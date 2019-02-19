Barrick Gold: Does Bigger Mean Fundamentally Better?

The Canadian new Barrick Gold is one of the largest gold producers in the world that ought to be part of your long-term gold portfolio.

The new Barrick Gold decided to increase its annual dividend by one-third to $0.16 per common share in 2019.

Since the beginning of 2019, Barrick Gold gold and copper productions include Barrick Gold and Randgold as well.

Barrick reported its fourth quarter 2018 results on February 13, 2019. The company indicated a net loss (attributable to shareholders) of $1,197 million or $1.02 per share for fourth-quarter 2018.

Source: Barrick Gold

Investment Thesis

The Canadian new Barrick Gold (GOLD) is one of the largest gold producers in the world and ought to be part of your long-term gold portfolio.

The Canadian miner has been coping with recurring mines issues and a high-level debt burden on its balance sheet for some years. Recently, after focusing its effort successfully on reducing its debt burden drastically, the company was ready to expand again to reaffirm the company's number #1 position in this industry.

On September 24, 2018, Barrick Gold [ABX] and Randgold Resources [GOLD] announced that they have agreed to an all-share merger that will form the most prominent gold company in the world. The deal was valued at $18.3 billion.

Since January 2019, Barrick Gold shareholders own approximately 66.6% of the combined new company resulting from the merger, and Randgold Resources shareholders received the remaining 33.4%. (Randgold Shareholder received 6.1280 New Barrick Shares for each Randgold Share).

I recommend reading my preceding article on this complex subject here.

The fourth quarter of 2018 is a transition quarter for the company, because of the changes in the company balance sheet since January 1, 2019. I will try to present this complex merger concisely in this article.

Since the beginning of 2019, New Barrick Gold gold and copper productions include Barrick Gold and Randgold as well.

Below, are the gold production per mines for both Barrick Gold ex-ABX and Randgold ex-Gold. New Barrick Gold gold production in 4Q'18 is about 1,637 K Au Oz. Randgold is operating exclusively in Africa.

The new CEO Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

As you know, it's been barely seven weeks since this merger of Barrick and Randgold became effective and what I'm able to tell you is that, in that short time, we've made a really strong start toward our goal of becoming the world's most valued gold company. And I'm sure sometimes that's lost on you but valued means we want everyone to understand that we're a business driving value creation and also valued as a partner and an operator in our host countries.

Production Guidance for 2019.

Source: Barrick Gold Presentation

Barrick Gold (GOLD) - Balance Sheet And Production In 4Q'2018: The raw numbers (only Barrick Gold)

Barrick Gold 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.319 1.993 2.160 1.993 2.228 1.790 1.712 1.837 1.904 Net Income in $ Billion 0.425 0.679 1.084 -0.011 -0.314 0.158 -0.940 -0.412 -1.197 EBITDA $ Billion 1.29 2.03 1.95 0.79 0.13 0.84 0.48 0.19 0.26 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 18.3% 34.1% 50.2% 0 0 8.8% 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.36 0.58 0.93 -0.01 -0.27 0.14 -0.08 -0.35 -1.02 Cash from operations in $ Million 711 495 448 532 590 507 141 706 411 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 326 334 405 307 350 326 313 387 409 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 385 161 43 225 240 181 -172 319 37 Total Cash $ Billion 2.39 2.23 2.93 2.03 2.23 2.38 2.09 1.70 1.57 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 7.93 7.75 7.44 6.45 6.42 6.40 6.39 5.75 5.74 Dividend per share in $ 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.165 1.166 1.166 1.166 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.138 Gold Production 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Gold Production K Oz 1,516 1,309 1,432 1,243 1,339 1,049 1,067 1,149 1,262 Copper Production Mlbs 101 95 104 115 99 85 83 106 109 AISC $/Oz by-product 732 772 710 772 756 804 856 785 788 AISC co-product $/Oz 749 795 724 791 772 827 881 801 806 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,222 1,219 1,257 1,274 1,278 1,329 1,306 1,216 1,223

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

1 - Gold Production Details (ex-Barrick Gold)

Gold Production for fourth-quarter 2018 was in line with expectation with 1,262K Oz down 5.8% from the same quarter a year ago and up 9.8% sequentially. AISC (by-product basis) is still one of the best in the industry with $788 per ounce in 4Q'18, which gave a $435 per ounce profit margin based on $1,223/ Oz for gold.

Below are the production details per mine and copper production from the three mines owned by ex-Barrick Gold.

Gold production in the fourth quarter was 1.262 million Au ounces, and copper production was 109 M Lbls.

The company continues to expect full-year gold production of 4.5-5.0 million ounces, at the cost of sales of $810-$850 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs of $765-$815 per ounce. Meanwhile, guidance for Copper has been slightly reduced to 345-410 million Lb. Total production was 4,527 K Oz with an AISC of $788 per ounce.

Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

We are still working on, as I pointed out, a detailed five-year plan and will present this to the market in due course once we have a clearer view on asset optimization. And this is requiring a full replanning process for the group. You will note that we have significantly reduced our corporate and project costs, both in 2018 and full costs for 2019, largely driven by a reduction in headcount and other costs outside of the operations. This will certainly be an area that we will continue to focus on as we progress throughout the year. And on a go-forward basis, we have already cut more than $150 million from the corporate costs base.

Barrick Gold (not including Randgold) reserves are:

Declared proven and probable gold reserves of 62.3 million ounces as of December 31, 2018. Declared proven and probable copper reserves of 10.6 billion pounds as of December 31, 2018.

2 - Balance Sheet analysis

1 - Revenue details

Barrick reported its fourth quarter 2018 results on February 13, 2019. The company reported a net loss (attributable to shareholders) of $1,197 million or $1.02 per share for fourth-quarter 2018, higher than the net loss of $314 million or $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The earnings were affected by impairment charges "related to the Veladero and Lagunas Norte mines along with significant tax adjustments. Moreover, earnings were negatively impacted by lower throughput at Acacia, lower tonnage processed at Lagunas Norte and higher government imposts at Veladero."

Side Note: Randgold released its 4Q'18. Revenues were $334.814 million with a profit of $29.292 million.

2 - Free Cash Flow

One crucial financial component that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $37 million. Free cash flow for 2018 is $365 million. ABX passes the test FCF for 2018.

The new Barrick Gold decided to increase its annual dividend by one-third to $0.16 per common share in 2019 from $0.12 per common share in 2018.

3 - Net Debt is $4.17 billion

Total debt was reduced by 10.3% in 2018, with a year-end cash balance of $1.57 billion. As we can see in the graph above, the company cut its long term debt significantly since 1Q'15.

The gold miner had total liquidity of $4.6 billion including undrawn lines of credit at the end of 2018. Concerning the completion of the merger with Randgold Resources Ltd., the new combined company has now $5.3 billion total liquidity, including available in cash on hand, short-term investments and undrawn lines of credit.

4 - Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Writing an article about Barrick Gold is a real challenge due to the sheer size of the company and the recent merger with Randgold completed a few weeks ago.

It is evident that the gold industry entered a period of consolidation late in 2018 due mainly to the need for a reduction in costs and better control of the debt.

This deal brings more investor attention to an undervalued sector, which may have formed a significant bottom late last year. While gold was forming an accumulative rounded bottom, junior developers, who are in the process of proving up high-margin projects, were being sold for tax-loss.

Barrick Gold's merger with Randgold was followed quickly by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), which merged with Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) in a deal valued at $10 billion. I see it as a beginning in this sector, with more joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers on the way.

Recently, Mark Bristow said in an interview that "Barrick Gold Corp. favors a partnership with rival Newmont Mining Corp. to combine ore processing operations at some gold mines in Nevada."

This trend is taking place when the market is turning more bullish in gold even despite the recent strength in the U.S. dollar. Investors have bought the precious metal due to geopolitical instabilities that are creating uncertainty about the future, pushing the market that hates this feeling to play more defensive.

Technical Analysis (short term)

GOLD is forming an ascending triangle pattern with line resistance at $13.50 (I recommend selling about 15% of your position between $13.50 and $14.25) and line support at $12.10 (I recommend buying and accumulating at this level).

Ascending triangle patterns are considered bullish formation, which means the market expects the stock to cross the resistance decisively (Breakout) and eventually retest $14-$14.25, which is a double top.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.