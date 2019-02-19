IPO Update: Kaleido Biosciences Seeks $100 Million IPO

The IPO appears richly valued, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

It is still early stage, has no collaboration partners and no existing investor support for the IPO.

The firm is developing treatment candidates for urea cycle disorders.

Kaleido Biosciences has proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Kaleido Biosciences (OTC:KLDO) intends to raise $100 million from the sale of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing microbiome-centric treatment candidates for hyperammonemia and other urea cycle disorders.

KLDO is seeking a high valuation for a very early stage firm with no existing investor support for the IPO.

Company & Technology

Lexington, MA-based Kaleido was founded in 2015 to develop therapeutic agents utilizing the body’s microbiome.

Management is headed by CEO Alison Lawton, who has been with the firm since December 2017 and was previously COO at Aura Biosciences.

Below is a brief overview video of the human microbiome:

Source: Kaleido

Kaleido is creating Microbiome Metabolic Therapies, MMTs, that ‘are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes.’

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in the firm include Flagship Pioneering (67.6% pre-IPO) and Platinum Falcon (5.1%)

Market & Competition

According to a market report by Transparency Market Research, the urea cycle disorder condition affects between 3,000 - 7,000 people every year in the U.S.

The expected incidence is approximately 1 in 8,500 births.

By market, the report indicated the North American region would grow the fastest through 2025, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Horizon Pharma (HZNP)

Lucane Pharma

Recordati Rare Diseases (OTCPK:RCDTF)

Synlogic (SYBX)

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

Management believes it has a highly differentiated approach that is not in direct competition with these firms.

Financial Status

KLDO’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma. The firm has no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its regulatory trial efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $76.1 million in cash and $27.1 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

KLDO intends to raise gross proceeds of approximately $100.0 million from the sale of 4.76 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $21.00 per share, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. It is typical for life science firms to have at least one shareholder or new investor support the IPO at its offering price, so the absence of that aspect is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $556 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.2%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds and cash on hand as follows:

approximately $60.0 million to advance our programs in hyperammonemia through Phase 2 clinical trials including related CMC and clinical trial material requirements; approximately $45.0 million to advance our pipeline outside of hyperammonemia, related product development, third-party costs and manufacturing for associated preclinical study, non-IND human clinical study and clinical trial materials; approximately $40.0 million to advance our proprietary product platform and discovery efforts; and the remainder, if any, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The firm expects the IPO proceeds and its cash on hand to fund operations ‘through the second half of 2020.’

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Canaccord Genuity.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 27, 2019.

