Stericycle: Steady As She Goes

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) are up more than $10 a share since bottoming in December. That is a return of almost 30% over the past 7 weeks. Bit by bit, we are getting back to our break-even price. We remain confident that over time, we can make money on this position.

Although we may have gotten our timing wrong, we were smart with our position sizing in that we controlled our risk to a large extent. Currently, our Stericycle position makes up just over 3% of our portfolio. The absence of a dividend and the fact that the smaller healthcare businesses were consolidating led us to being prudent with the size of the position.

The strong V-shaped rally in the share price since December has all the hallmarks that a hard multi-year low has just been completed. Shares are close to printing a monthly swing low. Furthermore, the 10-month moving average is within sight. We believe if shares can close above these two important levels, it would confirm the end of the bear market in Stericycle.

The recent rise of the share price has driven the market cap of the company above $4 billion. This has finally driven the sales and book multiples above 1. We still see value here though. Fourth quarter and final year numbers will be announced at the end of the month. We are expecting a slight increase in earnings for 2018 which could reach $4.40 per share. Shareholders' equity is slightly greater than long-term debt and it was good to see working capital turn positive in Q3. Fundamentally, we believe over time, Stericycle will return to its former levels of operating income and beyond. Here is why.

It can be hard to predict how operational changes can affect the stability of a business. Up to around 2015, Stericycle went about its business in the way it knew best. Regulated medical waste was the order of the day. Then the company undertook two larger acquisitions which were the Shred-It acquisition along with the PSC Environmental purchase which took place a year earlier in 2015. Pooling resources and services was how Stericycle felt the business needed to grow. The integration though of these new resources into the mix has taken Stericycle much longer than originally envisaged. However, costs should subside after 2019. Furthermore, if you look at this from a long-term standpoint, Stericycle will have the opportunity to make plenty more money per customer through ancillary services compared to yesteryear. It is far easier to build a business by increasing revenue per existing customer instead of trying to find new customers.

Irrespective of those two large acquisitions, we believe there is still significant value in the company's core medical waste business. Consolidation of smaller players gave them more bargaining power which hurt Stericycle's margins. However, Stericycle's network of medical waste operations and transfer stations alone enables the firm serves customers at sustained competitive prices and we do not see this changing any time soon. We believe this scale gives Stericycle a clear competitive advantage in this sector.

Adding it all together which includes the impact on pricing from the consolidation of smaller players, the business transformation initiative and also the litigation issues both from investors and customers, we continue to believe that the lion's share of these headwinds will eventually be resolved. Remember, through the turmoil, Stericycle's gross margins have remained at around 40%. This clearly shows that the firm has a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Trading at just over 10 times forward earnings, we continue to expect gains in the share price here.

To sum up, we believe the fundamentals are still very much in place for this stock. It is the financials that we must continue to focus on. We will be tuning in with interest to the company's fourth quarter earnings number. We need to see strong guidance for the coming year. Working capital and future cash flow projection will be areas we will be focusing on for guidance for 2019.

----------------------------------- Get access to our portfolio here. -----------------------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.