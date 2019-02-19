The Stars Group Is Cheap - But Maybe It Should Be

There are two key reasons why shares of The Stars Group (TSG) have fallen sharply, dropping by more than half from July highs. The first is that it looks like the company significantly overpaid in its $4.7 billion acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming. The second, related, reason is that the entire space has struggled:

Data by YCharts

Increased regulation - including higher remote gaming duties - in the U.K., government crackdowns elsewhere, Brexit fears, and likely macro jitters have pressured online gambling stocks. TSG hasn't been immune - particularly after picking up Sky's mostly UK-based business.

At the lows, TSG looks cheap, particularly on a cash flow basis. But it doesn't look all that attractive in the context of the sector. The poker business continues to post minimal growth. The U.S. opportunity likely is much smaller than many bulls would like to believe. European regulation is a risk, and the Sky deal leveraged the balance sheet and raises real concerns about strategy and management. The sell-off might be a bit too much - but I think that's true for the sector as well, and I'm skeptical TSG is the best play on a rebound.

The Sky Acquisition

Investors actually cheered the Sky acquisition when it was announced in April: TSG stock gained 14% on the news. The initial optimism does make some sense, as there's a logic behind the deal.

Sky was the fastest-growing operator in the U.K. market, with strength in both sportsbook and gaming. Stars, meanwhile, had been diversifying away from its reliance on poker (100% of revenue as recently as 2013) by rolling out its own offerings in those two verticals. The acquisition brought on better technology and infrastructure, plus a valuable brand (several BetStars products are being re-branded to Sky, per recent commentary).

And it accelerated that diversification away from poker, while creating cross-selling opportunities going both ways. PokerStars could market to Sky bettors. The mammoth database of PokerStars players worldwide, meanwhile, could be targeted for Sky products. PokerStars already had moved casino and sportsbook from zero to $400 million-plus in revenue with minimal marketing spend simply by targeting its existing user base. The backing of Sky seemed likely to boost the success of that strategy.

The valuation, meanwhile, seemed reasonable, if not attractive. TSG itself traded around 16x EBITDA, and most peers were in the low- to mid-double-digit range. Sky, meanwhile, had been posting market-beating growth: a two-year revenue CAGR of 46%, with 51% annual Adjusted EBITDA growth, per the merger presentation.

With multiples across the industry compressing, however, the deal now looks like a substantial overpay. Paddy Power Betfair (OTCPK:PDYPY) - historically the most valuable property in the sector - now trades at just ~10x 2018 EBITDA. But that's not the only problem with the price paid. It became clear when Stars Group gave an update on the acquisition in September that Sky's recent results - on which TSG based that seemingly attractive multiple - were unsustainable.

Sky's fiscal 2018 (ending June) results saw a huge benefit from a spike in sportsbook win:

source: Stars Group Sky Betting & Gaming update presentation

Sky doesn't balance its book to the extent that US sportsbooks do. And in calendar Q4 2017, the company was hugely lucky. Betting net win margin usually is in the range of 9%; in that December quarter, Sky held a whopping 14% of its stakes. Per the update conference call, that jump contributed some £30-35 million in EBITDA for the year.

That's an enormous number. Sky's EBITDA for calendar 2017, according to the press release announcing the Stars Group acquisition, was £202 million. The unusually higher win rate in Q4 drove nearly half of Sky's year-over-year growth for CY17 and 15%+ of its total profit for the year.

What's concerning is that neither Stars management nor Sky management thought it worthwhile to disclose the skewed Q4 at the time of the acquisition. On the acquisition call, Stars CEO Rafi Ashkenazi was asked about the huge spike in EBITDA numbers at Sky. He pointed to the 92% increase in Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal H1, noting "they are still experiencing a very significant growth with their business - organic growth". Another questioner later asked about "some of the key factors that have been driving the strong organic growth". Sky CEO Richard Flint cited "high quality experiences for the mass market mobile [market]" and his company's relationship with broadcaster Sky (OTCPK:SKYAY).

At no point was the December quarter spike disclosed - despite two opportunities to do so. Did Stars management not know? That seems unlikely - but possible. If TSG was aware, it should have at least mentioned the effect of that quarter on growth. Normalizing Sky earnings for the spike, the 12.8x EBITDA multiple cited even with synergies moves to ~15x or so - a very different price that likely would have led to a very different reaction from the market, and from shareholders.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of UK-focused Sky increased TSG's exposure to a market that is pressuring iGaming retailers. Pre-acquisition, 6% of revenue came from the UK; the pro forma is 39%. The remote gaming duty is rising to 21% next year from 15%, a $30 million headwind per Stars Group's Q3 conference call. "Know your customer" rules are being more strongly enforced. Credit card usage for gambling could be banned. And the industry has agreed to a ban on advertising during sporting events - a practice so widespread that gambling commercials made up 95% of those shown during the breaks of live football events in the country. On top of all of that sit fears about Brexit, which could impact both demand and the company's operations in the Isle of Man.

The Sky acquisition looks like a misstep - and it raises questions about the broader strategy here. Sky isn't the only questionable deal here, either; Stars moved into Australia by acquiring 80% of CrownBet and then buying William Hill Australia just in time to face point of consumption taxes in that market. Nor are the acquisitions solely a backward-looking issue: Stars already has pointed to the low to middle end of initially disappointing 2018 pro forma EBITDA guidance of $897-$952 million. Weaker Sky results appear to be part of the issue - in part due to the difficult comparisons, particularly in Q4.

And in fact, that 2018 pro forma figure seems to suggest an organic decline in the second half for the business as a whole. In the year ending June 30, according to the September update, Sky generated £209 million in Adjusted EBITDA - about $270 million at current exchange rates (which are roughly in line with the average USD/GBP over that stretch). Stars TTM EBITDA to that point was $647 million. And the company should have picked up ~US$35 million from the Australia acquisition. That's a total of $952 million - but two quarters later, TSG is going in the wrong direction, with profits likely coming in closer to $900 million. Even accounting for apparently unfavorable sportsbook results in Q3, the 'new' Stars Group isn't off to a good start.

Looking Forward

The early returns from Sky are disappointing. But it's true that what's past is past. TSG has lost some $5 billion in equity value; in fact, its enterprise value now is less than it was before the acquisition.

Sky's growth - excluding the benefit of the higher-than-usual win rate - appears is continuing. The acquisition, along with the Australia move, substantially lessened Stars Group's reliance on poker. Pro forma, according to the update presentation, about 34% of revenue now comes from poker, with 35% from sports and 28% from casino. That's good news given that as I've argued before, poker is not the growth business some investors believe (and hasn't been for years now). Sky has taken notable market share in the UK, per commentary at the time the acquisition was announced. And higher industry-wide growth rates in the non-poker verticals suggest the combined company should drive better growth - and potentially industry-beating gains.

The deal also moved Stars into more regulated markets, with 25% of revenue now in riskier 'gray' markets, against 43% before. That figure could come down as well, with several unregulated markets - Greece, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands - potentially opening up. (Sweden in particular looks like an attractive market, though one that will see intense competition; Stars launched there in January.) It also limits Stars' exposure to changes in those non-regulated markets, such as payment blocking in Russia which had a modest impact on Q3 numbers and is expected to do the same in Q4, per the Q3 call.

Ignoring the worries about the price paid in the deal, The Stars Group does seem like a better company with Sky. It's diversified away from poker. It is more focused on better markets (albeit with higher taxes and more strident regulators). The combined company, per the acquisition presentation, has the highest revenue and best margins of any operator in the space. One key risk, an $870 million judgment in Kentucky, has been removed at least for now (though an appeal by the state to the Kentucky Supreme Court remains a possibility).

And, of course, there's the U.S. opportunity. Stars CEO Rafi Ashkenazi on the Q3 call cited estimates for a $2 to $10 billion market by 2025 (he later clarified that range was online-only). Stars already has partnered with Eldorado Resorts (ERI), in a deal that appeared to spike both stocks. With the Eldorado partnership plus the existing presence in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Stars' reach now extends to 13 states.

Synergies from both acquisitions still should come through as well. The company has targeted $65 million from the Sky deal and ~$35 million in Australia. That should offset an estimated $30 million impact from the higher UK RGT plus another $60-$80 million (over two years) in costs cited on the Q3 call assuming moves into the newly regulated European markets.

So there is a case here that whatever the price paid for Sky, it's close to immaterial at this point. The entire acquisition price already has been wiped off the TSG market cap. TSG actually trades at a multi-year low from an EV/EBITDA standpoint. 2019 still should show some growth (guidance should be delivered next month along with Q4 results), and there's a deleveraging benefit to free cash flow as well. This still is an attractive business - and given Sky's growth in the U.K. and the opportunity in the U.S., perhaps the most attractive business in the iGaming space.

Valuation and Concerns

There's two concerns that undercut that argument, however. The first is that TSG already is priced as the most attractive business in the sector. It trades at 10x+ 2018 EBITDA. Paddy trades right at 10x based on 2018 guidance (and backing out initial U.S. losses as it grows its business). GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) is at 8x pro forma for its Ladbrokes acquisition. 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF) is at 7x, and William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) is even cheaper (though it has real concerns about its brick-and-mortar business).

TSG is cheaper on a free cash flow basis - about 8.5x based on guidance - but most highly leveraged cyclicals usually are, particularly in this market and this space. Gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT), which I'm long, doesn't have the same growth, but it's cheaper across the board with a near- to mid-term deleveraging catalyst on the way. And the other gaming suppliers not only are cheaper, but have much less in the way of debt (888 in fact has net cash).

The valuation gap alone doesn't make TSG a short - or even an avoid. Again, it's the largest business with the best margins; it likely deserves some sort of premium. 888 is much cheaper, for instance, but its revenue growth has decelerated sharply in recent quarters (+4% 2017, +1% 1H 2018). William Hill could close up to 900 betting shops after the limit on fixed-odds betting terminals were cut to £2 from £100. Paddy lost momentum after the Betfair deal. And those rivals are facing the same headwinds in the U.K. and Europe as Stars.

Still, looking at cash flow, TSG isn't as cheap as a 50%+ decline or a ~7x P/E multiple might suggest. And an investor willing to pay the premium - and to choose TSG as the most likely to rebound if the market's confidence in the iGaming space returns - has to believe that the company is going to outperform.

And that's the second concern. As I wrote last year, I remain hugely skeptical toward U.S. sports betting in terms of both the market, and particularly, profitability. The industry saw the some burst of optimism toward online gambling after the Wire Act decision in late 2011 - and there are four states with legalized iGaming, and only two of significance (New Jersey and Pennsylvania). High tax rates - including a whopping 36% rate in Pennsylvania - could potentially either strangle the industry or allow unregulated offshore operators to undercut on pricing. Seven states have legalized sports betting - but only two so far (New Jersey and West Virginia) have allowed online betting.

And even in a multi-billion dollar market, Stars is not guaranteed to be the leader. PokerStars has been gone for six years now. Land-based operators (both commercial and tribal) have more clout in state capitals. Other European operators (including William Hill and Paddy) are aggressively entering the market. IGT and Scientific Games (SGMS) have partnerships of their own with eyes on powering digital offerings from existing (and better-known) land-based operators. And at least a chunk of what profits Stars does make are going to be split to some extent with Eldorado.

If sports betting online in 2025 is a $5 billion market (and I personally would be stunned), and Stars has 10% share and 20% margins, that's $100 million in EBITDA. At 10x discounted back at just 8%, that's $630 million in present value - about 14% of the current market cap. An investor backing TSG here has to see big value in the U.S., particularly given the expectations for rising costs in Europe - and I'm not quite there from a market standpoint.

Whatever the market, Stars has to execute. And from that perspective, the Sky acquisition has to color the story at least to some extent. Sky was a classic top of the cycle buy, which is bad enough. The lack of disclosure around the Q4 spike doesn't help the case. Nor does Stars' desire to run headlong into two markets (the U.K. and Australia) just before unfavorable regulatory changes. Any iGaming/sports betting operator in the U.S. is going to have to be exceedingly nimble and well plugged-in to state legislatures. Does Stars have an edge on that front at this point - particularly against long-entrenched domestic rivals?

I doubt that it does - and that's true of the U.S. market more broadly. Without that edge, the premium assigned TSG - particularly with the heavily leveraged balance sheet - seems a bit too large. I wouldn't be surprised to see the sector rally - and to see TSG join in. But the company has a lot of work to do to justify a valuation that is not nearly as cheap as it looks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.