General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 2019 CAGNY Conference (Transcript)

Jeff Harmening - CEO

Jon Nudi - Group President, North America Retail

Billy Bishop - Group President, Pet Segment

Don Mulligan - CFO

Jeff Harmening

Thanks for that introduction, Janet and good morning to everyone. On behalf of General Mills, it is an honor to once again kick off the proceedings at the CAGNY conference this year. I’m here with Jon Nudi, President of our North America Retail segment; Billy Bishop who leads our Pet segment; Don Mulligan, our CFO and Jeff Siemon, our IR Officer.

I’d also like to acknowledge Stephanie Spence and Jack Vettel from our IR team who did a fabulous work pulling together this morning’s breakfast and today’s presentation.

Before we begin, I’d remind you that our remarks this morning will include forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions. This slide lists factors that could cause our future results to be different than our current estimates.

Let me begin by outlining our key messages that I’d like you to take away from the remarks today. First, the primary focus we have as an organization is to return General Mills to consistent, profitable sales growth. Second, we’re making progress on our compete, accelerate, reshape growth framework that I laid out for the first time at CAGNY last year. And while we’re pleased with our progress, we know that there is still work to do to achieve our long-term goals.

Third, we’re keeping a sharp focus on our margins and cash flow, building on the good results we’ve delivered in recent years and so far this fiscal year. And finally, we remain on track to deliver our fiscal 2019 financial commitments as we laid out at the beginning of the year.

With that summary in mind, let me start as I always do by reminding you of the purpose, the goals, the strategy of our organization and by reinforcing the central role that consumers play in everything that we do. General Mills’ purpose is to serve the world by making food people love. Now, it’s a high aspiration and it’s one we work to deliver on every day. Because when consumers love our food, it builds our brands they connect to and to a company that they trust.

Our goal is to create growth that leads to top tier returns for our shareholders. And we do that by maintaining a relentless focus on the consumer. Our consumer first strategy means knowing our consumers almost as well as they know themselves. And responding to give them what they want. I know that I have told you this before, but it is so important, especially in the highly dynamic environment that we find ourselves in today.

Over the course of our 150-year history, General Mills has continued to adapt our portfolio to meet consumers [Technical Difficulty] Okay. There's not a thunderstorm. Is there? Okay. Over the course of our 150-year history, General Mills has continued to adapt our portfolio to meet consumers' changing needs.

As many of you know, the biggest recent change to our portfolio was the acquisition of Blue Buffalo last year, which immediately made us the leaders in the fast growing wholesome natural pet food market. Including Blue Buffalo, General Mills now generates roughly $17 billion in pro forma annual net sales worldwide. 60% of those sales fall in our North America retail segment, while each of the other four segments make up roughly 10% of our global business.

Our portfolio includes several fast growing platforms that will lead our growth in the future, including our four accelerate platforms, snack bars, Häagen-Dazs ice cream, Old El Paso Mexican food and our natural and organic brand as well as our new pet food business. We operate two large platforms in cereal and yogurt where we have global capabilities and brands that position us to win and we have other regional snacks and meals as well as baking product brands that have leading positions and attractive margins.

General Mills is and always has been and will be a company of brand builders and we're proud of our brand portfolio, which includes 8 iconic brands that each represent more than $1 billion in retail sales worldwide. We're also proud of the work we do to live our values and make a positive impact in the world around us. We do this because it's the right thing to do and because engaged employees, vibrant communities and a strong supply chain drive growth for our business and returns for our shareholders.

An engaged and inclusive organization starts with the board where we have more than 40% female representation and a broad cross-section of diverse backgrounds and our efforts around global workforce inclusion have resulted in recognition from a wide range of groups. General Mills has a long history of giving back to our communities, dating back to 1878 and now 83% of our employees volunteer globally, we have provided $900 million of schools over the life of our Box Tops for education program and we have a partnership with Feeding America to develop MealConnect, an app that connects excess food with people in need and that has helped rescue more than 1 billion pounds of food across the US.

In addition to our employees and communities, we're focused on our impact on the planet by taking a leading role on sustainability. We're on track to have our top 10 priority ingredients sustainably sourced by 2020, helping ensure we have access to a viable supply chain for the long term and our sustainability efforts are driving tangible efficiency in our operations. We've saved more than $200 million since 2005 through energy efficiency, transportation efficiency and packaging reductions.

Our shareholder value creation model is made up of four key elements, growing sales, expanding margins, converting earnings to cash and returning net cash to shareholders. It is easy to explain, but success is created through the difficult work of doing all four well. While all four levers are important, we know that over the long run, sales growth is the single biggest contributor to value creation and it happens to be the lever that's been the most difficult to achieve for our industry and for General Mills in recent years.

Since I stepped in to my role in June of 2017, my top priority as CEO has been to return our business to consistent profitable sales growth. At CAGNY last year, I laid out three priorities to do just that, compete effectively across our brands and geographies, accelerate our differential growth platforms and reshape our portfolio for growth and we've made progress here. In fiscal ’18, we significantly improved our top line performance and this year, we are on track to improve our sales trends once again, while successfully transitioning Blue Buffalo into our portfolio and by delivering on our financial commitments.

Competing effectively comes down to our ability to execute the fundamentals. Remarkable innovation and compelling brand building marry with excellence at the point of sale and while those sound like the same levers food companies have always used, Jon Nudi will explain how we've made changes to our approach to innovation and brand building and how we're leveraging new e-commerce and strategic revenue capabilities to succeed in today's operating environment.

Competing effectively should translate into sales growth at least in line with our categories or roughly 1%. Our accelerate platforms collectively generate more than $4 billion in net sales or roughly 25% of our global portfolio. They play in large and growing categories with attractive margins where we have leading brand positions and a clear right to win. We're investing in innovation, brand building and distribution expansion to accelerate their top line performance with the goal of delivering sales growth of mid-single digits or better in aggregate.

Our final priority is to reshape our portfolio for growth by adding businesses that enhance our growth profile, while divesting businesses that are growth dilutive. A year ago at this conference, I spoke about this priority in general terms and we very quickly got to the details when we announced the Blue Buffalo acquisition just a few days later. We're thrilled with the opportunity we see to enhance our growth and to drive value creation with Blue Buffalo and I'll have Billy give you some more details on the Blue Buffalo business and their growth prospects in a moment.

I also spoke about divestitures last year and some of you have asked why we haven't announced meaningful actions to date. I can assure you that divestitures remain an important component of our reshaping plans. However for fiscal 2019, we believe and we still believe that the most important things we can do to create value for our shareholders are to improve our organic growth trends, successfully transition Blue Buffalo and deliver on our financial commitments. In total, we expect acquisitions and divestitures to add at least 100 basis points to our ongoing organic net sales growth.

This next side breaks down our growth priorities into their components. You can see that compete, accelerate and reshape priorities are each additive to our growth and compete driving the largest impact. Successfully executing against these priorities will help us to reach the upper end of our low single digit net sales growth potential. With that as an introduction, we’ll offer some examples of our progress against these priorities over the next year.

For the sake of minimizing handoffs up here at the podium, I'm going to change up the order and start by providing an update on our global accelerate platforms. Then Jon Nudi will share how we're competing in North America retail and Billy will handle reshape with Blue Buffalo. And finally, Don will close by quickly covering the three financial levers, the three remaining levers of our shareholder return model.

Our accelerate platforms represent a tremendous opportunity for growth in our portfolio. Their categories are attractive, representing nearly $150 billion in retail sales, growing mid-single digits globally and our leadership positions, attractive margins and global reach mean our investments here will generate outsized returns for General Mills.

As the world's premier super premium ice cream brand, Häagen-Dazs is uniquely positioned to meet consumer needs for premium indulgent and impulse ice cream purchases. We're off to a great start here with Häagen-Dazs’ retail sales up double digits fiscal year to date. We’ll continue to grow the Häagen-Dazs brand with compelling global marketing campaign, playing up the simple pure ingredients in every pint, cup and stick bar.

Innovation will remain a significant driver of growth for the brand, as we tap into global needs states, whether it's the latest flavor trends with our new barista line or on trend formats such as stick bars and mini cups and we’ll continue to expand new formats into existing geographies, while extending our presence in big ice cream markets such as Australia, Italy, China and Germany.

On natural and organic, we have the strong position as the second largest natural and organic food manufacturer in the US with a portfolio of leading brands, including Annie's, Larabar, EPIC and Cascadian Farm. These brands resonate with consumers and we're investing to expand their awareness with brand building messages like Annie's More Than Just Food campaign and an upgraded packaging on Cascadian Farm.

We're innovating to expand our product offerings to better alternatives, to kid favorites with products like our new Annie’s cookie dough protein bar and we're expanding distribution on proven items like Annie’s mac and cheese and EPIC meat bars. Old El Paso is the global leader in Mexican food, delivering fresh, convenient and fun meal options for families around the world. We're investing to grow this great brand behind innovation, brand building and in-store activations.

In the US, our marketing – our making taco night easy consumer message is driving strong retail sales growth and the campaign is resonating with consumers outside the US as well. Our snack bar business is squarely on trend with consumers seeking portable, on the go energy. We’re the global leader with a broad portfolio that includes Larabar, EPIC, Fiber One, Pillsbury and Nature Valley, the largest snack bar in the world.

Our recent performance on this platform has been mixed with challenging results in the US and tremendous growth internationally. Jon will share how we'll get back on track in our North America retail operation. Globally, we're driving growth with brand building, innovation and distribution expansion to rapidly accelerate our snack bars’ growth. On Nature Valley, we execute a power period activation around our British tennis partnership, stacking media, merchandising and shopper marketing to maximize consumer awareness.

And we're expanding globally with Larabar, launching in the UK last month, new varieties of Pillsbury cookie cakes in India, Fiber One popcorn bars in Europe, Betty Crocker soft big bars in Latin America and a recent launch of Nature Valley in China, available only online through a partnership with Ali Baba. Overall, we are energized by the global growth opportunities we see for our accelerate platforms and we have the right investments and strategies to drive mid-single digit growth for these brands going forward.

Before I close and pass it on to Jon Nudi, I'd like to show a short video that helps bring to life our accelerate priority with the focus on initiatives on Häagen-Dazs and natural and organic. Would you please roll the tape?

Jon Nudi

All right. Thanks, Jeff and good morning everyone. It's a pleasure to be here this morning to share how we're progressing on our compete priority with North America retail. I'm happy to say we're making strides in both the top and bottom line with strengthening retail sales trends, positive market share performance in our top categories and improved profitability. These results are being driven by relentless focus on improving our end market execution over the past two years.

I'll show you examples of how it's playing out across our innovation, brand building and in-store support. We're also benefiting from investments in e-commerce and strategic revenue management capabilities, which are yielding results today and are critical to our ability to compete effectively in the future. This increased competitiveness is most evident when you look at our end market performance. Coming off a disappointing fiscal 2017, we refocused our North American retail organization on executing against our growth priorities and we've driven steady improvement over the past 20 months.

On this slide, you can see clear improvement for our US business, beginning in fiscal 2018 and continuing into 2019, even as we began lapping much stronger results. In fact, our most recent two year trends are the best we've posted in nearly four years. You can see the improvement in our US market share results as well. We are holding or growing share in 7 of our top 10 categories this year on top of solid share performance a year ago. While there's still work to do in areas like snack bars, which I'll touch on later, we're encouraged by the broad improvement across these categories, which represent more than 80% of our retail sales base.

Consumer focused innovation is one of the keys to competing effectively. We like our innovation lineup this fiscal year, including first half launches such as Cheerios Oat Crunch, YQ Yogurt and Betty Crocker mug treats as well as second half new items, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch churros, dunkers, Annie’s sour bunnies that launched last month. In all, we expect net sales from innovation in North America retail in fiscal ‘19 will exceed last year's levels.

This improved innovation performance has been driven in part by changes we've made to our innovation process, leveraging an agile approach we call consumer first design. This mindset favors speed over perfection, pushing business teams to be the fastest to the first dollar by launching products in the market and getting consumer feedback much earlier in the development cycle along multiple opportunities for iteration and improvement before a full scale rollout.

The result has been accelerating speed to market on products like EPIC performance bars and stronger performance on new platform innovations like Oui by Yoplait. We're still in the early stages of adopting this consumer first design approach across our segment, so we see great opportunities to continue to improve the speed and effectiveness of our innovation as we move forward.

In addition to evolving our innovation process, we're thinking more holistically about how we engage consumers with our brands using levers beyond traditional media, including point of sale, packaging and partnerships. For example, Old El Paso taco stents drive great visibility in-store and tie directly to our consumer messaging of bringing variety to taco night at home. This activation coupled with strong digital support is driving high single digit retail sales growth for Old El Paso in the US.

Packaging is a highly effective investment and the first moment of truth. You've likely heard about the tremendous results we generate with the glass jar on Oui by Yoplait. On lucky charms, we create unique packaging to increase the exclusive appeal of its magically delicious marshmallow only box promotion, helping drive substantial consumer awareness and engagement for the brand.

Partnerships are a great way to amplify purpose driven brands and strengthen their connections with consumers. The acts of good partnership between Cheerios and Ellen is in its second year. Advancing Cheerios’s mission to do good and make it go around. And Nature Valley is sponsoring 10,000 miles of trails in partnership with the National Parks Foundation, improving access to our national parks and executing retailer activations around the cause.

Finally, media continues to play a critical role in our brand building efforts where that's highlighting news in established brands like yogurt and Pillsbury are driving awareness and penetration for Larabar and Annie’s. We're leveraging traditional and digital vehicles at home and in-store, knowing we need to reach consumers where they are in an increasingly fragmented media environment.

The final element to competing effectively is to leverage the investments the company has made and differential capabilities, critical for growth. All right. I guess, we're waking everyone up. So making differential capabilities for -- that will be critical for today and in the future. Our strategic revenue management capability are around the use of advanced data analytics to proactively identify opportunities to drive positive net price realization for our brands.

Through the first 6 months of fiscal 2019, we’ve used all the SRM levers at our disposal. List price increases, mix management, pack price architecture and trade optimization to drive two points of positive price mix in North America retail and we know identifying smart ways to generate price realization will drive profitable sales growth in the years ahead.

On e-commerce, we've hired experienced talent to help shape our strategies and identify the capabilities needed to best position us for growth. We're using our expertise in category management, customer relationships and shopper solutions to win on line, translating into full basket e-commerce market shares that are higher than our share in bricks and mortar stores. As a result, e-commerce sales from North American retail were up nearly 50% in the first half, translating to roughly one point of sales growth for the segment. You can see that innovation, brand building and differential capabilities are important enablers of our compete priority.

Let me now shift gears and show you some examples about the progress we're making to compete more effectively across key US categories, starting with cereal. We're encouraged by the improvement we're seeing in US cereal. Over the last 6 quarters, category retail sales trends have improved sequentially, posting growth over the past three months, even without including faster growing non-measured channels.

This improvement has been driven by better fundamental execution by the brand of manufacturers and we've been playing our part. In fact, our strong performance has translated into consistent market share gains and resulted in General Mills taking outright share leadership in the category last year.

The cereal category strives when the leading players bring great innovation and consumer news, supported by engaging brand building and in-store activation as our formula for success. Fiscal 2019 has been another great year for General Mills’ cereal innovation. We launched 3 of the 5 largest new products in the category, including Cheerios Oat Crunch, Maple Cheerios, and Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes. We have another strong line up in the second half, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, which launched last month and is off to a strong start and Blueberry Cheerios, which hit shelves in our fourth quarter.

We’re supporting our cereal brands with brand building and in-store activations across the portfolio. For example, Chex retail sales were up 2% fiscal year to date behind a successful tie in with the Grinch movie release, an investment and its full possibilities campaign and we have a clear taste first and fun messaging behind our kid variety brands such as Reese's puffs. US Yogurt is another category where we've made meaningful strides in improving our competitiveness over the past two years.

In fact after multiple years of declines, we've posted market share gains this fiscal year to date and while US Yogurt category trends have been negative, that's been entirely driven by the Greek segment, which was down 8% in calendar 2018. Because we aren’t a meaningful player in Greek, our portfolio is focused on the stronger performing portions of the category, including leading positions in traditional style yogurt, kids’ yogurt and a fast growing simply better segment with our Oui by Yoplait and YQ product lines.

Our path to growth in US yogurt requires we stabilize our core, while bringing category leading innovations in new segments like simply better that are driving growth. On our core, real fruit news on original style Yoplait has helped return the signature line to growth in fiscal ‘19 and equity flavor extensions like Sour Patch Kids and Jolly Rancher are driving mid-single digit year to date retail sales growth for Go-GURT.

Beyond our core, we're strengthening our number one position at simply better yogurt, which already represents more than 10% of category retail sales and is growing double digits. We launched YQ Yogurt this year, targeted towards consumers looking for high protein, less sugar simple ingredients and great taste and we bolster a great tasting Oui by Yoplait line with new flavors as well as a new petite Oui sub line, featuring indulgent offerings geared towards snacking and after meal consumption.

Now, let me shift gears and talk about how we're competing across other key US businesses. We've delivered 2% retail sales growth and share gains on Pillsbury refrigerated this year, driven by new sweet Hawaiian gran's and crescents, our made at home consumer campaign and strong in-store display. Jeff already covered our global efforts on Old El Paso. The US is leading our global performance with the year-to-date retail sales up high single digits behind our Anything Goes in Old El Paso campaign, innovation and in-store execution and retail sales for Totino's hot snacks were up mid-single digits through January, thanks to compelling video game partnerships, on pack offers and pack press architecture initiatives that drive value for our consumers.

As Jeff said upfront, US snack bars is an area where we're putting in a lot of work to improve our competitiveness going forward. We’ll improve our trends in Nature Valley in the back half of fiscal ‘19 with stronger merchandising and compelling innovation, including a new Krispy Kreme wafer bar that's launching in the fourth quarter. On Fiber One, we're working to renovate the product line to get it back into the consideration set for weight managers, the brand's core consumer. Look for that renovation early next fiscal year.

In the meantime, we’ll continue to support our new protein one launch, which has had success leveraging its high protein, low sugar positioning and we will continue to increase awareness, broaden distribution and launch exciting innovation on Larabar, a brand that's delivered strong double digit compound annual growth and retail sales over the past three years.

Also on our natural and organic platform, year to date retail sales were up 15% for Annie's mac and cheese, thanks to our product renovation that makes it yummier than ever and retail sales from Muir Glen organic tomatoes increased 14%, thanks in part to a new packaging that conveys the quality ingredients and California provenance of these terrific products.

With that, let me close by saying we’re confident in our ability to execute the fundamentals and drive profitable growth in North America retail. And while Billy comes up to the podium, please take a look at a quick video that brings to life how we’re competing more effectively on a couple of our biggest businesses, Pillsbury Dill and Big G Cereals.

Billy Bishop

Thanks, John and good morning, everyone. It's great to be here at CAGNY for the first time and I'm excited to share with you the tremendous growth opportunity that exists for Blue Buffalo now they are part of the General Mills family. But before I get to that, I thought I'd start by sharing the story behind the Blue brand.

Blue was our family dog. He was a major part of my family, he was even the ring bearer at my wedding. Blue went through several bouts of cancer early in his life, so my family and I started looking into pet food and as we got more educated, we came to realize how important natural ingredients are in the health of our pets. In Blue's honor, we founded Blue Buffalo to bring high quality natural pet food options to the market.

We love our pets, which is why everything we do always comes back to the fact that we think of them as family. Our true Blue promise guarantees that our products are formulated with the finest natural ingredients. Pet parents are increasingly becoming more aware of the quality of food they feed their pets and they're seeking products that meet their higher expectations and Blue fulfills that need.

When we say love them like family, feed them like family, we mean it. While Blue Buffalo has been around for 16 years, we're still relatively new to the General Mills family and to many of you. So I thought I would start with an overview on Blue Buffalo business and the wholesome natural category in which Blue is driving growth. Next, I'll transition into our expansion plans in food, drug and mass or FDM.

The headline is that we're on track and the results on our first wave of customers are very encouraging. Finally, I want to leave you with the message that there is upside for Blue and we will share how we plan to generate continued growth across channels and pet food and treats segments.

Pet food is a large and growing market in the US with a track record of consistent low single digits retail sales growth. When you segment the market by category, you have two major parts, wholesome natural and mainstream. As a trend of pet immunization continues and pet parents become more aware of what they're feeding their pets, it's causing a tremendous shift away from mainstream towards wholesome natural, which has been leading the category growth in recent years.

Retail sales for the wholesome natural segment were up high single digits in calendar 2018 and we expect this strong growth trajectory to continue as we are still in the early innings of this category transformation. And because Blue Buffalo is by far the leader in the wholesome natural segment, at 3 times the size of the next largest competitor, we’ll be the biggest benefactor as the category transformation continues.

The Blue Buffalo portfolio has five product lines tailored to meet all special needs and dietary preferences of today's pets and we play across all three segments, dry food, wet food and treats. Historically, roughly 80% of our business has been in dry food and only 20% in wet food and treats. We're seeing attractive growth in wet and treats as we expand into FDM and we see opportunities for innovation in these segments, which will shift our mix over time.

What makes Blue so attractive in the category is we're uncompromising with regard to the ingredient quality in each and every one of our products. In addition, Blue food is available at an accessible price point for pet parents. You can see on the slide the difference in price per day for feeding a medium sized dog, our life protection formula versus a number of mainstream brands, ranges just $0.10 to $0.50 a day and we're finding this as a value pet parents are willing to pay for, for the superior quality of Blue.

Blue has an impressive track record across channels, as we make the brand more available to more pet parents. Pet specialty is where we got our start. It is an important channel for our business and we're proud to say that Blue is the number one brand in pet specialty. We’re also the number one brand in e-commerce, which now represents roughly 25% of our sales and while early on our FDM journey, we are the fastest growing pet food brand in this channel, which makes up the remaining 20% of our business.

The Blue business objective is very simple, we want to reach more pet parents and feed more pets. Our primary focus in the near term is growing market share in the US and we'll explore expanding our international presence over time. An important key to growing our market share in the US is continuing to grow with younger pets and younger pet parents who prefer wholesome natural foods for their puppies and kittens. In addition, driving awareness with pet parents and influencers with our holistic go to market approach is critical and now that we're expanding in FDM and making Blue more available, our investments can work that much harder for us.

Finally, we aim to increase our share of wet foods and treats, pet segments we were under indexed today. As with the growth with more pet parents and pets, household penetration is the first thing we look at to measure progress. Household penetration has been growing steadily since 2015 and in the final 2018 figures, show an impressive 35% increase versus the prior year, up meaningfully from even a couple of months ago. We have also made great traction with younger pet parents and household with younger pets with growth outpacing overall Blue retail sales growth.

One of the ways to get Blue into more households is by driving awareness with pet parents and influencers. Since we launched the brand in 2003, we’ve invested $1 billion on brand building, which is twice as much as the next largest brand. In building our brand, we've used a holistic go to market approach that has served us well. This approach has three main components. First, we're building brands that were educational, compare and decide TV advertising, focusing in on a quality of ingredients in Blue versus large mainstream brands.

Second, we're increasing Blue’s awareness through exceptional in-store displays, signage and education at the point of sale. This includes our in-store pet detectives who educate pet parents about the quality of ingredients in Blue and help them find the right Blue recipe that meets their pets’ specific needs. Last but not least is digital marketing. With best in class content creation, premium brand presence and placements online.

Now, let me show you one of our recent TV spots that brings the quality of Blue to life.

Investments in brand building will be that much more effective now that we're making meaningful progress in broadening Blue's availability and making it easier for pet parents to find the brand wherever they choose to shop. Over the last year and a half, we've been expanding into FDM, driving significant growth in retail sales and market share. We're finding that these FDM sales are highly incremental to our business.

In fact, consumer research shows that roughly 75% of Blue buyers in FDM are new to the brand. We're also encouraged by the growth we're seeing in FDM, even after we get past the initial distribution build. We've been in our first wave of FDM customers for more than a year now and our retail sales for those four customers still grew 11% from our first to second fiscal quarters this year, with market share reaching an impressive 8%.

In fact, Blue is now the number one pet food brand at Target with market share in the double digits. These early results give us confidence that as we continue to expand to more FDM customers, we’ll like the resulting sales growth. As we mentioned in our second quarter earnings call, we're launching into additional customers this month, which will double our FDM distribution by the end of the fiscal year.

In addition, we're expanding our product offerings in FDM, which lags incremental Blue products on shelf and drive further growth. The expansion is rolling out as expected and because Blue Buffalo is on a one flag to General Mills calendar, you'll see the impact in our fourth quarter results.

With this expansion, we also see a nice margin benefit, as we drive a higher mix of wet food and treats in this channel. As you can see, we have a higher share of dry food relative to the category, especially within the pet superstores. As we shift to FDM, we expect our mix to shift to a higher concentration of more profitable wet foods and treats.

We have a lot to be excited about as we expand the distribution of Blue and we're only getting started. We're still on track to deliver double digit top line and bottom line growth in fiscal 2019 and we see a number of avenues for growth for Blue beyond this fiscal year. Our distribution expansion will not be complete until we have the best of Blue everywhere pet food is sold. We see opportunity to increase our share of wet foods and treats through innovation and channel mix. I'm also very excited about the ways we can capitalize on the continued humanization trend that's happening in pet. Leveraging the best of what General Mills has learned about human food trends and the consumer first design approach Jon Nudi mentioned earlier, we will unlock differential innovation for our pets. Finally once we solidify our position in the US, international expansion remains part of our long term growth plan.

The final thought I'd like to leave you with is that we are only just getting started and we are incredibly optimistic about the future of Blue Buffalo. With the category in the early stages of its transformation towards wholesome natural products and with the capabilities of General Mills at our disposal, we are confident that we can unlock tremendous growth for Blue for years to come.

Thanks so much for your time today. With that, I’m going to invite Don up to the stage to close out the presentation this morning. Thank you.

Don Mulligan

Thanks, Bill and good morning, everyone. Jeff mentioned the four levers we use to drive shareholder value returns. Let me provide more detail on our long term targets for each lever. Jeff outlined our goal of consistent low single digit organic sales growth, a modest amount of margin expansion will turn that low single digit sales growth into mid-single digit operating profit growth. From there, we look to convert our earnings into cash with a goal of at least 95% of adjusted after tax earnings converted to free cash flow. And we will look to return at least 90% of that free cash flow to shareholders over the long term through dividends and share repurchases.

Later in the presentation, I'll cover our near term capital allocation strategies coming out of the Blue Buffalo acquisition. Achieving these performance metrics has generated double digit top tier returns for General Mills’ shareholders over the long term. You just heard how we are using the compete, accelerate and reshape framework to return our business to consistent sales growth. Let me provide a few details on how we are driving our other three levers of the model across our business.

Margin expansion starts with our drive for efficiency throughout the organization, products and processes. Holistic margin management or HMM is at the center of this effort and continues to generate significant savings in our cost of goods. We've delivered over $1.6 billion in cost of goods sold HMM savings since fiscal ’15 and we're well on our way to achieving our goal of $4 billion of savings this decade. We've taken additional actions since fiscal ‘15 to improve our efficiency and drive margins.

We restructured and optimized our supply chain network, eliminating more than 15% of our 2014 factory base and we streamlined our global organizational structure. Between those initiatives, we reduced global headcount by roughly 12%. We've also implemented zero based budgeting to drive efficiency in our non-headcount administrative spending. In total, these projects delivered $700 million in aggregate cost savings through fiscal ’18, above and beyond HMM.

These actions helped us add 70 basis points to our adjusted operating profit margin between fiscal ‘15 and fiscal ‘18 and that's net of our investment back into our brands and for new capabilities such as e-commerce and SRM. The strong efficiency discipline remains important in today's operating environment and we've actions in place to support our profitability in 2018 and beyond.

We expect to deliver record levels of COGS HMM savings this fiscal year, totaling approximately $450 million, driven by a full year benefit from global sourcing. Last year, we established a global sourcing center in Switzerland to centralize our procurement strategies across regional teams and leverage our scale, driving significant savings and working capital improvements.

In many of our categories, we’re in the early stages of their global transition, particularly in emerging markets. We're executing SRM actions across our portfolio that are driving increased price mix. We've taken actions to further optimize our supply chain, including the recently announced closure of our California yogurt facility and we've identified enterprise process transformation initiatives that will improve our global efficiency.

As we continue our journey to become a truly global company, we have several enterprise process transformation initiatives underway that will drive efficiency and enhance agility to pave the way for future growth. We're advancing our go to market strategy through improved workflow orchestration and data management across functions with the goal of getting the right products to market 50% faster with less effort.

This year, we implemented a standardized framework of tools and processes, which is moved us about halfway to that goal. Within finance, we made important process changes to improve our visibility to and get ahead of changes in our cost structure. We’re upgrading technology in our international markets to streamline our financial processes and better leverage our scale for global insights and are introducing a new reporting and analytics suite to enable faster business decisions.

We’re also developing a new demand and supply planning process that will improve our forecasting accuracy. We're reframing our planning approach to save time upfront and we're piloting the use of artificial intelligence to remove bias in our estimates. These actions which reduce costs and improve our agility also allow our teams to spend more time, growing the business.

Now, let's shift gears from margins to cash conversion, the third lever in our model. A key enabler of cash conversion is a disciplined focus on core working capital and we've made significant progress on this front over the last five years. Since fiscal ’13, we've driven core working capital down by over 60%, primarily through improvements in accounts payable, generating approximately $1 billion in cash and we expect to reduce core working capital again in fiscal ’19.

Now while we've made great strides in improving our core working capital, we haven't yet reached the top quartile of our global food, beverage and household product peers. We see runway left for further reductions by continuing to drive accounts payable, reducing inventory levels, as we optimize our logistics network and applying our proven capabilities to Blue Buffalo's balance sheet.

Our goal is to convert at least 95% of adjusted net earnings into free cash on a rolling 3-year basis, which balances out the inherent volatility in the annual figures and we've consistently exceeded that goal this decade. Our rolling 3-year free cash flow has increased by 13% versus 5 years ago and we've continued our strong cash discipline in fiscal ‘19 with first half free cash flow conversion of 120%.

As a result, in the latest 12 quarters, we've driven 112% conversion and generated $6.2 billion in free cash flow and that's before we see the full benefit of adding Blue Buffalo to our portfolio. Returning cash to shareholders is the final lever in our model. Our long run capital allocation strategy prioritizes smart capital investments that fuel cost savings and growth initiatives, averaging roughly 4% of sales.

We then look to return cash to shareholders through dividends, the target of growing our dividends with earnings over time. Between fiscal ‘13 and fiscal ’18, we increased our dividend at an 8% compound rate.

Our next priority for cash is M&A. We're continuously evaluating strategic activity and will deploy capital when we see a clear path to value creation for shareholders, such as our recent acquisitions of Annie, EPIC and Blue Buffalo. A further priority is returning cash through effective share repurchases. We target 2% annual reduction in our share count over a multi-year timeframe and thanks to our strong cash conversion, we were slightly ahead of that goal over the last five years, despite the fact that we used a portion of our free cash to fund acquisitions during that period.

In total, we returned 109% of cash to shareholders through dividends and net share repurchases between fiscal ‘15 and fiscal ’17. Having increased our leverage last year to help on the Blue Buffalo acquisition, we've adjusted our near term capital allocation plans to prioritize de-leverage with the goal of returning to a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3 times. Specifically, we plan to maintain our quarterly dividend rate at $0.49 per share.

At this rate, our yield remains strong at close to 4.4%, which is among the highest of our global CPG peers. Additionally, we put share repurchases and large scale M&A on hold and will apply this cash toward debt reduction. We closed 2018 with a pro forma leverage ratio of 4.2 times and we expect to de-lever to 3.5 times by the end of fiscal ’20. We have a solid track record of delivering the final three levers of our model and as we continue our progress on returning to consistent top line growth and driving all four levers of the model, we believe the result will be strong value creation for our shareholders.

Jeff mentioned upfront that we remain on track to deliver our fiscal ‘19 targets. I’ll close by summarizing our year-to-date results and reiterating our full year guidance on sales, profit, EPS and cash flow. First half net sales increased 8% in constant currency. We expect net sales to accelerate to 9% to 10% constant currency growth for the full year, driven primarily by improvements in Blue Buffalo in North America retail.

Organic net sales essentially matched year ago levels through six months and we continue to expect full year results will range between flat and up 1%. First half adjusted operating profit increased 5% in constant currency. These results include a 4 point headwind from the one-time purchase accounting adjustment related to the Blue Buffalo acquisition that we recorded in the first quarter. We continue to estimate full year constant currency adjusted operating profit will increase 6% to 9% in fiscal ’19, including a 2 point impact from that Q1 purchase accounting adjustment.

First half adjusted dilutive EPS was up 1% on a constant currency basis, despite a 5 point headwind from the Q1 purchase accounting adjustment. These results were ahead of our full year guidance for constant currency adjusted diluted EPS, which is to range between flat and down 3%, which also includes a 2 point headwind from that Q1 adjustment. We continue to project currency translation will be a 1 to 2 point headwind to full year net sales growth, but will not have a material impact on operating profit or EPS for the full year. And our first half free cash flow conversion of 120% is ahead of our full year target of 95% or greater.

That concludes our prepared remarks for this morning. And I think that given the time, we're probably going to have to adjourn to the room next door to take questions.

