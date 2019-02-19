Roxgold Sets Foot On The Ivory Coast

I think this is a good move as Ivory Coast has a tremendous exploration potential and its gold production is set to double over the next several years.

The deal includes the Seguela gold project, which has an inferred resource of 430,000 ounces of gold.

On 11 February, Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) announced that it has agreed to acquire a portfolio of 11 exploration permits in Ivory Coast from gold major Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) for $30 million. The portfolio covers an area of 3,298 square kilometers across the Birimian greenstone belt and includes the Seguela gold project and its near-surface Antenna deposit.

Under the deal, Roxgold will pay $20 million in cash and another $10 million upon first gold production.

The Seguela gold project and its near-surface Antenna deposit

Seguela is located in the district of Woroba and the permit lies on an outcropping greenstone belt along strike of the Tongon gold mine of Barrick Gold (GOLD).

Source: Roxgold

Newcrest discovered the Antenna deposit in 2016 and the latter currently contains an inferred resource of 430,000 ounces of gold within 5.8 million tonnes grading 2.23 grams gold per tonne. A notable drill result from the deposit is 51m @ 8.4g/t Au from surface and Apollo Consolidated holds a 1.2% net smelter royalty over Seguela. Drilling has confirmed a mineralized strike length of 800 meters, with a thickness ranging from 30 meters in the northern zone, up to 100 meters in the central zone as well as 20 meters in the southern zone. Drilling has defined the mineralized resource to a maximum vertical depth of 300 meters.

Exploration results from Newcrest's satellite targets close to Antenna have also returned high-grade intercepts that could add ounces to the resource base in the future. Notable drill interceptions include 9m @ 16.9g/t Au from 18m from the Boulder target, 16m @ 9.3g/t Au from 37m at the Ancien target and 14m @ 58.1g/t Au from surface at the Agouti target.

There are several exploration targets within 15 kilometers of the Antenna deposit, which Roxgold thinks could have the potential to increase the resource base and enhance the potential economics of Seguela by adding low-cost near surface ounces:

Source: Roxgold

I think that Sеguеla has the potential to become Roxgold' s second major project after the Yaramoko gold mine in Burkina Faso.

The gold mining sector in Ivory Coast

The country has tremendous exploration potential for gold as it hosts more than a third of the West African Birimian Greenstone Belt:

Source: Teranga Gold

Neighboring Ghana and Burkina Faso have already established themselves as gold producing countries and I think that Ivory Coast has the potential to surpass them. The gold mining sector in the country has been neglected so far in favor of more traditional sectors like cocoa farming, but the government expects this to change soon. In December, Ivory Coast's vice-president Daniel Kablan Duncan said that the country is aiming to diversify revenues by increasing gold production from 25 tonnes in 2017 to 50 tonnes between 2020 and 2025. With Seguela, Roxgold could be a part of this growth in gold output.

Conclusion and investor takeaway

Roxgold is making an initial payment of $20 million for a portfolio of projects in which Newcrest has already invested $21 million so it seems like a good investment. This is equal to just $47 per ounce of resources, or $70 per ounce if you count the additional $10 million payable on first production. The mineralization is shallow, and the grades are good, which means that Roxgold could go for an open pit mine and that pre-stripping costs should be low. I also like Ivory Coast as a jurisdiction as I think it's vastly underexplored and aims to grow its gold mining sector to the level of neighboring Ghana and Burkina Faso.

However, Seguela is an early stage project and I don't expect it to make a significant impact on Roxgold's production anytime soon. The company will also need to spend millions over the next years on exploration as well as studies which might include scoping, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies.

Overall, the purchase of the portfolio of properties in Ivory Coast seems like a good move, but I think that the company should be valued based on its producing assets at the moment.

In 2019, Roxgold expects its Yaramoko and Bagassi South mines to produce between 145,000 and 155,000 ounces of gold at cash costs of $440-$470 per oz and all-in sustaining costs of $765-795 per oz. The Bagassi South underground mine is expected to reach commercial production in the second quarter of the year.

The company is very well-funded with a net cash position of around $22 million at the end of 2018.

With all-in sustaining costs of below $800 per ounce, Roxgold is generating significant free cash flow ($16 million in the first nine months of 2018 despite the construction of Bagassi South) and the market capitalization is just C$325 million.

My main concern about the company is the level of reserves. Yaramoko is supposed to work until 2023 but it could be depleted sooner as it's being mined ahead of the mine plan. This is the reason that Roxgold is intensively drilling its properties - the exploration budget for 2019 is set at between $10 million and $12 million.

I'm cautiously optimistic about investing in Roxgold at the moment.

