point with Townsend.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Painted Pony January, 2019, Corporate Presentation

Results this year were aided by significant hedging gains. The decrease in cash flow really represents an absence of those gains next year combined with a slight increase in margin from slightly higher projected liquids production as a percentage of production.

The market generally looks askance at hedging gains. Those gains are not valued highly by the market due to the perceived non-recurring nature or the relative unpredictability of hedging results. Even so, the market has clearly overdone the pessimism here.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website February 10, 2019

Painted Pony has about 170 million shares outstanding. The corresponding Canadian price to the price shown above is roughly $1.16 per share. That price represents about twice the budgeted cash flow for next year. That is extremely cheap for a company that has optimistically grown production. The current takeaway issues will eventually be resolved and this company will grow production in the future.

Long term debt is about C$350 million. That gives the company an enterprise value north of C$500 million. Even the enterprise value to cash flow is still cheap. This company, like many other gas producers is finding ways to get its production to more profitable markets. The lack of production growth should give management the time to increase the profitability of the revenue stream.

But right now the market is so concerned about the low AECO gas prices that the enterprise value of the company is priced at about five times next year's cash flow. That projected cash flow does not assume any hedging gains either. This management usually produces gains from its hedging program though next year, management forecasts a hedging loss.

The market also appears to not see any upside potential from the tests of the liquids rich leases. Currently liquids represent about 9% of production but are more than 25% of revenue. Any success in increasing the liquids percentage of production should materially increase cash flow even without overall production growth. Earnings per share should also increase.

In any event, the company is financially in respectable shape. Generally management has kept debt at less than two times EBITDA. This coming year that limit will be stretched to more than 3. The bankers, though recently approved the situation by reaffirming the bank credit line. This company clearly has a solid plan to reduce that key lending ratio to a safer level.

The AECO gas pricing situation should improve as more midstream capacity is brought online in the future. Also terminals to export gas from Canada are currently being constructed. Painted Pony currently gets some of its gas to better markets than AECO. But there are still substantial volumes exposed to the AECO pricing. Therefore there is room for future pricing improvement.

Summary

Painted Pony is a Canadian dry gas producer that focuses on the Montney along with a recent emphasis to increase the liquids production. The parcels or leases are located in North East British Columbia near the Alberta border. The current takeaway capacity has no extra capacity. So absolute growth is limited. However, the demand for condensate is very strong with the company sometimes receiving a premium for condensate compared to the WTI price for oil.

Because the strong condensate pricing makes this product very profitable to produce and sell, management is focusing on the liquids rich leases to drill for replacing existing declining production. This should lead to an increase in the percentage of production that is liquids (hopefully mostly condensate).

Cash flow and profits should therefore increase regardless of the total production if this strategy succeeds. There are long term solutions in progress that will strengthen the AECO price in the future. However the market has priced this stock as though there is no future and definitely no growth in the future.

The enterprise value to projected cash flow is approximately 5 times projected cash flow. That is extremely low for a company whose projected results point towards a cyclical bottom. Rising liquids production should lead to higher revenues and wider gross profit margins.

Painted Pony is a low cost producer. Keeping costs down while increasing the percentage of liquids produced will be a challenge. But many competitors have appropriately managed such a challenge. Painted Pony should be able to also. Over the 5 year future period, the shares of this company should appreciate as the liquids emphasis bears fruit. Further benefits from more connections to better pricing markets will also aid the stock price.

The result is that this stock should at least double over the next few years as the market realizes that earnings growth has resumed. Current doomsday thoughts should fade from view. It would not take a large percentage increase in liquids to cause the stock to triple. Already a 9% liquids production percentage is responsible for more than 25% of revenues. Investors can expect that continued out-sized effect on revenue as production percentage of liquids increases. At the current pricing level, there is not a lot of downside risk.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

