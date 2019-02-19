Tesla's 10-K Suddenly Reveals Regulatory Approval Uncertainty For The China Factory

Investors face huge risk if Tesla invests huge amounts of money into China if the terms of the investment are not crystal clear from a legal standpoint.

Tesla seems to be very clear about the fact that it doesn’t have them in place. Well, what approvals precisely? Tesla needs to be specific here.

Before breaking ground and investing money and intellectual property into a plant in China, it would be wise to have all regulatory approvals in place.

On Jan. 6, my piece on Seeking Alpha pointed out the CEO of Tesla’s Chinese competitor Byton who said that Tesla lacks a production license for China.

Tesla’s 10-K filing with the SEC mentions, at least four times, regulatory uncertainty regarding approvals for its China factory.

Did you think Tesla (TSLA) factory near Shanghai, China, was a done deal? We all saw the groundbreaking ceremony in early January, which was attended by high-level Chinese government officials: here.

When you are breaking ground on a factory that would cost - depending on who and when you ask - anywhere between $500 million and $2 billion - one should reasonably assume that one already has obtained all permits not just to build this factory, but also to use it as intended: Sell cars into China tariff free. Right?

Rewinding the tape for a moment, to Jan. 6, I pointed out on Seeking Alpha that one of Tesla’s main domestic Chinese all-electric car competitors - Byton - said that Tesla does not have a license to do this: here. This claim was met with some skepticism.

Basically, “what do you mean Tesla doesn’t have a license?” That was the tenor of the feedback. Lots of Chinese government politicians around - clearly this was not going to be a problem, even if all the paperwork wasn’t already in place in time for the groundbreaking in early January.

Well, well, what have we now? On Feb. 19, Tesla filed its 10-K with the SEC: here. It’s 173 pages of pure love.

Reading this filing, one thing stood out like a sore thumb. It started on page 10:

“We broke ground in January 2019, and subject to a number of uncertainties, including regulatory approval, supply chain constraints, and the pace of installing production equipment and bringing the factory online, we expect to begin production of certain trims of Model 3 at Gigafactory Shanghai by the end of 2019.”

Wait a minute. What’s this “uncertainties, including regulatory approval?” Are you telling me Tesla has broken ground on a factory (to cost anywhere from $500 million to $2 billion) without having regulatory approval?

Specifically, which regulatory approval is missing? This is kind of essential, isn’t it? Why is it not spelled out in the 10-K in any meaningful detail?

In case you thought that this was a bad formulation, or other form of mistake, fear not. It is mentioned again on page 16:

“However, the timeframe for commencing Model 3 production at Gigafactory Shanghai is subject to a number of uncertainties, including regulatory approval, supply chain constraints, and the pace of installing production equipment and bringing the factory online.”

And if that wasn’t enough, we get triple confirmation on page 43:

“However, the timeframe for Gigafactory Shanghai is subject to a number of uncertainties, including regulatory approval…”

So Tesla doesn’t yet have regulatory approval for its Shanghai factory. It couldn’t be said any clearer - except for what it is precisely, that is missing.

Then again, let’s go for two sets of belts, along with two sets of suspenders, with a fourth confirmation that Tesla is serious about pointing out this problem, on page 46:

“We broke ground in January 2019, and subject to a number of uncertainties, including regulatory approval…”

Alright, you get the point: Four times, Tesla wrote in the Feb. 19 10-K that regulatory approval for its China factory is uncertain. In other words, missing.

It does appear that the then-CEO of Byton was correct in what he said in early January: Tesla doesn’t yet have regulatory approval - a license - to make and sell cars tariff free in China.

As I pointed out in my piece from Jan. 6, maybe that’s coming, in time for actual production out of this factory - something Tesla is promising will happen by the end of 2019. If so, this will have turned out to be no problem.

But the problem is this: Especially given all the high stakes US-Chinese trade tensions, if you were Tesla, why wouldn’t you want to at least have all the regulatory approvals in place before sinking a shovel- let alone $500 million (or more) - into the ground in a dirt field near Shanghai?

Tesla really needs to inform investors what precisely it is, that is missing. What approval(s) - call it license(s), whatever - is/are still needed? Why have they not yet been obtained?

This is especially suspicious given the high-level Chinese government presence at the January groundbreaking. Surely any formality such as a government approval, license, whatever, should have been signed no later than at that event. Why would Tesla knowingly be willing to invest without having 100% of the regulatory approvals in place in advance?

What can happen if the Chinese government determines that you did not have all the paperwork in place, and you built a facility in Shanghai? Look at Red Leaf Hospital as an example: here. Read that letter, as to how the government (military) can and did confiscate the site for the flimsiest of reasons. It looks like the building/business was, for all practical purposes, simply expropriated.

Given that this happened to another significantly-sized business in Shanghai, if you were in Tesla’s shoes, why wouldn’t you try to make sure that you had all the regulatory approvals in place before you start spending money and deploy your intellectual property onto Chinese soil? In the end, I guess you could not stop a nonsensical expropriation by a power controlling all military force, but not having all regulatory approvals and business licenses in place would only make it easier for the host country to make you into a convenient hostage in the even of, say, a large macro trade dispute.

So, Tesla, please spell out for your investors precisely what these uncertainties regarding “regulatory approval” are? It seems like the hugest risk factor of them all, and it’s not being detailed to any useful degree by the company in its 10-K filing.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.