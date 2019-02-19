Is Sea Ltd. Evolving Into Tencent's International Gaming Proxy?

As of latest filing, Sea's cash burn was 25% lower QoQ – better than expected.

China's gaming overhang will bring closer integration between Tencent and Sea with the latter acting as Tencent's distribution channel outside China.

To put the partnership in perspective, just 5% of Tencent gaming revenue amounts to Sea’s total quarterly revenue of US$230m.

At the end of last year, Sea Ltd. signed a five-year “right of first refusal” to sell Tencent’s games.

What You Need to Know:

At the end of last year, Sea Ltd. (SE) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) entered into a long-term publishing partnership whereby Garena (Sea’s digital entertainment arm) has the right of first refusal to publish Tencent’s mobile and PC games across Southeast Asia and Taiwan. We see closer integration between the two companies moving forward as Garena’s importance to Tencent rises as a means of monetizing game titles outside China.

Five years “right of first refusal” to sell Tencent’s games. Sea has entered into five-year partnership with Tencent to publish their mobile and PC games across Southeast Asia and Taiwan. This is a win-win for both parties as Tencent can leverage Sea’s distribution, while Sea is able to rapidly monetize game titles at minimal R&D costs.

Just 5% of Tencent gaming revenue amounts to Sea’s total quarterly revenue. With exclusive rights to Tencent's existing and upcoming games, the partnership provides Garena strong potential uplift to its MAU and ARPU numbers. To put this into perspective, if Sea were to create just 5% growth for Tencent’s gaming business, this would imply US$230m of revenue – nearly equal Sea’s whole quarterly revenue.

China gaming overhang to bring closer integration between Tencent and Sea. China’s freeze on game license approvals increases Sea’s importance to Tencent as a distribution partner and means to monetize their titles outside of China. We see Garena becoming a proxy for Tencent’s international gaming business.

Sea cash burn 25% lower QoQ – better than expected. This was driven by lower sales and marketing expenses as a percent of GMV. Based on the company’s cash balance of US$1.5b and assuming quarterly cash burn remains constant, we estimated that Sea has a cash runway of ~9 quarters.

Partnership can make Garena a Southeast Asia gaming powerhouse

Sea already has successful gaming titles under its Garena portfolio such as League of Legends, and self-developed title Free Fire which has a rapidly growing player base. Garena Free Fire grew 69% QoQ, from ~16m daily active users (“DAU”) to more than 27m DAU.

Source: Sea Ltd.

Source: Sea Ltd.

With exclusive priority access to Tencent’s pipeline of upcoming and existing games, Sea has the potential to increase both spending per user (as a wider offering of games becomes available), while also accelerating the growth of their user base, which grew 145% YoY based on monthly active users (“MAU”).

To put things in perspective, Tencent's total gaming revenue was a whopping US$4.6bn (RMB32bn) in 3Q18. If Sea were to just leverage Tencent to create 5% growth for Tencent, this would imply US$230m of revenue, which is nearly equal to Sea's entire quarterly revenue recently reported (US$242.8m). Hence, Tencent could become a major driver for Sea.

China gaming overhang to bring further integration between Tencent and Sea

China’s freeze on game license approvals continues to negatively impact Tencent’s financial performance. For example, Tencent’s online game revenue fell 4% YoY primarily due to softer PC game sales (down 15% YoY).

Tencent Online Game Revenue Falls 4% YoY

Source: Tencent

This makes Tencent’s partnership with Garena increasingly important as a means of monetizing their game titles internationally while uncertainty remains domestically when the Chinese government will lift their freeze on game licenses.

This is a win-win for both firms as Tencent gains access to Sea’s extensive distribution in Southeast Asia, while Sea can rapidly generate revenue off multiple new titles at minimal R&D costs to themselves.

With the publishing partnership inked, we see Sea becoming a proxy for Tencent’s international gaming arm and expect closer integration between the two firms moving forward.

Sea cash burn 25% lower QoQ – better than expected

Sea 3Q18 results showed that cash burn came in better than expected at US$171m, 25% lower QoQ. This improvement came as sales and marketing expenses decreased as a percent of GMV – 5.7% in 3Q18 vs. 6.2% the quarter before.

Source: Sea Ltd.

Based on the current cash balance of US$1.5b and assuming cash burn remains constant, we estimate that Sea has a runway of two years (~9 quarters) before needing to raise capital again.

Source: Sea Ltd., Zero One Partners

As seen in the table above, healthy performance also was seen in other key metrics during the quarter as revenue rose 60% YoY to US$243m and adjusted loss per share came in 15% better at –US$0.64. Both revenue and earnings beat estimates by ~5%.

Key Risks for Sea Ltd.

Sea's cash burn could potentially increase depending on performance of its e-commerce segment.

Macroeconomic headwinds such as the US-China trade war could have spillover effects, potentially affecting Southeast Asia consumption growth.

Conclusion

With this development, we see promising prospects for Sea's Southeast Asia digital entertainment business. However, keep in mind that Sea's e-commerce business also could potentially burn more cash.

