With LNG Opportunities Coming Into View, Chart Industries Looking More Exciting

Modeling Chart requires even more guesswork than usual, but the shares are somewhat interesting here and would be very interesting at the mid-$70's or below.

The LNG opportunity is looking better and better, as more LNG project sponsors go with smaller-scale designs that fall into Chart's sweet spot.

Chart Industries (GTLS) is almost equal parts exciting and frustrating today – exciting because the opportunity in small-scale LNG has never looked better, and frustrating because it’s difficult to time orders and revenue and the recent resegmentation of the business creates some modeling challenges. All told, though, while I do have some concerns about the valuation and the near-term outlook for the company’s legacy industrial gasses business, the opportunities in natural gas, LNG, and growth segments within industrial gasses are pretty compelling.

Fourth Quarter Results Looked Basically Good

Because of that aforementioned resegmentation (the sale of the Biomedical business, and the split of the Distribution and Storage business), I don’t think the sell-side segment-level estimates are all that useful this time around. Nevertheless, while the Energy & Chemicals segment looked a little soft, basically the business did well in the fourth quarter.

Revenue rose about 8% as reported and 2% in organic terms, which was good for a 3% beat relative to the sell-side estimates for the quarter. E&C was soft, down 1% organic and about 2% shy of expectations. The D&S businesses fared better, with D&S West up 3% and D&S East up 10%.

Gross margin fell 160bp from the year-ago level to 25.5%, with a 170bp drop in E&C pacing the decline. That was definitely worse than the 28%-plus margins in the published sell-side estimates, and particularly so in the E&C business, which tends to be more sensitive to volumes. Adjusted operating income rose 17% by my calculation, with 120bp of margin improvement, but the comparability of that number to the average sell-side estimate is hard to gauge (if it is comparable, it’s a 7% beat), and Chart did beat by $0.06 at the EPS line.

However messy the numbers may be relative to expectations, I’d call this a good quarter on balance. Like Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY), Chart continues to see good demand for heat exchangers for natural gas conditioning and petrochemical production, and it seems as though storage and system demand for industrial gasses and vehicle fuels remains healthy as well. Orders rose 6% on an organic basis, with double-digit growth in the E&C business that I think is broadly on par with the 12% order growth in Alfa’s Energy segment in the fourth quarter.

A Healthy Outlook That Should Have Upside

Management guided for organic revenue growth of 7% to 9% in 2019, with the mid-point of guidance more or less in line with sell-side expectations going into the quarter, though the EPS number looked a little light.

Importantly, the company’s guidance is not including large-scale LNG orders, nor potential LNG bunkering orders, both of which remain viable upside drivers for 2019 (that I’ll discuss in a moment). Management also noted that demand for heat exchangers in gas conditioning remains strong even in a seasonal period that is typically quite weak for the company.

LNG Looking Better And Better

One of the things that has come out lately listening to process automation companies like Honeywell (HON) and Emerson Electric (EMR) is the growing opportunity they see in LNG, with Emerson reiterating that point the other day at their analyst/investor day. LNG projects have grown to comprise about 20% of Emerson’s project funnel, and these projects are expected to convert to revenue over the next few years. LNG demand continues to rise, with more and more countries looking to LNG as a better option for fueling power generation and at least some vehicles.

What’s even better for Chart, in my view, is a shift I’ve noticed over the last year or so in project designs. A few years ago, it seemed like large-scale LNG facilities were going to be the preferred option, and that stood to reason given the conventional wisdom and experience in petrochemicals regarding economies of scale.

It looks like LNG is going to be different, though. First, it has been really difficult to get LNG projects completed on time, and the engineering challenges with large-scale facilities have only made that worse. With smaller facilities, the engineering challenges are simpler and trains can be assembled and tested much more easily. Smaller facilities built with modular designs also allow much more market responsiveness and reduce funding risk – there’s a faster time to start-up/cash flow, less long-term price risk, and the option to bring additional trains on down the road. Even better for Chart, the company’s IPSMR technology not only allows modular construction, but at equal-to-sometimes-better efficiency (relative to other processes, including large-scale designs) at lower costs.

I believe Chart’s outlook and opportunity in LNG is considerably better than it was even a year ago. There are roughly a dozen U.S. LNG projects that could be finalized in 2019 and only two of them are expected to be 20Mtpa or larger. Chart won’t win equipment awards for all of these, nor will they see their IPSMR technology chosen for all of the projects (even where they get equipment wins), but I think management’s guidance for $400M to $500M in potential LNG orders is credible. Modeling this opportunity is not easy, though, as Chart’s content per Mtpa of design capacity can range from around $10 million to more than $30 million. If an average of $20M/Mtpa is credible (and I’m not sure if it is or not), Chart can get to $400M in 2019 orders if they win less than 20% of the business available, and that’s just for 2019.

LNG export terminals aren’t the only opportunities for Chart in the LNG field. IMO 2020 regulations will require commercial oceangoing vessels to use less-polluting fuels or install scrubbers. While plenty of shippers have opted to go for scrubbers (boosting Alfa Laval’s business), new builds are skewing more toward LNG and there remains a dearth of LNG bunkering facilities around the world. At $5 million to $30 million of project content each, this could be a worthwhile incremental growth opportunity for a company with a revenue base around $1.2 billion exiting this quarter.

The Outlook

There’s a lot of guesswork that goes into modeling Chart right now, and that’s both a risk and opportunity. In the case of LNG, for instance, you have to estimate the number of facilities that will actually get built, how big they’ll be, what Chart’s content will be, and when it will be delivered. Suffice it to say, there’s a wide spread between the “everything goes right” and “nothing goes right” scenarios.

On top of that, Chart is likely looking at some pressure in its core industrial gasses business as industrial production starts to slow, but management has identified some new growth opportunities in food/beverage, space exploration, and cannabis, where the use of liquid CO2 (the storage and delivery of being a specialty for Chart) can replace toxic solvents in producing cannabis-derived oils and extracts.

I’m modeling mid-teens annualized revenue growth over the next five years, as I expect Chart to see a significant upturn from the LNG capex opportunity. I expect that growth will slow over time, but the LNG opportunity could be larger than I expect and the company’s acquisition of VRV leaves it better-positioned to service demand not just in North America but globally. My long-term revenue growth rate is now around 9%, a modest upgrade from my prior 8% rate.

I do expect improved asset utilization and margins with this revenue growth, and Chart has been adding capacity to handle a higher level of expected orders (including a new furnace for heat exchangers). As the business scales up, I expect low double-digit FCF margins on the back of low-to-mid-teen operating margins and a double-digit annualized FCF growth rate.

Chart is now valued like a growth stock, so I’m not altogether surprised that my DCF model doesn’t flag it as particularly undervalued. There’s certainly room for upside to my numbers (as well as room for downside), and I’ll freely admit that there’s a “valuation doesn’t matter” practical aspect to growth stock investing that goes beyond modeling.

The Bottom Line

I don’t often throw caution to the wind and just invest in a good story irrespective of valuation. And I’d note that until this recent run in the stock (since last week), the shares spent most of the time since my last article in the red. All in all, I can’t say this is a hands-down must-buy today, but it’s a tempting play on an LNG opportunity that is becoming increasingly real and a pullback to the mid-$70’s or below would definitely get my attention

