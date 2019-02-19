BOIL Weekly: Milder Weather Forecast Indicates Range-Bound Price Formation

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index (the Bloomberg Natural Gas Sub-Index), which follows the price performance of natural gas futures. The ETF is not recommended for long-term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value. However, this ETF is a remarkable short-term investment vehicle to get direct and leveraged exposure to natural gas futures.

In this report, I start by analyzing gas storage, based on the Energy Information Administration ((EIA)) report, and net speculative position holding, released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to assess the impacts on natural gas futures and BOIL shares. Then, I evaluate recent macro developments and the implications on BOIL's share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the EIA, American natural gas (w/w) pull eased substantially on the February 1 - period, down only 3.98% to 1 882 Bcf. With this moderate withdrawal, gas seasonality improved slightly compared to last week, but still stands in a significant deficit on the 5-year horizon, down 17% or 386 Bcf. Besides, compared to last year, U.S inventories flatten out, following persistent record output and weak cold season. That being said, natural gas inventories bring headwinds to natural gas futures and BOIL shares.

Source: EIA

In the meantime, the aggregate supply-demand equilibrium slightly improved. While US natural gas supply advanced marginally, up 0.1% (w/w) to 92.6 Bcf/d, aggregate demand lifted 6.3% (w/w) to 110.5 Bcf/d.

US natural gas output ramped up, thanks to ramping marketed and dry production, lifting respectively by 0.3% (w/w) to 98.6 Bcf/d and 0.5% to 87.8 Bcf/d, but has been slightly offset by weakening net imports from Canada, down 4.3% (w/w) to 4.5 Bcf/d. Meanwhile, demand increase has been mainly attributable to robust power needs, up 11.4% (w/w) to 26.3 Bcf/d and growing residential/commercial consumptions, up 4.4% (w/w) to 44.3 Bcf/d.

With supply flattening and aggregate demand advancing vigorously, May 2019 natural gas futures, which represent 66.63% of BOIL exposure, rebounded toward the $2.7 per MMBtu resistance level.

Source: CME Group

Meanwhile, BOIL lifted marginally, up 1.12% to $20.68 per share, amid a confluence of factors.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

Latest Commitment of Traders report ((COTR)) published by the CFTC shows that net speculative positioning on the Nymex natural gas futures lifted significantly on the January 15-22 period. Indeed, net spec length advanced to 15 846 net long contract, thanks to a moderate increase in long bets, up 2.38% (w/w) to 301 358 contracts and steady short coverings, down 2.2% (w/w) to 285 512 contracts. Despite that, BOIL shares lost 14.52% on the corresponding period, amid easing supply risks. This divergence indicates mixed sentiment on natural gas markets, which is likely to continue to remain distressed.

Source: CFTC

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length skyrocketed, up 299% to 15 846 net long contacts, whereas BOIL shares gained 7.06% to $27.13 per share, despite the strong pullback registered on natural gas futures at the start of 2019.

Despite colder than normal expected temperatures, BOIL share establish in a range-bound configuration

Since my last article, natural gas futures moved slightly higher, as markets priced in colder than expected weather guidance. With temperature forecasts expected to drop as low as minus 10s, natural gas futures bounced back on the strong $2.5 per MMBtu support level. However, latest forecasts published on the 17 th of February by the National Weather Service, indicates an easing of the initial cold blast. Indeed, while frigid temperatures were anticipated in the North and Northwest US regions, fresher data indicates a notable weather improvement in the West Coast, which should alleviate power and residential demand.

Source: Natural Weather Service

Furthermore, with the withdrawal season nearly coming to an end, the market’s confidence in adequate supplies has grown and it is highly probable that natural gas futures and OIL shares range-bound trading pattern carries on.

That being said and in spite of latest cold developments in the US, the gas complex should remain under pressure, dragging BOIL shares downwards.

I look forward to reading your comments.

