Cold, Wintry Outlook For Northern And Central U.S. Through Early March Provides Some Support (Though Limited) For Natural Gas Bulls

Storage gap to exceed -500 bcf by March 15 report but high production should keep pace with higher heating demand over the next few weeks.

Investment Thesis

Heating demand will be up over the next few weeks as colder than average temperatures expand eastward and encompass much of the country. Despite colder temperatures and higher heating demand over the next few weeks, natural gas (proxied by the U.S. Natural Gas ETF (UNG)) upside will be limited as Arctic values stay away from the major demand centers of the East U.S. with the core of the cold expected west across central Canada and the north-central U.S. Opportunities will exist for both the bullish and bearish speculators in with an increase in volatility, but selling any rally is the best approach to take right now as an investor.

Volatility rises as cold weather through early March lifts prices giving opportunity for the bulls and the bears

The natural gas market last week was volatile with swings both to the upside and downside conducive for both the bulls in UNG, and other natural gas ETFs such as (UGAZ), and (BOIL) to cash in and for the bears in UNG, (DGAZ), and (KOLD) to take profits. With weather being the primary driver, the front-month March 2019 futures contract prices from Friday’s (February 8) close to last Thursday’s close were virtually the same at $2.57. On Monday, UNG and the front-month March 2019 futures contract prices climbed on expectations for colder than average temperatures encompassing much of the country including the heavy demand centers of the East U.S. mid to late February after models turned colder over the weekend. March 2019 contract prices Monday settled at $2.64 (up 6 cents). On Tuesday, the rally continued as prices settled at $2.69 (up 5 cents). Since then the front-month prices consolidated back down 12 cents to $2.57 as of Thursday’s close as forecast models backed off of the cold penetrating the East U.S. for the greater part of the 6-15 day timeframe. Wednesday saw the greatest drop falling 11 cents to $2.58.

This provided for some opportunity, albeit limited, for investors holding on to long positions in UNG to cash in. At the same time, it’s been an opportunity for investors to short and sell the recent rally as UNG prices went back down to where they were since Friday’s close.

Finally, on Friday, the front-month contract jumped 2.37% to finish the week at $2.63, up 5 cents from Thursday and higher 1.70% from the previous week. Figure 1 below depicts the front-month March 2019 contract futures price trend from Friday February 8, 2019.

Figure 1: March 2019 futures contract price trend from Friday (February 8, 2019).

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 is a depiction of UNG and its leveraged ETFs (UGAZ) and (DGAZ) price (in percentages) from last week.

Figure 2: UNG, DGAZ, and UGAZ price (in percentage) trend from last week.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Figure 3 is a depiction of UNG's price trend from last week.

Figure 3: UNG price trend from last week.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Heating demand to increase as colder than average temperatures takes over much of the country through early March

As evident in the natural gas price trend from last week, the weather pattern of late can be described as active (stormy) and variable with bouts of both cold and mild air, and numerous storm systems parading cross-country from west to east producing heavy rains to the southeast, snow across the western and northern U.S. and a mixed bag of precipitation across the battle zone area between the mild and cold air mass over the Midwest and East Coast. It’s been a weather pattern that’s been disruptive in the transportation and agriculture industries. The approximate battle zone between this cold and mild air has been along interstates I-70 and I-80.

This month has heavily been influenced by a –EPO/negative East Pacific Oscillation and a –PNA/negative Pacific North American Oscillation with a strong upper level ridge off the southeastern coast that has yielded an active (stormy) Cold West U.S. vs. a Mild East U.S. pattern. This pattern looks to hold over the next 7 to 10 days placing us at around Feb. 26/27. After February 27 or during the 11-16 day timeframe (Feb. 28-March 5), forecast models try to fade the –PNA (cold West USA signal), which has been so influential in our weather this month and progress the cold northeastward. The jet stream pattern is still expected to remain highly amplified but with strong ridging over Alaska as opposed to the northeast Pacific (-EPO) and strong upper level troughing over central Canada/Hudson Bay region. This will allow for Arctic air to flow from Alaska into central Canada and north-central U.S. With that said, colder than average temperatures during this 11-16 day period will cover much of the country, but the heart of the cold being located over central Canada and north-central U.S. This includes the Northern Rockies and Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes regions. Arctic values will stay away from the major demand centers of the East U.S. placing a limit to the upside. Figure 4 below is an image from the 0z GEFS showing the 850 mb temperature anomalies averaged out in the 11-16 day or from Feb. 28-Mar. 5.

Figure 4: 06z GEFS 850 mb temperature anomalies averaged out February 28-March 5.

Source: WeatherBell

The Southeast U.S. is the only region that has the best chance for warmer than normal temperatures a strong heat ridge off the southeastern coast could still play a factor. In addition to the forecast models, the MJO also favors cold, wintry weather into early March with it forecasted to be in a phase 8/1 over the next couple of weeks. A MJO phase 8/1 for this time of year favors cold mostly across the central U.S.

The longer-range computer models (ECMWF Weeklies and CFSv2) both indicate the moderating temperatures/cold fading across the central and eastern U.S. by mid-March potentially putting an official end to this heating season.

Final Trading Thoughts - Winter is not yet over; Storage deficit gap to widen over the next month

We still have at least three more weeks of winter remaining as cold temperatures expand northeastward increasing heating demand nationally. The northern interior states are at greatest risk for the Arctic values as this cold expands northeastward and at the same time being in close proximity to western/central Canada, an area which has absolutely been hammered recently with Arctic cold temperatures and snow. These states include Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Natural gas futures and UNG prices should continue to have some support to the upside though limited. This will bring increased volatility into UNG. The next couple of weeks should provide opportunity for both the bulls to cash in as well as for the bears to short-cover any rally. My price target is $2.75 for the front-month March 2019 contract with a range between $2.75 and $2.45. UNG prices should trade between $25.00 and $20.00.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report last Thursday for the week of February 4-8 (or the week ending Feb. 8). The report showed an inventory draw of -78bcf in line with consensus of -79bcf. This puts current inventory levels at 1,882 bcf, 333 bcf below the 5-year average of 2,215, and 30 bcf below last year (1,912). The Midwest region reported the biggest draw of -30 bcf.

Last week’s bearish withdrawal numbers helped to narrow the storage gap between this year and the 5-yr average. However, because the weather pattern over the next three weeks features continued cold and wintry weather, the storage withdrawals will exceed the 5-year average over the next 4 weeks. Heating demand will be strong over the next few weeks and strongest for the first week of March as colder than normal temperatures encompass much of the country with the core of the cold shifts being over the north-central U.S. (Northern Rockies and Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes). This will widen the storage gap. In fact, I'm projecting that due to the heightened heating demand over the next few weeks, the storage gap will exceed -500 bcf by March 15th's report. Although heating demand will be high over the next few weeks, I do think that high production will keep pace and help to offset the higher demand for heat. Figure 5 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average and the total 4 week projected level vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 5: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next 4 weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 6 below is the observed or current NatGas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 6: Observed and 4 week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, figure 7 below is the current storage deficit level and my 4-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 7: Observed and 4 week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.