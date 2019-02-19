Teva Is Cheap And It Can Get Cheaper

Teva is reasonably priced, but even Berkshire Hathaway didn’t dip in at $15 in the January sales. Due to dissatisfactory FY2019 guidance and marginal growth beyond 2020, investors will need to be ultra-patient to reap any rewards.

Deepening impact of LOEs and the colossal debt obligations in the next five years overpower the potential upside in new products.

However, the increasingly competitive US generics markets and internal challenges mean FY2019 will see worsening financials, and FY2020 may only see marginal growth.

Halfway through now, it has met or exceeded most of its expectations set in early 2018.

Since the acquisition of Actavis, Teva's balance sheet and cash flow were destroyed. It now has focused relentlessly on realigning its strategy and restoring the balance sheet.

Investment thesis

Since the FDA relaxed drug approvals procedures, competition in the generics market has intensified. Drugs prices across the industry erode, and big discount labels are slapped on pharmaceutical stocks. Among them, Teva (TEVA) has been one of the steepest discounts. However, there are more troubles than meet the eyes. On top of the challenging generics market, Teva also carries debts of the size of a mammoth.

Its two-year organizational realignment exceeded expectations; however, it couldn’t overshadow the fact that the impact of LOEs in 2019 will still be higher than the additional growth from AJOVY and AUSTEDO. With FY 2019 free cash flow guidance between $1.6-$2B against a $19B market cap and marginal growth beyond 2020, investors will need to be ultra-patient for this turnaround.

Confront challenges

As briefly alluded, the external pressure from faster drug approvals reduced Teva competitiveness. Internally, the past mistake from the $34B acquisition of Actavis Generics in 2016 crippled TEVA into a black hole of debt and reduced cash flow. The promised synergies and revenue diversification from the acquisition has yet to realize but forced Teva’s hand to cut $3B of costs by FY 2019.

Moreover, it also lost the exclusivity of its most significant generics drug, a quarter of its revenue, Copaxone. All factors combined have had detrimental effects on Teva’s top and bottom-line, and balance sheet as revenue declined to $18.8B from $22.4B, Q4’18 operating margin (Non-GAAP) dropped to 20.8% from 25.7% YoY, and debts now stands at $28.9B after $4.4B payment during 2018.

The debt overhang and loss of exclusivity in Copaxone ignited organizational structure realignment. Teva’s CEO, Kare Schultz, said in January 2018 that Teva needed to change its business strategy quickly. Teva needed to refocus from maximizing revenue to maximizing operating profit to rediscover free cash flow. That means Teva has been prioritizing deals that generate high margins and not just any transaction to achieve volume. Has that worked so far?

First-year scorecard

True to Kare’s words, after a year, TEVA has met or exceeded all of its objectives. Impressively, FY2018's free cash flow was at a whopping $3.7B (note that $1B out of the $3.7B FCF in 2018 were onetime items in Q1, attributable to the working capital adjustment with Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and the legal settlement with Rimsa).

Nevertheless, it would be fair to say that the hurdles set were conservative. Additionally, maximization of profit proved a challenge as operating margin dropped by 32% during the year to 21%, higher than Mylan’s 12% (MYL) and Novartis’s 15% (NVS) but still lower than Pfizer’s 27% (PFE).

Source: TEVA, Q4’18 presentation slides

FY2019 outlook and challenges

For the second consecutive year, the guidance has been low-balled. Kare Schultz explained his thought process here:

guidance in my mind needs to be realistic and conservative. … So you can't come out with the guidance that you will meet 50-50. So you need to have some credibility and some assurance that you can meet your guidance. Source: Teva, Q4’18 conference call

In numbers, Teva expects to generate $2B less of revenue and $500M less of profit in 2019 compared to 2018. Free cash flow will also be $1.6B - $2B, half of what it was for 2018. Thus, it is highly likely that the on-going cost reduction program will push Teva over the line for most of the metrics below.

Source: TEVA, Q4’18 presentation slides

However, the free cash flow of $1.6-$2B will leave very little room to pay off the colossal debts. As a shareholder, we are disappointed with the number. The additional worrying is in the next five year, the total debts obligation will be $13B. The figure means that Teva will need to produce at the minimum $2.6B each year to cover the debt's maturities.

Source: TEVA, Q4’18 presentation slides

Beyond 2020, Teva needs to grow its free cash flow significantly above $2.6B to give assurance that the debt will reduce to below the 2020 target of 4x net debt-to-EBITDA and a long-term goal of 3x net debt-to-EBITDA (3-5 year). Currently, the ratio is just over 5x EBITDA. In FY2019, the ratio will be close to 6x assuming EBITDA at $4.6B and $1.7B of debt will be retired.

Impact of LOEs overpower gains

Source: TEVA, Q4’18 presentation slides

FY2019 will be met, and the management has laid out why on slide 20 above.

Particularly, the management was very optimistic with Austedo. The drug’s competition is limited to one in a huge market.

We have one competitor that's also in tardive dyskinesia and this is a new market where there's basically been really no therapy approved before AUSTEDO and the competing product. So here we are sort of opening up a new market. And it's a big market, probably 0.5 million people in the U.S. suffer from tardive dyskinesia. So we do expect the patient numbers to keep on growing over many years, and as a consequence of this, we do expect, of course, also that the revenues of AUSTEDO will keep on growing. In '18, we exceeded the target we had of $200 million, and this is, of course, to keep growing going forward. Kare Schultz Source: Teva, Q4’18 conference call (emphasis ours)

Together with AJOVY, these two new products should bring in $500M of revenue by the end of 2019. Note that these numbers will come from the US and not counting for the unmet markets in Europe. Especially for AJOVY, incremental launches in Europe this year (approval pending within two months) and the rest of the world in the coming years could provide a nice upside.

Nevertheless, declining revenue from LOEs will exceed the additional revenue from these products. Due to generics competition and thus lower pricing, COPAXONE has lost around 40% of revenue. Unfortunately, this steep decline is expected to continue during 2019. As a result, COPAXONE’s revenue will fall by $900M to $1.5B in 2019. Additionally, ProAir, a meaningfully large product, will also face erosion due to a new competitor in 2019.

Definitely ProAir, we saw in January that there was a launch of an authorized generic to one of our competitors, and we have to look at this class as being generically written for almost majority of the script. Michael McClellan Source: Teva, Q4’18 conference call

As such, the management believes that 2019 will be a trough year following a deeper impact of the LOEs against the modest gain in revenues from AJOVY and AUSTEDO.

Source: TEVA, Q4’18 presentation slides

In 2020 and beyond, outlook will be better; however, it will remain marginal

Whereas in 2020, we'll get to a balance where we believe that at the end of the year, we will see that we are significantly growing more than we are losing and that would lead to a marginal growth in revenue and operating profit in 2020. And then once you get into 2021, of course, the loss on COPAXONE is getting close to 0 and that means we get the full benefit of the continued growth of AUSTEDO, AJOVY and other products worldwide Kare Schultz Source: Teva, Q4’18 conference call

Conclusion

Against the plan created over a year ago, FY2018 has gone smoothly for Teva. All metrics were achieved, and importantly, two thirds of the $3B cost cutting were executed successfully. Despite the enormous debts looming in the next five years, in the shorter term, Teva has no liquidity issue. Thus, we don’t expect creditors to be too harsh on Teva. Refinancing will not be problematic. Investors can also take comfort that management is not intending to do any equity raise. Finally, 2019 will be a trough year as revenue and operating profit bottom out.

On the other hand, the challenging generics market and the sheer size of debts will continue to pressure the stock down. It will take longer than management had originally anticipated to restore the balance sheet. Thus, management’s objective of achieving 3x net debt-to-EBITDA ratio within 3-5 years looks uncertain. At the same time, revenue growth will be modest considering the impact of LOEs remains deep. Lastly, Teva’s operating margin is still 7% lower than what the management wants to be for the long-term (27%).

When all things are considered, we need a reasonably low price to compensate for the risk we take. Teva currently trades at around 10x FY2019 FCF. While it seems cheap for the largest generic name, highly capable management and the fact that we also get to invest alongside Warren Buffett, we were disappointed to see that 2019 FCF was guided so low compared to FY2018. Additionally, at the bottom prices of $15 in January 2019, no additional shares were purchased by Berkshire Hathaway.

Not that what Berkshire does should influence an investor's decision;ultimately investing in a troubled firm with a marginal growth outlook at 10x FCF leaves little margin for safety. Consequently, we will need to take a pass on Teva this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.