Calithera Looks To Combination Therapies To Tackle Cancer

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) is a good speculative biotech to take a look at. It is using its clinical product CB-839 in combination with already approved therapies to tackle renal cell carcinoma. This approach could be worthwhile, especially since this biotech has two shots on goal to tackle this cancer. If it all plays out well, CB-839 could potentially be combined with a host of other drugs to target a variety of tumors.

CB-839 Plus Chemotherapy

CB-839 plus everolimus is being explored in a Phase 2 renal cell carcinoma study. Everolimus (AFINITOR) is a chemotherapy drug and is marketed by Novartis (NVS). This Phase 2 study is known as the ENTRATA trial. It is recruiting patients with advanced clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma. This Phase 2 study will split up patients into exactly two different dose groups. Specifically, the break down is 800 mg of CB-839 plus 10 mg of Everolimus versus placebo plus 10 mg Everolimus.

One thing to note is that these patients are those who had received two prior lines of systemic therapy, including a VEGFR-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS). The secondary endpoint is the survival of the patient population. IMO this provides another shot on goal for the renal cell carcinoma indication. I like that Calithera is exploring both combinations to see which one may end up being superior in improving patients' lives.

This program is a little bit closer on the horizon in terms of a catalyst. That's because results from this Phase 2 study treating patients with Renal Cell Carcinoma are expected by the 2nd half of 2019. The reason why this study is getting closer to a readout of data is because of the recent news that it had. It was recently noted that this Phase 2 ENTRATA study completed enrollment.

Second Shot On Goal With Combination Therapy

CB-839 and cabozantinib are being combined to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Before diving into the study itself, it is important to understand that cabozantinib is a drug developed and marketed by a biotech named Exelixis (EXEL). Cabozantinib is approved to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma and medullary thyroid cancer. Despite strong advances with cabozantinib, these patients still sometimes suffer from resistance issues. As you will see in the link directly above, cabozantinib was also approved for first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.

When that fails as a first-line therapy, there is still an unmet medical need for newer treatments. The combination of CB-839 and cabozantinib may be that answer. The reason why I state that is because early evidence has shown the combination of both drugs to be equivalent in safety of cabozantinib as a monotherapy alone. The Phase 2 CANTATA study is estimated to recruit patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

These are patients who had to take up to at least but not more than 2 prior therapies beforehand. Patients were randomized to receive either combination of CB-839 plus cabozantinib versus placebo plus cabozantinib. Is this Phase 2 study going to succeed? There is no sure way of knowing, however, there is still some data from another study that may give you some form of confidence for it. This involves data from a Phase 1 study testing out the same combination in the same patient population.

The combination of CB-839 and cabozantinib generated an overall response rate of 40% along with a disease control rate of 100%. That's pretty good considering these patients had failed on two prior therapies before entering this Phase 1 study. Results from the Phase 2 study are expected in 2020. Here is where it gets really interesting. This combination was given Fast Track Status by the FDA. If the results in 2020 turn out to be positive (meaning primary endpoint is met), then the biotech expects that it could possibly file an NDA for approval later on in the same year.

Financials

Calithera Biosciences has cash and securities of $136.6 million as of December 31, 2018. The good thing about this biotech is that it currently holds no debt. It did obtain a good amount of cash initially a few years ago, and it does have a partnership with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) for some additional funds from certain milestones. According to the 10-Q SEC filing, the biotech had filed a shelf registration statement on a Form S-3 with the SEC. The maximum aggregate offering price was $250 million worth of stock.

As of September 30, 2018, it still had $242.5 million available for sale, of which $42.5 million can be issued and sold based on an at-the-market offering program that is enacted with Cowen and Company, LLC. The company anticipates around 12 months' worth of cash. It depends if they tap into their agreement with Cowen or choose to go a different route. I believe that since some results are coming out by the 2nd half of 2019, with the trials being positive, it is highly likely that Calithera may tap into some cash then. That doesn't mean it won't do so beforehand, if it believes it's too risky to wait until after the data is released.

Conclusion

Calithera Biosciences is in good shape, because it has a few combination studies looking to treat patients with renal cell carcinoma. CB-839 has the opportunity to improve patients' clinical outcomes who have RCC. The hope is that the combination therapies will produce superior results over the already approved FDA therapies alone. Both of these studies pose a major risk, because the combinations are going up against products that have already proven to work in treating patients with renal cell carcinoma. There is no guarantee that the combination treatments will yield superior results over the currently FDA-approved drugs.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.