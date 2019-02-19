L Brands: An Icon No More

Investment Thesis

L Brands (LB) is a conflicting story, with half of its business embroiled in controversy and declining sales, and the other half producing record-breaking growth. In November of 2018, L Brands Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek made some contentious comments about the plus-size and LGBTQ community that alienated a good majority of customers and damaged Victoria's Secret's reputation. For a while, Victoria's Secret (VS) has been struggling against new competitors such as Aerie, ThirdLove, Savage x Fenty, etc. who celebrate inclusivity and promote body positivity. As Victoria's Secret continues to push itself farther away from its customer base by creating a specific standard of beauty, they fail to acknowledge the changing social views around these issues.

Before the controversy, L Brands had its clothing innovation and "cool" reputation to garner sales, however, as of late, Victoria's Secret and affiliate Pink have struggled to identify changing consumer needs and the company seems to be either ignorant or very arrogant on the status of this issue.

On the other hand, for Bath & Body Works, November comps were up 18% and December comps were up 11%. Higher product acceptance has driven increased sales across the board, and they continue to expand their product line and have a dedicated customer base.

Since 2015, however, the stock has been going down, and while the stock has peaked at times, the general trend of the stock has been far from high.

P/E ratio for LB is at ~8.5 showing how little investors are willing to pay for LB stock. The stock currently holds little value at this point (besides Bath & Body Works) and I see no signs of a turnaround from VS. Even though VS has apologized for its controversial remarks, it's clear that no significant changes have been made to the company's marketing standpoint. These are screenshots from their website taken February 9, 2019.

While I'm all for giving companies a second chance, it appears that VS has learned very little from the experience.

Debt

L Brands has cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion and long-term debt of $5.7 billion. They will be rolling over $2.6 billion worth of debt in the next couple of years, but the debt load may stand at the same amount. This is concerning due to the very unfriendly cash position this puts LB in. Previously, in my Tiffany article, I mentioned how global events such as the arrest of a top Huawei official, Brexit turmoil, and the slowing of growth in the Americas and Japan are foreshadowing a greater global slowdown and even to the point of a crisis. If the worst comes to worst and a crisis does happen, LB has no room to position itself. They are caught in a debt trap that is very hard to get out of. Years of share buybacks and uncompromising dividend policies have left the company loaded with debt. And while I don't fault the company for appreciating shareholders with dividends, share buybacks are completely unnecessary and one of the easiest ways to inflate EPS.

Victoria's Secret November vs. December Comp Analysis

In November, Victoria's Secret's comp sales were up by 2%, which was driven by increased sales in lingerie and beauty. The 2% comp is slightly below the U.S. economic growth, but it still indicates some growth. However, after Ed Razek's slew of comments, Victoria's Secret's December comp sales were down 6% and driven by a decline in Lingerie and Pink. The heavy declines mark a greater slowdown at VS's main apparel categories. At this point, I would distance Bath & Body Works from VS as much as possible in order to preserve Bath & Body Works sustained growth.

Marketing vs. Marketing

Over the years, VS has stayed true to its core marketing strategy, portraying women as sex symbols that traditionally appeal more towards men. Competitor Aerie, which is owned by American Eagle (NYSE:AEO), markets towards women and emphasizes how women of any shape, color, sexuality, etc. are truly beautiful, they have made inclusivity their primary marketing standpoint. Business Insider put it most eloquently with the difference in stores and marketing pictures between competitor Aerie (owned by American Eagle) and VS.

In 2014, Aerie launched its #AerieReal campaign that promoted body positivity by having no airbrushed photos and representing real women and real people. Aerie's latest campaign features women with physical and intellectual disabilities and other health issues, including cancer, blindness, chronic illnesses, and stretch marks. Inclusivity is here to stay for the long run, and VS would do well to accept that and adapt to the changing times.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works is the only thing holding LB above water. November comps were up 18% and December comps were up 11%. Over the years, Bath & Body Works has extended way beyond its usual offerings of lotions and candles but has expanded into all beauty industries such as lip gloss, hair care, skin care, etc.

They also continue to hold their strategic promotional sales that keep bringing consumers into their stores. These sales sell mass amounts of products in a very short amount of time, especially during the holiday season.

Overall, Bath & Body Works continues to be a winner. Moreover, to further accentuate its offerings, private company Lush might be a good acquisition possibility. Lush also delves into a similar business but with more organic and high-end offerings and it could be a match made in heaven.

Conclusion

When Victoria's Secret was sold to Leslie Wexner in 1982, he transformed the company from one that appealed to men to one that focused on women. He was the man behind VS and he revolutionized the lingerie game by catering towards women and making women feel special. In the most ironic way, this has become their downfall. As the times have changed, women don't want to keep seeing "perfect" body shapes, they want to see themselves. And even though Bath & Body Works is killing the game with brand new product offerings and strong sales growth, the whole of VS is weighing the company down. Facing increased competition and bad consumer standing, VS has shown no signs of change. As the company struggles to identify a changing social atmosphere, they seem to have forgotten the principles that put them on the map in the first place. Since 2015, the stock has been going down and has come down from its high of around $90. L Brands has long been an iconic company, and over the years, they've managed to commercialize the idea of a "perfect women," but consumers' minds are changing about that concept, whether VS accepts it or not.

