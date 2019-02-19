Why Nikon And Canon Should Lower Prices Of Their Lenses And Camera Accessories

Unlike Canon, Nikon is still very much reliant on revenue from cameras and lenses. Nikon has the stronger reason to compete more aggressively against Chinese companies.

Like it was in smartphones, Chinese companies have acquired enough experience to produce affordable but high-quality lenses and other camera accessories.

Nikon and Canon will continue to suffer if they continue to ignore the pricing strategy of Chinese companies.

Yongnuo is making decent clones of Nikon and Canon lenses and external flash products. Meike is emerging as another competent producer of Chinese-made DSLR/mirrorless camera lenses.

I discussed two years ago that Nikon and Canon are vulnerable to Chinese firms that are selling cheaper clones of DSLR lenses and external flash products.

I reiterate my sell rating for Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY). I went long on Canon (CAJ) because it has a robust printing business. Nikon, sadly, is still overly-reliant on its Imaging Products (cameras, lenses, and accessories) business segment. The chart below explains why Nikon is very vulnerable to the waning camera business.

More than 50% of Nikon’s annual revenue still comes from its Imaging Products segment. In comparison, Canon’s Imaging system division only accounts for 25% of Canon's total annual revenue of 3,951.9 billion yen ($38.83 billion).

NINOY is really a sell based on the latest digital camera sales chart from Statista. Nikon’s over-exposure to digital cameras (and lenses) makes it unattractive to investors because last year’s global digital camera unit sales were only 19.4 million. This is a suicide drop from 2010’s sales volume of 121.5 million.

The continuing decline of the digital camera industry is why Nikon’s annual revenue notably dipped since 2014. Nikon’s Precision Equipment business is not growing fast enough to compensate for Imaging Products segment’s quick decline over the last five years.

Nikon is not a safe long-term investment because of its huge exposure to the declining digital camera industry. The reality is that other business segments of the Nikon Group are not growing fast enough to compensate for the decline in Nikon’s Imaging Products segment.

This scenario is why NINOY has a poor 1-year return performance of -17.76%. Investors are avoiding NINOY.

How Nikon Can Decelerate Imaging Products’ Decline

I like it that Nikon has released mirrorless cameras and lenses for them. It helps Nikon retain the loyalty of its most valuable customers – professional photographers. However, I insist that tardiness on the part of Nikon in addressing the threat from Chinese-made DSLR and mirrorless lenses can be a major headwind. Protecting its lucrative DSLR camera, lenses, and accessories business can easily be done by lowering their price tags. The reason why Chinese companies like Yongnuo and Meike are flourishing is they make more affordable high-quality clones of Nikon or Canon-made camera lenses and flash products.

Many investors are now aware that Nikon and Canon cannot sustain their high-end pricing for DSLR/mirrorless camera lenses. I have yet to see a decent DSLR from a Chinese vendor. However, Chinese firms are now pretty capable of 1:1 cloning the best Nikon lenses and flashguns. Yongnuo and Meike sell lenses and external flash units usually at half the price tags (or even 1/3) of those made by Nikon and Canon.

To illustrate this danger to Nikon, Meike sells a full-frame, auto-focus 85mm DSLR F/2.8 lens for only $270. Nikon’s equivalent F/2.8 85 mm lens retails for more than $1,900. If you are a clever photographer, you will buy Nikon DSLR cameras and then you will mostly use Meike or Yongnuo lenses. Meike’s autofocus $190 85mm F/1.8 full-frame lens is likely why Canon is having a hard time selling its expensive Prime 50mm and 85mm (this one costs more than $1,500) portrait lenses.

Common sense should tell Nikon’s management about this current situation. The rise of YouTube has made learning Photoshop and wedding/portrait photography pretty easy. Wedding/Events photographers are now faced with intensified competition. Photographers and videographers are now pricing themselves down just to keep ahead in a more competitive business environment. The decline in average wedding photography job contract prices around the world ($300 is the average price here in the Philippines) is why Nikon’s love for selling $1,000+++ lenses is not sustainable.

I do not know how Meike was able to get access to the necessary patents/intellectual properties. Meike is now so capable that is already shipping out compatible lenses for Canon mirrorless cameras released only last year. Xiaomi partly owns Xiaoyi Technology. Xiaoyi’s Yi M1 mirrorless interchangeable lens camera is rated excellent. My point is that Chinese firms might soon overcome the technology advantage of Japanese camera and lens companies. Xiaomi is a giant in smartphones. Xiaomi has the cash flow to allocate enough R&D budget to come up with better mirrorless cameras, action cameras, and lenses.

The only way Nikon and Canon can decelerate the rise of Chinese-made DSLR and mirrorless lenses is for them to lower their prices. In this way, the majority of pro and amateur photographers and videographers will not be easily tempted to switch to Yongnuo and Meike lenses.

The clear and present danger now is that Nikon and Canon have a lingering headwind from counterfeit Nikon/Canon-branded cameras, lenses, triggers, batteries, and other accessories. Worse, Nikon also has a bigger headwind from Chinese brands making cheap, but very capable alternatives to Nikon and Canon products.

Conclusion

The only good thing about NINOY is that it is a faithful dividend payer. Investors who do not care about too much about dividend payments should avoid (or sell) NINOY. There is no point in betting on a dividend-paying company that is largely involved in a declining industry – digital cameras. A dying industry will consequently result in Nikon’s continuing revenue decline. Nikon, without other substantial new sources of revenue and net income, cannot possibly sustain its growing dividend payments.

As long as Nikon’s total revenue is more than 40% from cameras/lenses and accessories, it will continue to deliver Y/Y declines in its revenue. Seeking Alpha’s revenue chart below illustrates that Nikon is a sinking ship. Revenue is declining because it was a laggard/obstinate. It did not expand fast enough to reduce its vulnerability to declining camera sales.

Lastly, Nikon and other Japanese camera companies no longer hold a monopoly on the industry. Chinese firms will eventually come up with professional-worthy DSLR and mirrorless ILC cameras. Xiaomi’s Yi ILC (Interchangeable Lens Camera) mirrorless camera is obviously not as good as Nikon’s mirrorless cameras right now. However, two or three years from now Chinese firms might be capable of producing quality clones of Nikon DSLR and mirrorless cameras. Chinese firms did it, they make and sell decent clones of Nikon’s pricey Nikkor lenses.

Nikon’s management should never underestimate the capability of China companies when it comes to making counterfeits/clones of popular European, Japanese, and American-branded products.

