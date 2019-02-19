The Tax Cut And Jobs Act: Did Your Tax Bill Change?

With the tax preparation software now getting pretty well updated and as all tax preparation documents come in, many are finally getting to see how the new Tax Cut and Jobs Act, or TCJA, tax law is affecting them. Unfortunately, the airwaves are filling up with misinformation on this topic, often politically charged and hard to individually verify as this recent article demonstrates. So, I thought it might be worthwhile to spend a little time and without the disruption of underlying political messages, see if your tax actually went down, as the name of the new tax act implies, or are you one of the less fortunate households whose actual tax bill went up under the new tax law, or did it stay about the same?

The first order of business in answering this question is to separate the wheat from the chaff. Some articles that have been coming across my desk are written from the standpoint of tax refunds. Let's be clear… how the tax is paid has absolutely NOTHING to do with whether your tax bill went up or down in response to the TCJA. Refunds are essentially over-withholdings, usually from an employer, where the total amount withheld and sent to the IRS during the year exceeds the actual tax that is calculated for the year when the tax return is completed the following year. The excess of this withholding over the actual tax will be returned to the tax payer as a 'Refund'. With the exception of refundable credits which will pay an amount to the household who has no calculated tax due and in excess of any refund… the "Refund" is merely a return to the household of excess withholdings; nothing more.

The next source of confusion I'm seeing in this comparison is a higher tax in 2018 that is due to simply having a higher income. Again, this has nothing to do with determining whether the household tax increased or declined due to the new tax law. The amount that is subject to tax must be taken into consideration in this comparison.

So, on to the question: Did the household pay more, less or about the same in tax for 2018 under the new tax law as compared to using the former tax rules for 2018 as though the TCJA didn't pass. There are two ways to determine this:

The quick check is to simply take the gross income subject to tax from the 2017 tax return (line 22 of the form 1040 or line 15 of the 1040A) and divide this number into the actual tax after any credits, line 63 from the form 1040 or line 39 of the 1040A. Then, do the same for the 2018 return by dividing line 15 (the tax after any credits) by line 6 (total income). Now, compare the two (note: there is no form 1040A or 1040EZ for 2018). For most, this fraction will fall between .05 (5%) and .15 (15%). The lower one is the lower tax rate year. But for this comparison to work, the income and deductions should be consistent for 2017 to 2018. Any large change to a deduction, say, from the purchase of a first time home in 2018, would essentially create a different tax return for that year due to the addition of a very large deduction, and so the two years would not be comparable. This comparative method would work best for fixed income households. A more accurate method is to set up an Excel spreadsheet, with one column showing the income and deductions, and from this, the actual tax calculation for 2018 without the TCJA, and a second column showing the income, deductions and tax calculation for 2018 with the TCJA. There are online sites such as this one at the Tax Foundation I've found that will give you the bottom line comparison based on the numbers you input. The problem I have with these is they may not ask for all information affecting your total income or deductions and they typically don't show you how the bottom line number was attained, something an Excel SS can show if set up correctly. To show this, I've set up an Excel Worksheet for Jill and John, a couple who file jointly, both are working, in their 40s with 2 children under 17. They are homeowners in a state with a maximum 5% tax rate and typically gift about $2,000/year. Here is a comparison of their tax calculation with and without the TCJA:

As can be seen, the TCJA does not have any effect on what must be reported as income, to include Qualified Dividends + Long-Term Capital Gains (QD+LTCG) which continue to be taxed at a flat 0%, 15%, or 20% depending on the tax bracket (for Jill and John, the QD+LTCG are in the 22% bracket and so are taxed at a flat 15%). But the deductions have definitely changed. Itemized deductions for Jill and John of $25,500 with no TCJA drop to $23,500 under the TCJA due to the $10,000 cap on State Tax + Property Tax, which is $12,000 for Jill and John. This means they will take the $24,000 standard deduction as it is greater than their itemized deduction of $23,500 under the TCJA. Another significant deduction loss is the loss of the $16,600 personal exemption (4 X 4,150). Along with the new 199A deduction (they hold REIT shares in their taxable investment account), this makes the taxable income $17,920 higher under the TCJA! In the tax bracket calculations, you can see that the lower tax brackets of 12% and 22% under TCJA give back some of this loss of deduction, but the tax before credits is still $1,307 over no TCJA. With no children under 17, their tax calculation would end here and so their tax bill under the TCJA would increase. But it's the next step that will make a significant difference for most of those households with children under 17… the child credit. Without the TCJA, Jill and John were phased out of the $1,000 Child Credit as the phase-out began at an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $110,000. But the TCJA raised the beginning of the AGI phaseout to $400,000 for married couples. This gives Jill and John the full $2,000 credit per child. Subtract this from their calculated tax liability and their tax bill went down $2,693 under the TCJA.

Now, certainly, changing some of their deductions or making their children 17 and older will change the bottom line, and in Jill and John's case, would have increased their income tax for 2018, due primarily to the loss of their personal exemptions and the small loss in $2,000 of their itemized deduction. So each household has to use their own data in determining any difference in the tax bill under the TCJA.

Refunds

The final step is how the calculated tax will be paid. If the taxpayers are employees, their tax will usually be well covered by the amount of withholdings the employer has withheld from their pay and sent to the IRS over the tax year which is how John and Jill paid their withholdings to the IRS during the year. For self-employed, the tax is pay-as-you-go through quarterly estimated payments. For retired households, it is usually a combination of withholdings (pensions and Social Security) and quarterly estimated payments if the withholdings by themselves are not sufficient. Because Jill and John had more withheld during the year than their actual tax bill, they will receive a refund of the over-withholding. If Jill and John were self-employed, they also have the option to carry forward the excess to be used as an estimated payment for the next year. But Jill and John have experienced what many (most?) households will experience when they complete their 2018 tax returns: their refund declined. The reason for this is the IRS withholding tables were adjusted down in early 2018 to reflect the lower tax rates, meaning less was withheld in Federal withholding for the year. So, the paychecks got bigger by this reduced withholding amount, but the consequence of this is fewer dollars withheld over the year, meaning a lower refund. If the household wishes to use the IRS as a piggy bank to hold money for them, the wage earners should have completed a new form W4 to decrease the number of allowances they claim thus increase withholdings and reduce their monthly paycheck by this amount.

Conclusion:

Be careful of the popular media. They often like to sensationalize personal issues that are anything but sensational. Some simple common sense and a few calculations can give you a much better picture of your tax under the TCJA, whether it went up, went down or stayed about the same.

