Las Vegas Sands' 'Triple Threat' Could Send Shares Higher

If you want to make a lot of money in the stock market, these businesses provide some of the best returns around: “trophy assets.”

Trophy assets represent one-of-a-kind, world-class properties. These capstone holdings tend always attract steady business and keep their value better in a downturn. That tends to result in higher upfront yields as well as better returns over time.

Case in point: Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS). The company owns the famed Marina Bay Sands resort in downtown Singapore - the most expensive casino built in the world. Management also owns one of only six gaming licenses in Macau, China.

This collection of trophy assets, in addition to some popular properties in the United States, has created an income machine for shareholders. Since 2012, the company has returned $18.5 billion to investors via dividends and share buybacks. Those payouts come on top of triple-digit capital gains over the same period.

But does Las Vegas Sands represent a good place to put money to work today? Maybe. Let’s take a deep dive into this distribution.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

Las Vegas Sands has operated in growth mode from quite some time. Since the company’s founding in 1988, management has always focused on building new properties - The Venetian in Las Vegas, The Parisian in Macau, the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. But today, the company doesn’t have a lot of new projects on the horizon. Aside from the possibility of a new resort in Japan, the attention has turned to milking existing assets for steady cash flow.

Las Vegas Sands generated $5.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA last year, a proxy for cash generated from resorts and casinos. That represents a tremendous amount of cash flow for a gaming and resort company. From that total, management paid out $3.2 billion in dividends and buybacks.

Generally, I like to see businesses pay out 80% or less of their cash for to shareholders. This ensures a little bit of wiggle room to keep making payments even in the event of a downturn. I get especially concerned when evaluating a cyclical business like gaming and resorts. So Las Vegas Sands’ 60% payout ratio sits well within my comfort zone.

And for a gambling company, executives have maintained a conservative balance sheet. Las Vegas Sands has a manageable debt load, with only $1.73 in liabilities for every dollar of equity on the balance sheet. Most of these debts don’t mature until beyond 2023. This leaves the company with enough financial flexibility to manage operations and continue making payments to shareholders.

Metric LVS Industry Debt to Equity 1.7 2.1 Current Ratio 1.9 1.5 Leverage Ratio 3.4 3.9

Source: MSN Money

The Dividend - Will It Grow?

While Las Vegas Sands has taken its foot off of the growth pedal, the company still has a number of avenues to grow earnings. For instance:

Las Vegas: Anyone who has visited Sin City in recent years may have noticed a distinct lack of bargain vacation packages. Last year, room supply on the Las Vegas Strip increased by just 1%. This has increased occupancy rates to a healthy 90%, allowing hotel operators to raise prices. Looking forward, the industry has no meaningful supply additions on the Strip until the end of 2020. Analysts expect the industry will be easily able to absorb these new rooms due to a collection of new attractions in the city (thanks to the construction of the new football stadium and T-Mobile center). This should allow Las Vegas Sands to continue to raise room rates and earn returns above its cost of capital.

Japan: Las Vegas Sands’ proven track record and strong brand name positions the company well to control the Japanese market. If executives can win one of two gaming licenses up for grabs in 2020, management could open a new casino and resort in the country by 2025. That would add a material source of income.

China: Most analysts forecast a cyclical downturn in the company’s Macau gaming operations next year. But when you look out past 2019, Las Vegas Sands owns an attractive position in the country’s gaming industry. Thanks to the country’s growing middle-class, more and more citizens have the money for tourism and gambling. The government has also planned several key infrastructure projects to relieve Macau's traffic congestion, which should boost visitor numbers in upcoming years. Because of a limited amount of land for further development, Las Vegas Sands will likely get the lion share of these customers.

Overall, analysts project Las Vegas Sands will grow earnings per share at a mid-single digit clip over the next five years. Given the company’s modest payout ratio, investors can expect the distribution to grow more or less in line with profits.

Data by YCharts

The Dividend - What’s the Return?

At today’s prices, Las Vegas Sands pays a total shareholder yield (dividends plus buybacks) of 7.8%. Assuming a growth rate of 4% to 6% per year, this brings our estimated total return into the low-teens. That more than meets my hurdle rate, especially for a company that owns so many world-class assets.

Of course, you can’t call Las Vegas Sands a slam dunk. A big downturn in the economy would take a big bite out of profitability. The market seems to be pricing in a cyclical slowdown in the Chinese market for 2019. The high end of our growth assumptions also assumes the business will win a gaming license in Japan. Though this outcome looks likely, you can’t call it a sure thing.

Bottomline: That said, Las Vegas Sands’ collection of trophy assets will likely throw off a lot of cash flow over the next few years. For income investors, these shares represent a great place to put some money to work today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.