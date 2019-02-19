One Small Risk For Royal Dutch Shell (That Could Grow)

It does incite me to highlight the risk Royal Dutch will stray from the shareholder-friendly path it has been on for several years.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) will buy Sonnen. Sonnen is a German company making and installing lithium-ion battery packs to store solar energy. Shell already invested in the company at an earlier stage last year. Shell has an entire division called New Energy that gets to spend up to ~$2 billion of its capital per year. In light of Shell its budget for investments that's not a lot. But no company should ever become cavalier about the allocation of its capital.

Bad capital allocation, in case of an otherwise healthy company, is primarily borne by its shareholders. Only after prolonged periods of horrendous spending its costs are borne by other parties. That's why shareholders are always the first to start whining. They are the ones that are primarily disadvantaged.

Shell changed its stripes, for the better, since it started rewarding execs based on return of capital instead of on reserve growth under Ben van Beurden. Now it has changed executive compensation to include reducing the company's net carbon footprint (from the recent earnings call):

So for example, we announced plans to establish short-term targets as part of our long-term ambition to reduce, the net carbon footprint of the energy products that we sell. And this will be in step with society's drive to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, and we will link these targets to executive remuneration. We developed this approach through extensive collaboration with institutional investors working together on behalf of Climate Action 10+.

Don't get me wrong. I like that the company is making an effort to reduce carbon output. I'm not thrilled about a path towards a total transition from "big oil" to "big energy" though. Last year the company acquired UK power supplier First Utility and New Motion, which is a vehicle charging company.

My fear is that if Shell transitions into something of a hybrid big oil/utility, this will greatly reduce returns. Why not just do what you do well - pump oil & gas as required by society and returns cash to shareholders? Shareholders will re-allocate resources to renewable energy and pick between the winners and losers in this space.

Instead, the company doesn't necessarily want to produce less oil and gas but "cover" it with renewable energy business. It wants to decrease its net carbon footprint. CEO van Beurden pointed out that, to meet Paris targets, the world needs to reduce carbon intensity of the energy it consumes to ~40 grams of Co2 per megajoule of energy. Shell is currently at 80 grams Co2 per megajoule. He explained on the earnings call what Shell can and plans to do:

Now then how are we going to do that? We're not going to do that by as I said earlier on somehow making our refineries efficient and energy plants more efficient. But we have to do it as well. We have to show that we – charity starts at home. We do the right sort of things. But it's just not going to move the needle enough. In the end, we have to change the makeup of our product portfolio. So, that means that we'll have to introduce more low-carbon energy solutions so therefore renewable power, more biofuels and also indeed we will have to put offsets mitigating effects ... Of course, it's more gas because gas is less carbon intensive than oil. As of course less heavy oil, more light oil et cetera. But again this is all marginal. It is mainly more renewable power. It is nature-based solutions and it is more biofuels.

I applaud the company for making refineries more efficient and for moving towards more gas in the mix. Gas should be around 3/5th as carbon intensive. Not really a marginal difference. The company also sold some Canadian Oil Sands, which is very Co2 intensive and may turn out to be a wise decision.

But including more low return, high-risk, activities in the mix because they reduce the overall carbon output is not actually a productive activity. This is somewhat like McDonald's (MCD) starting to sell coffee in addition to burgers and claim the calorie intensity of its revenue declined. Indeed it did, but people were still getting fat.

So far, the New Energies business is modest in scale. Shell is looking to spend $1 to $2 billion per year:

And of course, we are also developing our New Energies business that seeks out the commercial opportunities that the energy transition will bring. And last year we invested $800 million including investments in areas such as solar and wind as part of our New Energies business. And we are looking to scale up this business in a very disciplined manner spending $1 billion to $2 billion on average per annum on commercial opportunities with competitive returns.

Data by YCharts

As long as they spend small amounts of money in this emerging field, I'll believe they will find the opportunities to generate attractive returns.

Maarten Wetselaar, New Energy Director, expanded on prospective returns on the earnings call (emphasis mine):

Yes the 8% to 12% range, we still believe is the right range for us to target and to be in. It's early days, most of our investments in New Energies are less than one year old and are quite diverse in the customer end, in the generation end and some of the technology end. So some of it will take a few years to actually prove itself because these things have long time lines. Some of these early chains are operating already. I think the hypothesis is that, at the generation end of the business, it's likely to sit at the lower end of the 8% to 12% range. And then at the customer end because its lower capital and we are able to sell own Shell service and other products that we are able to sit at the higher end of that range. And so across the totality of our investment, looking for double-digit returns on this business. At the generation end it will be leveraged in many cases. And so we will be seeking to put project level debt into these vehicles in order to get the returns to the right level. We see that being possible; number of investments are playing there. The real challenge is -- for us is to scale that up, so it becomes a meaningful business and still has these returns because at the lower end return and it's easy to scale up. But that's not where we want to put our money.

Wetselaar admits scaling up these type of returns is challenging. 8-12% with the ability to put on project leverage is attractive enough in a vacuum. But a "challenge" means it will be uncertain whether it will work. The company is venturing outside of its core business into experimentation. There is no real opportunity here for Shell to leverage its brand or scale. Over time it will start looking more like a utility. Given time excessive returns will either be regulated or competed away.

Yes, we are really talking small potatoes here. I still think RDS is a really good investment at these levels. But I'm discussing this risk now because this can snowball out of control with executives now incentivized to make this happen. The last thing shareholders want is once the money of an oil spike comes rolling in to have executives with a case of fully developed hero syndrome.

Why not spin-off New Energies into a separate business. Return massive amounts of money to shareholders. Slowly shrink the oil & gas business as society's needs decrease. Shareholders can fund the New Energy business through equity and bond markets. As a separate entity its cost of capital will be priced more efficiently.

On a fundamental basis, Royal Dutch Shell is very attractive. It trades at a modest multiple to free cash flow compared to peers:

Data by YCharts

It trades at a modest multiple to book value:

Data by YCharts

I've also on several occasions documented the change in executive culture. Royal Dutch turned shareholder-friendly. Royal Dutch is still definitely on the buy list but if there is one worry on the horizon, it is squandering of shareholder resources. Leave the squandering to us please.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RDS.A over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.