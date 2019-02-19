Why McDonald's Stock May Be Heading For A Steep Decline

Time may be finally catching up with McDonald's (MCD) and its stock may be at a crossroad on the cusp of a steep decline based on the technical charts. The stock isn't cheap either, trading at over 20 times one-year forward earnings, even when adjusting for growth.

Investors have likely rewarded McDonald's due to its soaring margins and falling share count. It gives the impression that the company is doing something magical in transforming its business. Instead, all the company is doing is cutting cost and buying back shares.

Technical Weakness

The technical chart would suggest that McDonald's stock may be on the verge of a steep decline. The chart has developed what appears to be a double top, a bearish reversal pattern. In fact, should the stock fall below technical support at $170, it would likely trigger a much steeper decline toward $155, a drop of 14%.

The relative strength index is in a downtrend since peaking at overbought levels in June 2017. Despite the falling RSI, the stock has continued to rise, and that's a bearish divergence suggesting that McDonald's stock is due to see a decline in the future.

Revenue Declines

Since peaking in June 2014, McDonald's revenue has fallen a stunning 25% on a trailing twelve months to $21.03 billion from $28.30 billion. However, the stock has soared.

Cutting Cost

Starting in June 2014 operating income had fallen 14% troughing in September 2015. Since 2015 operating income has jumped 17%, as the company has cut its cost, helping to boost margins. Operating margins have climbed to 34.7% from 0% during the same time, a vast margin expansion. The improving margins have increased the company's bottom line as the company saw its revenue plunge.

Where's The Growth?

It seems odd that McDonald's carries an earnings multiple at around 20 times one-year forward earnings. Consensus analysts’ estimates expect McDonald's to grow its revenue by just 6% through 2021 to $22.3 billion from $21.02 billion in 2018, a compounded annual growth rate of 2%. Meanwhile, McDonald's is expected to grow its earnings a total of 20% to $9.46 per share from $7.90 in 2018, a compounded annual growth rate of 6.2%.

Even when adjusting that valuation for expected compounded annual growth rate through 2021 the PEG is a very high 3.3. It would suggest that the stock is very overvalued given its growth expectations.

Paying For Growth

While it's entirely possible for McDonald's stock to continue to rise in the future, it will likely hinge on the company’s ability to continue to cut cost and increase margins. It's hard to imagine that investors will continue to want pay for earnings multiple for a stock that continues to grow EPS by cutting cost and reducing share count, especially when there are far better and more organic growth plays trading in the market place with the same earnings multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.