According To Sources Merger Masters: Karen Finerman Of Metropolitan Capital (Podcast)

The podcast hosted by Michael Samuels of Broome Street Capital, According to Sources discusses merger-arb strategies and talks M&A, all with a focus on the news-sources that cover them.

In this episode of According to Sources, host Michael Samuels talks with Karen Finerman of Metropolitan Capital. In this incredibly honest and candid interview, Karen discuses why she has in recent years AVOIDED the merger-arb world, despite beginning her career there. She discusses the future of women in finance, and recounts with vivid detail the painful collapse of the UAL buyout in 1989, and what lessons were learned from it.

"Merger Masters" Series: Karen Finerman of Metropolitan Capital

Stocks discussed: Karen discusses why she views Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as a value play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.