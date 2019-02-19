Fortis: A Dividend Stock To Retire On

Saving for retirement used to be simple:

They told us to work hard and set aside a portion of your income. By the time you hit 65, your portfolio will throw off enough income to fund a comfortable lifestyle.

It didn’t work out that way. Low interest rates have shot a hole in the retirement life rafts of most Baby Boomers. Today, even a seven-figure portfolio won’t generate enough interest income to keep you above the poverty line.

The solution? Dividend stocks. Over the past decade, savers have piled into dividend-paying equities for their higher yields. And because distributions tend to grow over time, stocks also tend to come with built-in cost of living adjustments.

Canadian utility giant Fortis (NYSE:FTS) represents one of my favorites. The company hits the trifecta of what I look for in a dividend stock: safety, yield, and growth. And for those looking to pad their retirement income, this business should top their list for further research. Here’s why.

This Stock Has the "Dividend Trifecta"

Fortis’ operations throw off reliable cash flow, to begin with.

The company owns a sprawling empire of regulated electric utility business across Canada. In recent years, management has bolstered their position in other North American markets like Arizona, New York, and the Caribbean.

This industry has long provided refuge for income-seeking investors. Households still have to heat their homes, wash their clothes, and keep their T.V. sets aglow even during a recession. For that reason, power tends to represent the last bill people skip during a downturn.

Moreover, the company tends to hold a monopoly position in most of the markets it serves. It just doesn’t make sense to install two sets of power lines into people’s homes. And the cost to tear up existing infrastructure and replicate Fortis’ business would cost hundreds of billions. So as the sole provider of an essential service, management has no issue passing on higher rates each year.

You can see the power of this business in Fortis’ financial results. Even through the height of the financial crisis in 2009, the company reported a 7% increase in total earnings. That year management even boosted its distribution to shareholders.

Moreover, Fortis has generated between $0.07 and $0.08 in annual profit on every dollar of equity invested into the business over the past decade. Such high, consistent returns signal an entrenched market position protected by a wide competitive moat. In other words, exactly the kind of reliability retirees should look for in an income stream.

Metric 1-Year 5-Year Average Return on Equity 7.8% 7.2% Return on Capital 5.2% 5.0% EPS Growth 12.0% 5.2%

Source: MSN Money

Those cash flows should continue to grow.

Electricity demand grows slowly but relentlessly over time. Each year, management can raise prices on customers by a little bit more.

The real opportunity, however, could come from moving power, not producing it. In 2016, Fortis acquired an 80.1% stake in the electric transmission firm ITC Holdings. These operations serve as the pipelines on the power business, shipping electricity from power generation stations to distribution utilities in exchange for a fee.

And this business could become a cash cow. New natural-gas-fired power plants and renewable energy projects open up each week. Yet many operate too far away from their end customers, requiring additional transportation infrastructure. This provides a big opportunity for any company that can connect power suppliers to their end market.

Fortis plans to invest $3.5 billion annually to expand operation over the next five years. Most of these investment dollars will flow into the company’s transmission business. Management expects the company’s ITC division will raise its rate base by seven percent annually through 2023 - outstanding growth by the standards of the utility sector.

For shareholders, this has created a tidy income stream.

Today the company pays a quarterly distribution of $0.45 per share, which comes out to an annual yield of 3.6%. That might not get some yield hogs out of bed, but it beats the yields retirees can earn from most fixed-income securities right now.

That payout will likely continue to grow, too. Over the next five years, management has vowed to raise the annual dividend by six percent on average per year. If executives can hit that target, that would boost the yield on cost for new shareholders to nearly seven percent by 2023.

Data by YCharts

Doable? Likely. Any future dividend increases will depend on cash flows. They will also require the green light from the board. Executives, however, likely would not have made such a bold promise unless they were confident they could deliver. By sticking their necks out here, management has signaled an enormous amount of confidence in the business.

The Ultimate Source of Retirement Income

The real risk here? Interest rates.

Utility stocks compete directly with fixed-income securities for capital. If rates rise, traders will likely dump shares for safer returns in the bond market.

Fortis also has to maintain good relationships with regulators. These industry officials have the power to reduce the pace of the company’s rate hikes on customers. In recent years, however, this hasn’t presented a problem.

Bottom line: Fortis has the dividend trifecta: reliability, yield, and growth. That makes this stock a great business for retirees and should translate into outsize returns over the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.