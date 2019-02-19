Standard Drilling Is Now Trading At An Attractive Discount To Book Value

We have seen some interesting insider activities which further supports the idea of Standard Drilling being cheap.

The company is now also trading at a discount to book value.

There have been sales of vessels above book value recently, which is an indication that the valuation is on the conservative side.

Investment Thesis

Standard Drilling (OTC:SDSDF) is now priced at a discount to book value. The company has recently sold vessels above book value and the purchase price, which I view as a good indication that the valuation of the fleet is somewhat conservative.

The stock has declined significantly over the last 3-6 months, and there have been several insider purchases more recently.

Figure 1 - Source: Oslo Bors

Fleet Overview & Sales

Standard Drilling operates as an investment vehicle presently focused on platform supply vessels (PSVs). The company owns 100% of 5 large size PSVs. The large PSVs have had good utilization, above 85% over the last 18 months.

The company has 25.5% ownership in Northern Supply AS which in turn owns 8 medium size PSVs. FS Arendal was sold for $2.8M in September of 2018. The transaction included a lease back agreement with a 50/50 profit split. The buyer is also responsible for carrying out an engine overhaul estimated to $1.4M. The purchase price excluding working capital and start-up costs was $2.5M. Given the upcoming maintenance and purchase price, the company was well rewarded for the vessel.

The utilization and profitability for the large size vessels have consistently been better than the medium size vessels. The difference has been more pronounced during 2018, which can be illustrated in the below chart.

Figure 2 - Source: Q4 2018 Presentation

Standard Drilling also has an ownership stake in New World Supply. The company increased the ownership in November 2018 by 8.23% to 34.4%. New World Supply now owns 4 medium size PSVs after it was announced in October 2018 that two PSVs were sold at a confidential price above book value.

The transaction is done at a level that reflect significantly higher vessel value compared to SDSD's book value and acquisition price of the shares in New World Supply Ltd.

Valuation

Based on the communication from the company and more recently sales above book value, Standard Drilling seems to have relied on conservative valuations or at the very least not inflated valuations for the PSVs. If the PSV market recovers, the fleet has the potential to increase significantly in value.

Over the last few months, we have also seen the stock start to trade at a discount to book value, which is why view Standard Drilling as an even more attractive investment now.

Figure x - Source: Quarterly Reports & Borsdata

Note that the price and number of shares is adjusted for the reverse split (1:3) before Q2 2017.

Insider Activity

Over the last few months, the Chairman, Martin Nes has purchased stock in Standard Drilling three times, at a price between 1.03 NOK and 1.10 NOK. Espen Lundaas who is the CEO of Saga Tankers and previously CFO of Standard Drilling has also added to his holdings on two occasions during the same time period. Saga Tankers is still the largest holder in Standard Drilling with 105,845,245 shares which account for about 18.4% of the company.

Conclusion

The company has communicated that it expects and upturn in the market during the Spring of 2019. If that is correct, Standard Drilling has the potential to be valued significantly higher in the not too distant future.

The Company expects there will be an upturn in the PSV market in the North Sea Sector during the spring and summer season 2019 and the Company is well positioned to take part in the expected upturn

Standard Drilling is for me almost the perfect example of the type of capital returns cycle I like to invest in. The company has some of the lowest operating costs in the industry, no debt, very low administrative costs, and is now trading at a discount to conservative valuation. So, the exact time of the turnaround is less important as I think there is significant value in Standard Drilling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDSDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SDSD on Olso Bors.