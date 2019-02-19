Cumulus Media: A Cash Printing Machine

Although a recession could be detrimental to Cumulus, there are ways to hedge that risk.

Cumulus Media(CMLS) is a classic "deep value" investment - unloved, unnoticed, undervalued. Maybe it's the fact that it's been through bankruptcy, or maybe it's its debt load, but investors are avoiding Cumulus like the plague. However, we believe there's value to be found in this little known company. Yes, there are risks, but the cheapness is just too tempting to ignore, and the risks can be easily hedged, as we will show.

Brushing off the debt - A brief history and description

Cumulus is an American broadcasting company and one of the largest radio companies in America. According to the Q3 2018 10Q, Cumulus owns and operates 440 stations broadcasting in 90 US media markets, reaching 245mil people every week.

In late 2017, Cumulus Media filed for bankruptcy. A series of acquisitions made from the late 1990s to 2013 caused its debt load to balloon until it was too large to handle. After a series of failed restructuring attempts, Cumulus finally filed for bankruptcy. In the process, the debt load was reduced and creditors gained most of the company. Today, Cumulus has emerged from bankruptcy and is publicly traded yet again.

Radio is not dying

The industry Cumulus operates in, radio, is not dying like many think. In a recent investor presentation, Cumulus shows that radio is still the best way to reach people and is the Number 1 source of ad-supported audio in cars.

As one article states, people have been proclaiming the death of radio for over a hundred years since the invention of the TV. The article also makes a very good point, that radio is not dead, but merely evolving to suit new tastes. As millennials move increasingly online, radio has moved with them. Radio can now be found on Spotify, Itunes, and on many other websites. Fundamentally, radio is audio entertainment, it has its own niche, and that niche has been and likely will not be disrupted for a very long time, if not forever.

The bankruptcies of iHeartMedia and Cumulus, while casting a dark cloud on the radio industry, are not actually a result of secular decline but rather as a result of a large debt load and stagnant revenues. This is not true for most other radio companies, which continue to do quite well. Most investors are fleeing the industry due to all the negative publicity surrounding radio, but we believe the decline is nowhere as severe as stated, and of course, as Baron Rothschild once said: "The time to buy is when there's blood in the street".

Strong cash flows and a cheap multiple

In our article on Exela Technologies, we outlined a method called RCFI, or recurring cash flows after interest. We will be using a similar method for Cumulus, with a few adjustments. For Exela we used Adjusted EBITDA - Interest Expense - Capex, but for Cumulus we'll use Adjusted EBITDA - Interest expense - Maintenance Capex - Adjusted Taxes. This is because management has disclosed the amount of yearly capex needed to maintain revenue. We believe RCFI represents the cash flow available to shareholders. Cumulus's tax situation is complex, so we will use management's guided taxes.

Since Cumulus only has reported 1 quarterly earnings since emerging from bankruptcy, and since results are seasonal, we will use 2016 revenues to estimate annualized RCFI.

Our operations and revenues tend to be seasonal in nature, with generally lower revenue generated in the first quarter of the year and generally higher revenue generated in the second and fourth quarters of the year. This seasonality causes and will likely continue to cause a variation in our quarterly operating results. Such variations could have a material effect on the timing of our cash flows. - 2016 10K

Since Q3 revenues made up ~25% of total 2016 revenues, we assume Q3 2018 RCFI will make up ~25% of annualized RCFI.

Cumulus has disclosed that adjusted EBITDA was ~62.1mil for the 3rd quarter, or ~248mil annualized. In the Q2 conference call CFO John Abbott talked about a maintenance capex level of close to 20mil. John also gave guidance for ~8mil in taxes per year for the next 3 years.

Our future operating results will obviously factor into this equation, but we expect federal cash taxes to be very low for 2018 and approximately, $25 million in aggregate over the course of the next three years, with the least amount of tax exposure in 2019 and then increasing across 2020 and 2021. Source: Q3 earnings call

Using the formula for RCFI we get RCFI of ~132mil. Management's forecast is much lower, but still a hefty ~100mil.

With an improved interest expense profile and a return to more of a maintenance level of capital expenditures, we expect to generate as much as $100 million of free cash flow per year over the next several years. Source: Q2 earnings call

Keep in mind that this is for a company which only has a market cap of $261mil. If Cumulus keeps generating this kind of cash flow, it can earn more than its market cap in just 3 years.

Revenues

Despite the focus on debt paydown and FCF, revenues are not being neglected either. Ignoring USTN troubles and other one off factors, revenues were largely stable, down 0.5% YOY.

Total revenues declined by 1.7% in the quarter with the station group down 3.2% and Westwood One up 1.7%. The station group's results reflect the top local spot environment in the markets in which we operate and our exit from WLUP FM, partially offset by strides in digital and national, while Westwood One was negatively affected by the USTN transition. Despite those impacts, we still gained revenue share companywide for the seventh straight quarter with both Station Group and Westwood One gaining share in total. Adjusting for WLUP and USTN, our revenue decline was 0.5% or half a percentage point in the quarter. Source: Q3 conf call

Despite largely stagnant revenues, Cumulus has launched several new initiatives, like digital, that have started to gain traction:

Starting with digital, our Cumulus Radio Station Group digital platform continues to substantially outpace the industry in growth with our Q3 digital revenue in that segment increasing over 40% year-over-year. Among other factors, the recent expansion of our streaming distribution through tune in has resulted in increased audience and was 24 million monthly impressions added and we're also seeing organic growth and impressions from smart speakers with over 10% of our streaming listening hours now occurring through these devices. Source: Q3 conf call

These initiatives, while small, could one day contribute significant amounts of revenues. The fact that these initiatives are doing so well show that radio is not dying, but rather evolving to better suit current consumer preferences.

In particular, podcasting is one bright spot. As recent Spotify acquisitions show, podcasts are growing quickly right now and Cumulus's podcasting business is not exception:

The revenue growth we are seeing in podcasting today has been significant. As I said off a base of 100,000 in 2016, we said on our last earnings call that we expected to $10 million in revenue in 2018. At this stage, we're now tracking more than 20% ahead of that estimate and we're excited about our prospects going forward. Source: Q3 conf call

Either way, these new initiatives should help to prop up growth, even if Cumulus's main radio business stagnates.

Debt is no problem

In the past you could've said that Cumulus's debt was a problem, especially before its bankruptcy, when its debt had ballooned to over $2.6bil and it was making quarterly interest payments of $35mil. At that time, its debt had ballooned to over $2.6bil and it was making interest payments of $140mil per year with EBITDA of around $250mil. The debt pile was so large that book value was nearly -$700mil.

Nowadays, however, Cumulus is in much better shape, with its debt pile cut in half and its term loan interest being slightly lower than the interest rate of its old debt, which yielded over 7.75% per annum. Interest coverage ratio is close to 3, vs below 2 pre-bankruptcy. Book value has now turned positive and is over $340mil as of Sep 30.

Amounts outstanding under the Credit Agreement bear interest at a per annum rate equal to (i) the London Inter-bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) plus an applicable margin of 4.50%, subject to a LIBOR floor of 1.00%, or (ii) the Alternative Base Rate (as defined below) plus an applicable margin of 3.50%, subject to an Alternative Base Rate floor of 2.00%. The Alternative Base Rate is defined, for any day, as the per annum rate equal to the highest of (i) the Federal Funds Rate, as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plus 1/2 of 1.0%, (ii) the rate identified as the “Prime Rate” and normally published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal, and (iii) one-month LIBOR plus 1.0%. At September 30, 2018, the Term Loan bore interest at 6.58% per annum. Source: Q3 10Q

Cumulus' management seems very intent on using FCF to reduce debt, therefore we believe that debt would be reduced significantly in the next few years. As we have shown above, interest payments are easily covered by EBITDA, so there would have to be a major reduction in profits for liquidity to be an issue.

In addition, Cumulus is prudently selling off assets, like the recent station sales to EMF. This will no doubt help in debt repayment.

Risks and how to hedge

The main risk and the only major risk that we can think of is the risk of a recession. In a recession, advertising spend is cut drastically, and with Cumulus's high debt load, that could be deadly.

One way to mitigate this risk is to simultaneously bet against a consumer discretionary company with a high debt load trading at a sky high multiple, as these companies are likely to lose significant revenues during a recession. Candidates we can think of include Tesla(TSLA), Wayfair(W), etc. In a recession, we believe these companies would suffer as much or worse than Cumulus.

If the economy remains stable or improves, we believe Cumulus will have much higher upside than the companies mentioned above as Cumulus trades at a much lower earnings and book value multiple than these companies.

In the past few years, this strategy of buying low multiple companies and shorting high multiple companies has under-performed, but we believe that as the economy starts to slow down, this strategy will do very well.

Source of mispricing

Cumulus is mostly owned by debt-holders, most of whom most likely are not interested in owning equity and so sold Cumulus quickly. Cumulus is also under-followed due to its small market cap, which would reduce the amount of individual investors knowing the name. Either way, Cumulus has been unfairly sold off and therefore trades below intrinsic value.

Takeaway

Any way you cut it, Cumulus is cheap. Free cash flow will most likely surpass the current market cap in 2-3 years, allowing Cumulus to pay down its debt and improve its financial condition, which creates shareholder value. Value will gradually be transferred from debt-holders to equity holders. When a targeted leverage ratio is reached, management should start returning cash to shareholders.

The best thing about this prediction is that it shouldn't take too long to materialize. Given Cumulus's high free cash flow, balance sheet improvement should happen rapidly, at which point investors will start reevaluating the company and giving it a higher valuation. Either way, we are optimistic about Cumulus's future.

