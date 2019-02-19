Sarepta Therapeutics - Is A Brief Stint At $190 A Share In The Cards For The Near Future?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is expected to report its Q4 earnings around February 28th, which should be over a full 4 months after its Q3 report which was last October 24th, instead of the usual approximately 3 months in between reports. This unusual behavior might be indicative of another event happening at around the same time as the earnings report that management might want to report on at the same time so that they don't have to schedule a whole new conference call to discuss a potential data readout for example, right after they just had an earnings call. Most likely, this data reveal would be its much anticipated Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) data that dosed last November I believe.

Sarepta's website shows no currently scheduled upcoming events or presentations, but this is not unusual because these things are usually announced about a week before the events occur. Doing a little digging around though shows that in the middle of February 2018, Sarepta presented at the LEERINK Partners 7th annual Global Healthcare Conference. Going to LEERINK's website shows that its 8th annual Global Healthcare Conference is scheduled for February 27th-March 1st although no participants are publicly displayed as of the writing of this article.

Signs seem to be pointing to Sarepta releasing its LGMD data at this upcoming highly publicized global healthcare conference with Sarepta's conference call discussing its quarterly results soon after its data reveal. Some investors might take this as a potentially positive sign that Sarepta seems to be lining up a more public reveal than if it had reported its earnings and done a data reveal at the end of January. Or, of course, maybe the data just wasn't ready yet or some other contributing factor. I expect investors should be finding out soon enough.

Sarepta's preliminary gene therapy data release in June of 2018 was transformative for the company and far exceeded expectations as the stock rocketed over 37.5% before pulling back over time to a more sustainable level on preliminary results.

There was massive crazy trading around that event not fully shown in the graph and the pullback after the event has allowed the stock to form a higher base than when it was sitting under $100 a share before the data release. While I don't expect another 37.5% jump on the upcoming data release, another incredible data readout with zero safety concerns could potentially create another jump for the stock from its current level at ~$139 up another 37.5% to ~$190 a share before a potential sell-the-news event occurs as previous history has shown.

With a potentially lucrative trading event on the near horizon for Sarepta, as a long-term Sarepta investor who has traded the stock since it was ~$30 a share while always maintaining a long position, I am more concerned about a new higher base the stock could form over the course of the rest of the year. Sarepta has already reported preliminary results for its flagship commercialized drug Exondys 51 with current consensus for over $400M in sales expected in 2019 after ~$300M in sales in 2018. Sarepta's followup drugs golodirsen, which recently had its marketing application approved by the FDA with an action date of August 19th, and casimersen, scheduled more for commercialization likely in 2020, all together would treat ~30% of the DMD community.

Remember, Exondys 51's FDA approval was a highly controversial approval with one of the more memorable quotes of the drug being that it was merely an "exotic placebo." One of the conditions of Exondys's approval was a followup conformational study which could be fulfilled with the conclusion of Sarepta's Essence study on exon 45 and 53 skipping drugs golodirsen and casimersen. This is important primarily because it de-risks Sarepta's one and only commercialized drug Exondys 51.

It will become very difficult for shorts to call Exondys 51 an exotic placebo if the FDA deigns to accept Essence as a conformational study. It also de-risks followup drugs golodirsen and casimersen along with all the additional drugs Sarepta will develop over time to address the other 70% of the DMD market not affected by its first three primary drugs built for exon skipping.

This confirmational study might also help it in its fight against the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for European commercial approval of Exondys 51. Sarepta has a lot of infrastructure in place for European commercialization, but until it gets CHMP's approval with hopefully the help of the European Medicines Agency, it can only sit on its hands and wait. I believe it is only a matter of time before this approval comes down the line as successful studies and commercialization continue, expanding the potential addressable market for Exondys 51 outside of North American borders.

Even as Sarepta continues to exceed expectations and continues to knock down obstacles in breathtaking fashion, even more amazing is the fact that its competition continues to suffer from delays and failures in its DMD and gene therapy targets. Sarepta continues to build a more and more significant moat in DMD as its competition continues to experience game-changing failures such as Summit Therapeutics' (SMMT) DMD trial failure in the summer of 2018 causing an 80% decline in share price.

More recently, Solid Biosciences, Inc. (SLDB) experienced a 65% plunge in its share price following disappointing results for its DMD gene therapy drug. Finally, even big players like Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) DMD drug domagrozumab failed with 2 studies canceled late in 2018. All of these failures help Sarepta secure its place atop of the DMD and gene therapy hierarchy helping establish the company as a leader in the space for years if not decades in the future. All of this is occurring even as the FDA is just now finalizing guidance for accelerated and priority reviews for gene therapy and cell therapy developers.

Sarepta is delaying its Q4 earnings on purpose so it can most likely relay its latest data release until a highly publicized global healthcare conference occurs. Juxtaposing these two events will allow it to focus on its value-creating gene therapy programs of the future with its traditional base of DMD therapies. Sarepta continues to progress swiftly in its pipeline advancements while it continues to build a more and more formidable moat to competition as competition continues to see failures at unprecedented levels. I have recently doubled down on my Sarepta holdings making it the largest individual portion of my large stock and mutual fund portfolio as I believe in the long-term prospects of the company as a huge winner over time. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT, SMMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.