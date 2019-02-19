Fiat Chrysler: My Favorite Auto Sector Stock, But I Still Won't Buy It

I end on a lighter note taking a quick look at a few of the award-winning vehicles Fiat has lined up for 2019.

Still, the combination of a crashing Chinese auto market and the looming threat of crippling trade tariffs are enough to spook me out of a buy.

Despite leading the industry in revenue growth, Fiat's valuation borders on distressed as just about any valuation metric places it well below the competition.

An alluring 13.5% in dividends will be distributed to Fiat investors in the form of a 3.5% yield common dividend and a 10% special dividend for 2019.

I am not a dividend investor nor would I consider myself an expert on the topic. However, there is a very compelling bull thesis in the upcoming dividends that are expected from Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) in 2019. A 13.5% yield could more than offset any downside risk as we move into an expected weak year for the company. They appear to be priced at a significant discount to their peers.

I say this and at the same time, I cringe at the upcoming risks associated with the auto sector. Looming prospects of tariffs could pack a staggering 66 billion dollar punch to the already delicate industry. When you add this to growing fears of a Chinese recession, the future looks truly bleak for any investor caught in its web.

While the macroeconomic hurdles are too abundant for me to pursue this opportunity, I'm a fan of Fiat's future outlook and of the award-winning cars that they persistently produce. My eyes will be firmly trained on this bright company as we proceed through the year of landmines ahead. Leaving that aside, here is the good and bad of what we can expect from Fiat Chrysler in 2019.

A Year of High Yield

Fiat plans to bring back its dividend this spring, which will mark the first time in almost 8 years that investors have seen a check. Although profitable at the time, former CEO Marchionne had cut the then roughly $0.23 payout in order to raise capital for a buyout of Chrysler.

According to the recent earnings report, Fiat's AGM in mid-April will hold discussions on the proposed dividend, sized at 20% of net income. This provides a yield in the range of 3.5% at $0.50 per share.

Source: YCharts

I would have hoped for a higher payout ratio and yield which are both quite low for the industry. Ford (F) pays out 79% of earnings and still grows at 2.3% annually. We can assume that growth is still very much in mind for management as they simplify their capital structure and aggressively expand high margin segments.

The sale of Magneti Marelli has been the first step in this pursuit of a cleaner structure, which will net the company around $6.75 Billion. Management has also made it clear that they intend to pay out $2.3 Billion in a one-time special dividend upon the close of sale.

This special dividend will yield about 10% at $1.48 bringing the total expected dividend yield for 2019 around 13.5%. In an industry that has been suffering of late, I find it very appealing to have 13.5% downside risk mitigated through dividends. A buy and hold for one year would place our break-even point at around $12.

With H1 softness predicted in management's guidance, we might continue to see the stock price fall as they cite lower sales due to a retooling of factories and gearing up for production of the new Gladiator model. If intentions are to buy, a better time may be still to come.

The Valuation

Fiat is undervalued on the basis of just about any comparative valuation metric you choose to use. I like to apply EV/EBIT and P/E together:

Source: YCharts

On both accounts, Fiat comes in substantially underneath that of the competition. (I've excluded General Motors (GM) on this graph as they had an extremely inflated P/E that threw off the axis but it is also overvalued in comparison).

It becomes even more compelling when you consider that Fiat has been the top performer in terms of revenue growth over the past year:

Source: YCharts

This is in part due to the multiple models of Jeep Wrangler that were for sale through 2018, an advantage that unfortunately won't remain for 2019. Nevertheless, it leaves me to wonder why the stock trades at a valuation bordering on distressed.

A Discounted Dividend Analysis (DDM) gives us another approach to valuing Fiat Chrysler:

Graphic is my own

I've used very conservative estimates assuming zero growth in 2019 and a small dip into negative before returning to 7% by 2021. The $13.04 intrinsic value means that Fiat is about 10% overvalued at this price.

However, this doesn't take into account the relatively low payout ratio that Fiat has opted for. The industry average of 35% would yield $0.88 per share. If used for this calculation, it would place Fiat's intrinsic value at $21.82. I believe this to be a more accurate valuation as it's likely they will increase their payout ratio to match the industry at some point.

In any case, we can set a floor of $13 per share below which it can assuredly be considered undervalued on all accounts.

Economic Risks Ahead

I can confidently say that this is my favorite stock within my least favorite industry. One could argue that the risks that lay ahead for the auto market render any recommendation here effectively moot. Considering that, here's a healthy dose of realism that might wake you up better than that cup of coffee.

As I write this (Feb. 17th), The US Department of Commerce is expected to hand over its report on whether automotive imports pose a threat to national security. As it is expected, they will deem it cause for concern, President Trump will have the full authority to impose tariffs within 90 days.

The seemingly myopic tariff is a proposed 25% on imported cars and auto parts. The Center for Automotive Research estimates that US consumers will see car prices rise up to $6,875 per vehicle. They estimate a drop in demand of between 493,000 and 2 million vehicles, representing between a staggering $16 billion and $66 billion impact on the industry.

Unfortunately, even car companies that manufacture their cars within the US (as is the case for Fiat) will feel the burn as car parts for all companies need to be imported. Fiat will be one of the least impacted by the tariff. According to the American Auto Index, The Jeep Wrangler and Rubicon rank #4 on the list for most "Made in America" at 81.5% total domestic content (TDC). The Dodge Ram comes in significantly lower at #35 on the list with 58.5% TDC.

The Chinese Auto Market

As big a concern as the tariff risk is the risk of China's economy slowing way down. The Chinese market has been the main engine for many of the global automakers.

John McDuffie, Warton University professor

The threat of a Chinese recession is perhaps a far greater risk to Fiat Chrysler as we proceed into 2019. Although the two aren't mutually exclusive, we're likely to see the recession regardless of whether or not the trade tariff domino falls.

Source: State stimuli to boost sales but firms urged to listen to market

We've seen six straight months of decline in Chinese auto sales which marks the first time since 1990 that the auto market has contracted. According to Reuters, China's Association of Auto Makers (CAAM) expects the weakness to persist and has forecast flat sales of 28.1 million vehicles for 2019, while other industry bodies see a 0-2 percent growth. This bleak outlook has been mirrored in the recent guidance of Fiat as they predict growth to be flat over the year.

There is at least some glimpse of hope as Chinese policymakers plan to give a boost to national spending. There have been propose subsidies for small trucks and cars in rural areas and a rollback on restrictions for trucks in cities, but no sign of tax cuts for auto purchases (the usual tool for boosting spending).

All in all, the state of the auto market provides enough risk that I'm willing to opt out on this one. However, alluring the valuation and upcoming dividends of Fiat might be, it comes hand in hand with too much industry related risk.

The Vehicle Lineup for 2019

I'd like to end on a lighter note and take a look at a few all-stars in the lineup for the coming year.

2020 Jeep Gladiator First Look: This Is No Scrambler - Motor Trend Canada

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator is set for release in the second quarter of 2019. It will be the first pickup to come out of the Jeep brand since 1992. Management said in the recent earnings report that they expect 50 thousand sales of the newcomer in 2019. No small number when you consider the Wrangler sold 200,000 units in 2018.

The Gladiator will be the only open-air pickup of its kind and a plug-in hybrid version will be available in 2020. With brand loyalty as fervent as Jeep enthusiasts exhibit, it's hard to picture such a unique car failing. Chief Designer Taylor Langhals had this to say:

We listened to the feedback from consumers. Everyone's been asking for this, I know I've been dreaming about it.

Source

The award-winning 2019 Ram 1500 is arguably even more impressive. Motor Trends Truck of the Year is no small achievement as it reportedly showed "the best balance between capability, efficiency, value, and quality." The aggressively upgraded model is sure to pay off for fiat and represents a milestone for the Dodge brand.

A Tesla-like 12" touchscreen dashboard paired with an electric motor to boost acceleration and fuel efficiency is a perfect convergence of new technology and the classic Ram reliability.

In an interview with Reuters, Mike Manley (CEO) made it clear that they're seeking to take market share from Ford and GM. "We need to get ourselves into second. Frankly, I don't care which of the two I take it from."

Conclusion

If ever there was a reason for a distressed valuation in FCAU stock, you wouldn't find it in its 2019 lineup. I'm optimistic in the future of Fiat as its growth numbers continue to outperform the industry.

But… the risks on the macroeconomic level are enough to deter me for the time being. The state of the Chinese economy and trade tariffs have the potential to cripple investors capital. The imminent threat of a 66 billion dollar punch in trade tariffs leave me at the sidelines for the time being.

Nevertheless, the valuation of this top performer is very compelling and the 13.5% dividend yield for 2019 will warrant serious consideration if economic climates improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.