Valens GroWorks: Carving Out An Unique Niche

Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:MYMSF) is a Canadian cannabis company located in B.C. Canada, with a focus on improving extraction processes. It has a research facility in BC in partnership with a local university, as well as a number of extraction agreements with different cannabis producers. In the past year, Valens GroWorks have been active in the marijuana industry, and I see it growing bigger as it carves a niche for itself in the cannabis space.

More collaborations and milestones in the past year

Since my last article on Valens GroWorks, the company has dug deep into its network and signed agreements with various players across the cannabis spectrum:

2019:

Valens GroWorks signs another extraction agreement with another cannabis producer: Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF) (Jan. 2019).

Valens GroWorks enters into a multi-year extraction deal with Sundial Growers to process cannabis into resin and other derivative products (Jan. 2019).

2018:

Internally, the company has also been bulking up its capabilities.

In Feb. 2019, its extraction facility to turn dried cannabis into various other products has now expanded to its current capacity of 240,000 kg. This makes Valens GroWorks the largest 3rd party extraction company in Canada.

It also hired an EVP of Strategy and Investments, Everett Knight, in January 2019 to help with M&A.

Carving a niche for itself in an overcrowded industry

While various cannabis producers battle for the top position in the industry, Valens GroWorks has carved out a niche for itself. This niche is to help other cannabis companies to either improve their product, or to charge a fee for service to turn cannabis into different products for the consumer market.

This is a clever position to be in for Valens GroWorks because, while others are focused on BTC (business to consumers), Valens GroWorks is focused on BTB (business to business). Valens GroWorks' clientele is predominately other cannabis producers.

Its multi-year extraction agreements with different cannabis players ensure that even if one cannabis producer goes bankrupt, Valens GroWorks can easily partner up with another, and this helps the company minimize its risk.

Its other advantage is its Tarukino's SoRSE technology. This emulsion technology allows cannabis products to be added into beverages without the smell or taste of weed. This exclusive right from Tarukino enhances Valens GroWorks' capabilities.

Valens GroWorks is aligning itself for more growth

I believe Valens GroWorks is starting to ramp up its growth.

The hiring of an EVP of Strategy and Investments, Everett Knight, is to handle M&A; his prior role was to manage a small-cap cannabis fund. He is a finance guy, and he specializes in doing deals. I believe his role in the company is to help Valens GroWorks grow through acquisition and to help lift its stock price up.

Valens GroWorks recently did an equity raise of $27.3 million in October 2018. The last time the company released its financials was August 2018, and at the time, its cash burn was about $575,000 a month. To be conservative, I assumed an increase of 25% cash burn from operating activities, so at the moment, the company goes through about $719K in cash a month. This leaves the company with about $25.3 million for February 2019:

(Source: Valens GroWorks Financials)

This is a lot of money. Its news filings show that it intends to use the cash for increasing extraction capacity, and this means the firm plans to entrench itself further into the cannabis extraction business.

Also, I think Valens GroWorks will continue to look for opportunities to enhance its product offerings (something akin obtaining exclusive Canadian rights to SoRSE technology)

Valens GroWorks is already looking beyond its own borders for growth. It secured Health Canada licensing and is waiting for approval for its EU GMP Certification. This certification allows it to ship cannabis to the European market. Also, in Australia, it signed a letter of intent with MediGrowth Australia Pty Ltd. to supply cannabis flowers and oil products for sale and distribution for the Australian market.

Risk:

One item I was not able to go through is its financial numbers. Its last financial reporting was in Aug. 2018, so its financial numbers are outdated. I'm sure the company has the funds to continue operating as it did an equity raise a few months ago, but we don't know how much money Valens GroWorks is losing. I am sure Valens GroWorks is operating in the red because if Canopy Growth (one of the industry's top cannabis producers) grew its revenue to $97.7 million this past quarter but lost $157.2 million from operations, I cannot see Valens GroWorks doing much better.

Conclusion: Buy

Despite not being able to go through the financials, I consider the company a buy. I know the company is operating at a loss like almost every other cannabis producer, but at least, I know it has the cash to at least carry on operations.

I like its unique market position it has carved out for itself. Instead of competing against cannabis producers, its strategy is to work with them by offering extraction services and research capabilities. Also, its recent extraction agreements are proof that there is value in what Valens GroWorks provides to the market.

I like its growth prospects, and I'm bullish on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MYMSF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.