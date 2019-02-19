Investment Strategy Statement - Elle Investments

To overcome the shortcomings we see in Modern Portfolio Theory, our “Adaptive Harvesting” approach attempts to marry the best of well-accepted value and momentum ideas.

The investment universe is a veritable “zoo” with many different types of “animals,” but all of our positions share a common characteristic: a severe mispricing based on common-sense fundamental analysis.

We view portfolio management akin to tending a vegetable garden, with each seedling being planted and allowed to ripen at its own pace—a strategy we refer to as “Adaptive Harvesting."

In the realm of quantitative-based investing, there is often too much math being used for its own sake.

About Us

Elle Investments is a small “family&friends” office that primarily invests in securities trading on the US exchanges. We invest across all sectors of the economy, with almost half of the positions being biotech stocks at any given time (by happenstance, not by a-priori weight allocation).

Our portfolio return objectives are to maximize long-term growth – in short beating the overall market over the long-term. Over any shorter period, we are not tied down to a specific index nor are we trying to be market-neutral or achieve a minimum absolute return.

Our Portfolio Management Philosophy

While we believe that a strong understanding of mathematical techniques and statistical concepts are essential to the successful implementation of any portfolio management strategy, the guiding principles should be strongly grounded in a common-sense, practical-business approach. (Despite the Portfolio Manager being a Math. Ph.D., he believes that many of the quantitative-based funds end up using too much math for its own sake.)

Instead, we believe that at the portfolio level the most promising long-term approach consists of a sound marriage of quantitative techniques and logical Fundamental analysis.

We find it helpful to use a “Garden-Metaphor” to describe our philosophy about portfolio management.

Our Vegetable Garden Metaphor

To maintain contact with reality, we find it helpful to describe our overarching portfolio management strategy using a vegetable garden metaphor: “Adaptive Harvesting.”

There is a time for planting and a time for harvesting – and each plant is ready for picking at its own time and pace.

Every day, your garden needs to be tended to. Some fruits are ripe to be harvested: this should be done promptly – lest they rot on the tree. Likewise, some fruits are growing up nicely but are not yet ripe and should be left on the tree for just a little bit longer.

And some plants have been infected by disease and need to be cured or cut off.

Tending to a garden has many attendant activities: planting, pruning, watering, fertilizing, educating yourself and nurturing your seedlings. And yes, there is a lot of science and knowledge that can and should be applied in doing so. But it also demands a large amount of common sense.

How We Select Stocks For Publication On Seeking Alpha

On Seeking Alpha, each of our articles discusses a particular opportunity (or lack thereof – if the analysis indicates that there is no “edge” for that particular stock).

These opportunities come in many forms: the investment universe is a veritable “zoo” and there are many different kinds of “animals” out there. Here is a partial list:

Babies in the bathwater: Stocks that have been beaten down as part of a macro movement in the economy or in their sector as part of an indiscriminate move (e.g. ODP, December 2018 – February 2019; VIAB, December 2018 – February 2019).

Failure to distinguish: Stocks that have fallen in sympathy with a competitor – with investors failing to distinguish important differences (this happens often with biotech stocks when competitors release data).

Changing narratives: Companies that have performed (very) poorly in the past few years but that now are presented with a new channel of opportunities, often with a new and focused management and renewed energy (e.g. AMSC, April 2011 – January 2019).

Diamonds in the rough: Companies that are little understood and have been ignored but face great prospects (e.g. TUSK, October 2017 – June 2018).

Victims of fear: Companies that have been punished by an exaggerated level of fear but whose business prospects are asymmetrically good (e.g. CONN, September 2018 – ongoing; CHK, July 2014 – ongoing).

Semi-arbitrages: Inconsistent pricing in the market due to a merger announcement, volatility of a subsidiary/holding, etc. (e.g. SVVC, September 2018 – ongoing; AKBA/KERX, June 2018 – ongoing; CHK/WRD, October 2018 - ongoing).

Temporary setbacks: Companies that drop from a justified piece of bad news that may add some near-term uncertainty (such as an FDA filing delay), but whose long-term prospects remain unchanged (e.g. ACRX, October 2017 - ongoing).

Even though the storyline behind each of these types of investments is different, they all have something in common: they share an asymmetric risk/reward profile. They are great bets with very favorable (mathematical) expected values, albeit some may have high risk as a stand-alone bet (many companies in the biotech space have this characteristic).

The high risk dictates that any single position be small. However, in a wide portfolio, the risk is diversified away and is (eventually) uncorrelated with the market.

For these types of stocks, each position should be viewed as an individual bet which should be included in a well-diversified portfolio with each individual weight in the range of 1%-3%.

Technical Note: The Genesis Of “Adaptive Harvesting”

Markowitz-style Portfolio Optimization (the foundation of Modern Portfolio Theory) and its variants underlie the strategies of most asset management funds and for almost 70 years have permeated the thinking of Finance professionals.

Yet these strategies are fraught with both theoretical and practical issues.

As we do not wish to delve too deeply into theory in our Investment Strategy Statement, we provide at the end a few select references of interest for those who are more scientifically inclined. But in short, our critiques of Modern Portfolio Theory can be summed up by the following three comments:

The parameters that go into the calculations are estimated from the past and may have little relevance to the future.

Complicated financial calculations and modeling give an illusion of precision and accuracy that is just not there.

The entire methodology is based on a fixed horizon which is the same for all securities (whereas our garden metaphor approach is much closer to reality).

The Adaptive Harvesting strategy, in contrast, is based on carefully combining and refining well-accepted value and momentum ideas:

Quantitative analysis of company fundamentals can identify undervalued stocks – stocks that are poised for growth once investors recognize their true value.

Momentum (technical) analysis tries to identify trends, i.e. a behavioral phenomenon by which stock prices rise as they come into favor with investors.

The combination of the two ideas seeks to further enhance performance by selecting from the set of undervalued stocks those stocks that show signs that their true value is starting to be recognized by investors.

While the broad ideas are well known and tested, the implementation of the details can make a huge practical difference. As this article is not about portfolio management but more about identifying and analyzing potential single stock opportunities, we will not expand on the details here. For those who follow portfolio-management strategies, we just mention that we are very much more believers in a style “à la Thorpe” than in the mainstream Mean-Variance portfolio model.

As a simple rule of thumb: keep the positions small.

We thank you for reading our articles and welcome your feedback.

Selected Readings

Chua, David; Kritzman, Mark; Page, Sebastien (2009). "The Myth of Diversification". Journal of Portfolio Management. 36 (1): 26–35. doi:10.3905/JPM.2009.36.1.026.

Humphrey, J.; Benson, K.; Low, R.K.Y.; Lee, W.L. (2015). "Is diversification always optimal?". Pacific Basin Finance Journal. 35 (NYSE:B): B. doi:10.1016/j.pacfin.2015.09.003.

Markowitz, H.M. (1952). "Portfolio Selection". The Journal of Finance. 7 (1): 77–91. doi:10.2307/2975974. JSTOR 2975974.

Markowitz, H.M. (1959). Portfolio Selection: Efficient Diversification of Investments. New York: John Wiley & Sons. (reprinted by Yale University Press, 1970.

Poundstone, W. (2006). "Fortune’s Formula: The Untold Story of the Scientific Betting System that Beat the Casinos and Wall Street”, ISBN-13: 978-0809045990.

Thorpe, E.O. (2018). “A Man for All Markets: From Las Vegas to Wall Street, How I Beat the Dealer and the Market”, ISBN-13: 978-0812979909.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ODP, VIAB, AMSC, TUSK, CHK, SVVC, AKBA, ACRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a variety of strategies (quantitative, contrarian, event-driven, etc.). The commentary presented here is for research purposes and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of article submission. In order to maximize returns for clients, Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without further notice.