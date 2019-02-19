Nvidia: A Weak Q4 Sets Up A Weak 2019

Chinese exposure becomes another risk for Nvidia. A general weakness in the Chinese macro environment bodes very poorly for Nvidia.

The most meaningful issue with Nvidia is a drastic slowdown in its datacenter operations. This slowdown, that management deduces is a temporary issue, will have longer term ramifications.

Nvidia reported a slowdown across the entire business, a fact that will continue to haunt Nvidia in the quarters to come.

Nvidia shares are up ~2% off the back of stronger than expected results and outlook for fiscal 2020. I believe this outlook is aggressive.

Not A Great Way To End 2018

Nvidia (NVDA) shares are remarkably up after their Valentine's Day print, but I still see no reason to love the stock. Q4 just validated the bear thesis in terms of gaming, crypto, and most importantly, the datacenter.

Gaming revs of $954 million (down a staggering ~45% Y/Y)

Datacenter revs of $679 million (up 12% Y/Y; decels from 58% Y/Y)

Gross margin of 54.7% (down 720 bps from 61.9% in the year-ago period)

Overall, revenue down 24% Y/Y to $2.2 billion

Nvidia's Q4 report was weak (or "turbulent" as Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO puts it), yet Wall Street seems to think that has already been priced into the stock at this point. Here is how Nvidia ended this "turbulent" year:

The stock got crushed, wiping 35% off in the span of months. Stairs up, elevator down.

This move lower came off the back of the crypto bubble bursting, a lackluster gaming product portfolio, and lingering inventory rework issues.

The one thing that helped aid weakening sentiment towards the business was the belief that the datacenter would keep growing. Not so fast.

Gaming, Crypto, Inventory, Now Datacenter

It seems that no part of Nvidia can be left out of the decelerating growth story. The reason that investors are buying the stock seems to be the belief that Nvidia will eventually capitalize on the growth in massive end markets. These end markets are the most lucrative trigger words in the tech investment world today. They include artificial intelligence, the datacenter, gaming, and autonomous driving. And what do you know, management has crafted its entire narrative around exposure to these end markets. Amongst other factors, the belief that Nvidia will profit in these end markets has driven the stock's phenomenal expansion.

Even with the recent massive selloff, those that bought the stock at the beginning of 2017 are still well in the money. That could be about to change. As mentioned in the summary, my target on Nvidia shares is $115, a 27% downside from the current price of $157. In order to get to $115, we will need a catalyst, a fairly large one at that. Let's look at growth by business segment up to this point.

Datacenter:

At one point, Nvidia's datacenter business grew at 200%+ Y/Y and now that growth has slowed to 12%.

Gaming:

Despite seeing periods of temporary deceleration in the past, they have never seen revenue shrink in gaming, especially not by 45% Y/Y. Combined low RTX sell-throughs, increased competition from AMD (AMD), the crypto crash, and inventory problems, and the result wasn't a surprise. What should surprise investors is the fact that we will have multiple quarters of Y/Y decline in gaming. It will be a while before gaming returns to a growth segment.

Auto: While I don't focus on auto too much, this is touted as yet another reason to own Nvidia as a growth stock. This segment is not as much affected by China and crypto weakness.

While growth in auto has slowed considerably over the last couple of years, it is nice to see that we have gotten a recent re-acceleration in revenue growth. If you believe in Nvidia's position in the auto market, then you would be less worried about progress on a quarter to quarter basis than you would be about Nvidia's picture a few years down the road. That being said, it is promising to see auto revenues growing.

Professional Visualization:

The final segment, OEM & IP continued its downtrend this quarter and should continue to do so over the next several years.

Overall Growth:

Here is a look at Nvidia's Y/Y revenue growth leading up to this point:

Nvidia was at a point where revenue growth hit 65% Y/Y in the first quarter. Since that point, growth has begun to decelerate, eventually down 24% into Q4.

The worrying trend is that Nvidia's datacenter growth is slowing, and in a big way.

Things Only Get Worse

To be clear, I am not implying that the decline in Nvidia's business only worsens from here. I am implying that Nvidia's stock price only falls from here off the back of the following catalysts:

Inventory rework struggles

Increased gaming competition from AMD

Long-term datacenter growth deceleration

Extreme valuation

The stock should be lower in general (I'll explain)

The first issue with Nvidia is a short-term issue. It regards Nvidia's ability to work through its massive cache of GPU inventory left over from the crypto crash. To be clear, this particular drag will be worked through in a couple of quarters. The real issue is a diversion of resources away from building new competitive GPU offerings and towards working through their older GPU inventory. While the issue of inventory work through will be resolved in a couple of quarters, a re-prioritization away from new product launches and staying ahead of the competition could have a more permanent effect on Nvidia's market share. In particular, the focus should be on process node upgrades. Catalysts like upgrading their GPUs to the 7nm node could be delayed by reprioritizing resources towards selling older cards.

This increased struggle with inventory rework will allow other companies that manage their inventory better, notably AMD, to gain share in GPUs. AMD's ability to transition to the 7nm node has allowed the company to deliver increasingly high-performance products like their newest GPU offering the Radeon VII. While Nvidia has been far ahead of AMD in its ability to create premium graphics cards, the Radeon VII has impressed and has even drawn a response from Jensen Huang (albeit negative). The recent Radeon VII has done a good job at competing with similar accelerators from Nvidia like the RTX 2080. AMD is aggressively attacking Nvidia's lock on the high-end GPU market.

While AMD isn't as good as Nvidia yet, the current distractions Nvidia is managing could allow AMD to continue to push forward with innovation and performance improvements. AMD has previously operated as the budget provider of GPUs, with investors and consumers realizing Nvidia's technological dominance of the GPU market. That being said, AMD remains heavily invested in R&D and has gone so far as to make partnerships with long-time rival Intel (INTC) for an APU that combined Intel's CPU architecture with AMD's GPU architecture. Expansion of this partnership would help further AMD's share grabs from Nvidia.

All in all, I wouldn't be surprised if Nvidia continues to lose market share to AMD.

Datacenter Growth Is Going To Slow For The Long-Term

Before I start, I should note that for a more elaborate understanding of the technical aspects of GPUs, fellow SA author Akram's Razor does phenomenal work in this arena. Here is the article I am particularly referring to.

Basically, sell-side analysts do not truly understand the GPU's longer-term role in the datacenter. While Nvidia touts the GPU's domination of CPUs in machine learning related tasks, a new up-and-coming technology from Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is putting GPUs to the test. This processor is dubbed the TPU, tensor processing unit.

Google's first generation TPU, launched in 2015, still has more processing power per energy used (TOPS per watt) than Nvidia's latest accelerator, the Tesla T4. While the T4 is said to run at a higher rate of performance, it takes far more power to generate that performance. In other words, the Tesla T4 is less efficient than the TPU V1. The T4 runs at a TOPS/watt of 1.73, the V1 TPU operates at a TOPS/watt of 2.04. The nearly four-year-old TPU is ~18% more efficient than the <1-year old Tesla T4 GPU. What's more, the T4 costs $2K+ per card.

The problem is, sell-side analysts are getting hyped up over charts like this:

They aren't looking into the TPU space to see if there is meaningful competition coming for them. Low and behold, Google's first generation processor is still outperforming Nvidia's newest generation GPU. Since then, Google has launched multiple new iterations of the TPU, further cementing their lead. While Google does not disclose the cost of these TPUs, one can assume that because the chip is smaller in size and utilizes a far less costly node, the chip's manufacturing price is lower than a $2k+ GPU.

The real question is when does the TPU gain scale deployment. If the TPU really is crushing the GPU in terms of performance, Nvidia's datacenter slowdown is not a question of if, but it is a question of when. It all depends on how quickly Google deploys the TPU and cuts/minimizes Nvidia's datacenter GPUs out of future budgets.

And Google isn't the only one. Every single member of the Super 7, a collection of the world's largest cloud hyperscalers is investing in their own custom datacenter chips. Google isn't the only one.

The question turns to deployment schedules for these other hyperscalers. All in all, it seems Nvidia being the provider of costly and inefficient GPU solutions will be the ultimate loser in the datacenter and phased out hyperscalers' budgets.

And even if a niche is carved out for the GPU in the datacenter, Nvidia encounters GPU competition, again from AMD. AMD's Radeon Instinct processors, while not as powerful, have already scored deals with both Amazon (AMZN) Web Services and Baidu (BIDU).

Overall, while it would be foolish to believe Nvidia's datacenter business is going to zero, a drastic long-term deceleration will hurt Nvidia's overall growth rate and could create multiple erosion. That brings me to my next point.

An Extreme Valuation Makes Nvidia My Top Short Pick For 2019

I have already gone through the reasons why Nvidia's top and bottom line growth is going to decelerate from here on out, but we now have to talk about valuation. If you perceive Nvidia as a growth stock, it remains overvalued.

Let's first look at Nvidia relative to a set of peers.

Data by YCharts

For each and every single one of these companies, I could easily argue that they have long-term exposure to the same end markets that Nvidia has exposure to. If anything, some of these companies may have even better exposure to these end markets. And yet, Nvidia trades at the second highest revenue multiple in the entire group of semiconductor stocks. If we analyze Nvidia relative to these companies on a P/S multiple basis, the stock trades far lower.

The mean (inclusive of outliers) is 4.25X forward sales. Applying this multiple to Nvidia's expected 2019 revenues and we get a ~$77 stock. This presents downside of ~51%.

Let's look at the earnings multiple to see whether the valuation is any better:

Data by YCharts

Nvidia has the third highest forward P/E valuation out of the group, only to second place Xilinx (XLNX) and first place AMD. But AMD is expected to grow revenues 5% this year (even with their fair share of one-time headwinds) and Xilinx is expected to grow at 20%. Nvidia is projected to report a decline of 7%.

Nvidia hardly warrants its current multiple.

On To The DCF Model

Anybody that follows me or my articles know that I value the stocks I cover using a discounted cash flow model. Nvidia is no exception.

Let's start with the CAPM model:

I used an unlevered beta of 1.74. I used a risk-free rate of 2.664%. This was the yield on the 10-year treasury bond as of Friday, February 15th. I used an equity risk premium of 596 basis points.

Here is my WACC:

Let's move on to my projections for the business:

This model implies earnings CAGR of ~20%, with FCF CAGR of ~24%. This is far from a shrinking company.

There you have it: The stock is worth $115 but is trading at $157.

A Little Thought Experiment

Nvidia pre-announced with lowered revenue guidance on January 28th. Look at the stock chart leading up to the pre-announcement.

Data by YCharts

The stock was engaged in choppy trading at around $160, its current level. Under the assumption that Nvidia didn't pre-announce and that the shares remained at the level from January 24th up to the earnings date, the stock would have collapsed. Why? Because the company would have missed revenue and earnings dramatically.

Basically, Nvidia stock has bounced off its 52-week lows because...? Well, maybe the market perceived it as technically or sentimentally oversold. But the stock has had a ~26% bounce since then off no material catalyst. The recent rally, in my opinion, is a dead cat bounce.

Conclusion

Nvidia, at this price, is an enticing short. A plethora of factors including its extreme valuation and slowing growth prospects make a short trade in Nvidia enticing. Competition in the datacenter and in gaming will lead to a slowdown. And even under the assumption that Nvidia grows earnings at ~20% CAGR over the next five years, the stock is worth only $115, a 27% downside from its current price. The recent positive price action is not based off a catalyst, just a reversion in the sentiment. After yet another struggle some quarter from Nvidia, sentiment will again turn, bringing this stock back to new lows. As the title suggests, Nvidia's weak Q4 will lead to a weak 2019. Nvidia is my top short pick.

