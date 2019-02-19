At Last! Time To Diversify Into Emerging Markets.

Overview

It seems like forever that the sages on Wall Street have been waxing lyrical about investing once again in emerging markets, but could now be the moment to listen to their words of wisdom? I believe so for several reasons. To begin with, emerging market currencies have recovered from lows and are no longer pariahs. In addition, many of the various countries defined as emerging are showing signs of life and their GDP is forecast to grow at a healthy rate. Finally, a number of companies in these countries are growing at an impressive rate and so are able to grow their dividends quite nicely.

My chosen vehicle for taking a position in Emerging Markets is the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE). This being so, the article focuses on the exposure in terms of geography and the enterprises held in this particular ETF.

Currencies

As can be observed, the MSCI Emerging Market Currency Index has reached levels which were norms back in 2013 (See MSCI chart below). Of course, these currencies could enter bear territory once again and investors would feel the pain. However, there are a number of factors which mitigate the risk to some extent. Take Russia for instance, despite the best efforts of sanctions and other obstructions, Moody’s gave them their coveted investment-grade rating back on February 10 this year. Indeed, all three US credit rating agencies have Russia listed as investment grade. This means that the Rouble has a positive tailwind since many bond funds can start buying again.

The Rouble is not the only emerging market currency moving up in the world. A recent story on Bloomberg focuses on the Thai Baht. The article, which can be read here, points out that the Thai Baht, because of the strong economy, has appreciated by 4% against the dollar already this year.

Chart MSCI Emerging Market Currency Index

Additional support for these currencies is derived from the macro environment of their respective economies.

Macro picture

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF hold investments in 15 countries, which you can see here. From the tables given, it can be seen that I have recorded three metrics, CAPE, average P/E and average dividend yield for stocks in their respective markets. For those unfamiliar with CAPE (Cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio), also known as the Shiller P/E, it is a valuation measure calculated for stocks and equity markets. In short, it is the price of a stock, or market divided by the average of ten years of earning, allowing for inflation. As such, it is primarily employed to determine future returns from equities over the long term. In essence, the lower the number the better for long term capital gain.

Briefly, my calculations show that fully 100% of the countries represented in DVYE have a CAPE figure lower than that of the USA, which as I have indicated, suggests that DVYE would be a better investment for long term capital gain than an equivalent investment in US equities. Similarly, in terms of dividend yield (DY), 85.32% of DVYE is invested in countries that show a dividend yield greater than the median yield of stocks in the USA. Finally, 61% of DVYE is invested in countries expected to grow GDP at a faster rate than the USA. Without a doubt, these are compelling reasons to consider DVYE as an investment. It would be remiss of me not to mention that some numbers for Qatar and the UAE are not available, and therefore, they were not included in my calculations for the averages given.

Summary table

CAPE P/E DY GDP Percentage DVYE an improvement on USA 100 85.32 98.4 61

Table created by author

For those who would like to investigate the figures for CAPE, P/E, dividend yield and GDP growth rates for the individual countries represented in DVYE, they are tabulated below.

Percent of DVYE CAPE P/E DY Percent growth YOY GDP Taiwan 29.01 19.2 12.4 4.6 2.727 Russian Federation 15.4 6.9 6 6 1.705 Brazil 10.74 16.3 19.7 2.9 1.435 China 9.54 15.4 7.2 4.2 6.595 Thailand 8.91 19 15.1 2.9 4.596 Malaysia 4.6 15.5 18.8 3.4 4.7 South Africa 4.34 17.5 15.4 4.3 0.758 Qatar 4.03 2.685 Mexico 2.42 19 18 2.5 2.193 Indonesia 2.2 19.2 19.3 2.2 5.137 United Arab Emirates 1.96 2.905 Czech Republic 1.87 10.2 15.2 5.8 3.055 Philippines 1.74 20.3 19.8 1.6 6.517 Turkey 1.15 9 8.1 3.7 3.47 Greece 1.02 -2.9 10.5 3.4 2.049 CAPE P/E DY GDP USA 29 18.8 2 2.884 Germany 17.4 13.8 3 1.911 India 21.6 25.4 1.5 7.3

Table produced by author

Data provided by Thomson Reuters Datastream (Worldscope / IBES)

I have also used data from the IMF which you can delve into here

Attractively priced securities

At time of writing, exactly 96 securities are held within DVYE. It is beyond the scope of this article to investigate them all, however, I will provide concise details of some of the stocks which have the highest weightings in this ETF.

Seaspan Corp

Lets take a look at the company that has the highest weighting in DVYE. Seaspan Corp (SSW) constitutes 2.27% of DYVE and is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. Consider the impressive numbers from the last quarter, double digit rises in revenue, EPS and cash flow. Also notable for such an expanding company, there is an outstanding dividend, which stands at $0.5 per share. Right now, the shares trade at $8.92, thus the yield is an admirable 5.5%. Yes there is the current trade squabble to consider, but in due course it will be a distant memory.

Nine Months Ended September 30th

2018 2017 Increase Revenue 801.4 616.9 29.90% EPS 1.07 0.6 78.30% Cash Flow 325 234.3 38.70%

Table produced by author / Data from Seaspan Corp quarterly results

I wonder if many readers of this article are under the impression that the only Russian businesses worthy of discussion are energy companies and miners. If so, let me highlight businesses that may dissuade you from this idea.

Severstal

Severstal (OTCMKTS: SVJTY) is a Russia-based company, which is engaged in the steel industry and represents 2.08% of DVYE. Turning to the numbers obtained from the fourth quarter results

Annual 2018 2017 Increase Revenue (Mn USD) 8,580 7,848 9.3% EPS 2.51 1.67 50.3% Cash Flow 1,601 1,393 14.9%

Table produced by author

Again, creditable improvements in revenue, EPS and cash flow. I can only imagine what the P/E ratio for this company would be if it were a USA based company, but because it is Russian, the P/E ratio is an unbelievably low 7.76. Right now the dividend is $2.31, so, given that the share price is $15.4, the yield is 15%.This is not a joke, dividend figures can be confirmed here.

Rostelecom

Next we have Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia. As you can see, both revenue and EPS are growing at respectable rates. However, looking at the cash flow may raise a few eyebrows. This is explained by investments due to various contracts. If you wish to investigate further the reports are listed here. While trawling through Rostelecom’s various reports and presentations, it was remarkably revealing that the network equipment provider of choice was Nokia (NOK) rather than equipment supplied by their closest ally, China. Seemingly, Russia does not wish to buy the cheaper, more technologically advanced equipment from Huawei. I think there is a message there somewhere.

Nine Months Ended September 30th

2018 2017 Increase Revenue (Bn RUB) 232982 221216 5.30% EPS (RUB) 5.46 4.23 29.10% Cash Flow (Bn RUB) -3.3 3.1 -206.50%

Table produced by author

Incidentally, the dividend paid by Rostelecom is 5 RUB per share. Since the share price is 72.57 RUB at time of writing, the yield is 6.89%

President Chain Store Corporation

Lastly, let me provide some details on an excellent Taiwanese stock that makes up 1.5% of DVYE. President Chain Store Corporation (2912: TAI)) is principally engaged in the operation of chain convenience stores such as 7-ELEVEN. In addition, it runs shops branded CITY CAFE, provides logistics services, bill collection services, all-in-one printing services, electronic purse card systems and others. I have tabulated figures recorded from recent results which can be verified here.

Nine Months Ended September 30th

2018 2017 Increase Revenue (Bn Twn $) 330 305 8.20% EPS (Twn $) 2.61 2.62 -0.40% Cash Flow (Bn Twn $) 34 28 21.40%

Table produced by author

In a similar vein to the other stocks described above, PCSC has a low valuation. PCSC’s last reported dividend was Twn $ 25 giving a yield of 7.89 at recent stock prices. The P/E ratio as reported by Bloomberg here is a mere 10.86.

Why DVYE

I am specifically attracted to DVYE due to a number of factors. For a start, the level of investment in Chinese banks is low. It is not my belief that these institutions may go bankrupt, for one may depend on the Chinese government to support them if their many loans begin to default. It is however likely that their share price and dividend may head South if some of their many well publicized difficulties come to fruition. Secondly, there is a wide spread of investments in Russia, some of which I have highlighted. On a final note, there is a handsome dividend paid by this ETF.

From the table, several points are apparent. For dividend investors, there is a decent current dividend. In fact, as can be seen, if you calculate the yield against the current stock price, the lowest rate is 3.62%, which in these days of low dividend rates is still acceptable. Next, if you take the figures given and calculate the increase from 2014 to 2018 you will arrive at 13.29%, not too shabby.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Dividend (USD) 1.88 1.97 1.47 2.01 2.13 Increase / decrease 4.3% -25.2% 36.8% 5.9% Yield at stock price $40.64 4.64% 4.84% 3.62% 4.95% 5.24%

Table produce by author from ishares data

Summary

To sum up, as I have shown, emerging markets currencies are no longer in the doldrums relative to USD. Indeed, given the perilous state of the EURO, these currencies may become more attractive. As noted, the low valuation of Emerging markets and the stocks therein increase the attractiveness of DVYE.

