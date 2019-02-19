Aurora Cannabis: A Gluttony That Will End In Dread

The future outlook is continued losses on its investments and more dilution.

Saint Thomas Aquinas, the great medieval philosopher, described gluttony not as any desire for eating and drinking, but an inordinate desire. This desire is said to be inordinate through "leaving the order of reason".

Acquisitions play a fundamental role within the corporate ecosystem. They act as tools to expand revenue, profitability, competitive moats, or geographical reach. A shrewd acquisition will perhaps see the acquirer gain market share while lowering the cost base of the combined entity through synergies.

Aurora's (ACB) acquisitions when looked through an objective lens are nothing short of gluttonous, as in, they are beyond the order of reason. This vapid approach of Aurora to expansion, a company that to date displayed little strategic acumen, has rendered their balance sheet as a largely worthless amalgamation of intangible assets and goodwill. It would be prudent to state that this majority portion of their balance sheet will likely be materially impaired when the music stops.

When set against their dismal financial results, the insipid trajectory of Canada's recreational cannabis market and a valuation that has run significantly ahead of its fundamentals, Aurora's future is bleak.

Building An Exchange-Traded Bagholder Fund (ETBF)

AURORA CANNABIS HOLDINGS OCT. 1, 2018 - FEB. 12, 2019 Ticker Stock price on Oct. 1, 2018 Stock price on Feb. 12, 2019 Percentage Change OTCPK:LQSIF 8.20 3.84 -53.17% OTCPK:CTTH 1.55 0.37 -76.13% OTCQB:CHOOF 0.91 0.37 -59.34% OTCPK:MICWF 0.45 0.31 -31.11% OTC:RDDTF 0.97 0.76 -21.65% OTCQB:NXTTF 1.82 0.80 -56.04% OTCQX:TGODF 5.24 2.50 -52.29%

Following the collapse of cannabis stocks in the ending quarter of 2018, the January 2019 rally offered huge respite for investors as certain stocks rallied far above the lows touched just some weeks earlier. While Aurora, which MarketWatch once described as the "Berkshire Hathaway of cannabis", realized a recovery in value broadly across its portfolio, all positions are still substantially down from where they were at the start of the fourth quarter of 2018. This decline contributed to the company's loss of US$180 million during the same quarter.

It's important to note that while Aurora's investments are down substantially from their peak, the aggregate value at cost of some of its investments is not negative. The company made a good move when it purchased 33.3 million shares in The Green Organic Dutchman for $1.65 in back in January 2018.

Perhaps Aurora Meant To Short?

Q4 2018 Form 6-K, "Note 4 Strategic Investments".

Cann Group Limited

Cann Group's annual report for the 2018 financial year saw revenue of AU$ 560,000 lead to a net loss of AU$4,725,857. The company realized a negative free cash flow of AU$9,333,891 during the same year.

Alcanna Inc., formerly Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd

Alcanna's results for the 3 months ending September 30, 2018, saw the company generate revenue of $129 million, down 20.86% from the previous year. Negative free cash flow of US$10 million was also realized during the same quarter.

Aurora made an initial investment of $103 million for 9.2 million shares now valued at $35,788,000.

CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The most recent news from CTT was its initiation of legal action against an alleged infringer of its intellectual property. The company remains pre-revenue with a negative free cash flow profile.

Choom Holdings

Choom saw free cash flow come in at a negative $2.15 million for the 3 months ended September 30, 2018. The company also had cash and short-term investments of only $5.22 million left on its balance sheet during the same quarter.

Notable Non-Strategic Investment

Namaste Technologies

I wrote about how Namaste Technologies was "building the amazon of bagholders" back in October 2018. In this article, I detail an inherently decadent management which pursued a fundamentally redundant strategy for Canada's recreational cannabis market.

Their results for the three months ended August 31, 2018, saw net loss at CAD$8.70 million and a negative free cash outflow of CAD$13.5 million. The most recent news from the company detailed how the CEO, Sean Dollinger, is suing the company after the corroboration of the findings of a short report by its board led to his firing.

You All Get A Dilution

Aurora saw its diluted shares outstanding at the end of the 2018 financial year grow to 968.94M, up 150.47% from 386.84M at the end of the 2017 financial year.

The recently announced Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation acquisition, executive compensation, and continued unprofitability will support a share count rising above 1B during the first quarter of 2019. Aurora will, at a minimum, likely dilute its shareholder base by 40-45% during the 2019 financial year.

Note Number of shares issued Share capital # $ Six months ended December 31, 2018 Acquisition of MedReleaf 370,120,238 2,568,634 Acquisition of Anandia 12,716,482 78,588 Acquisition of Agropro and Borela 440,858 3,641 Acquisition of ICC Labs 31,904,668 255,237 Acquisition of immaterial acquisitions 143,560 1,078 Acquisition of intangible asset 1,366,371 9,841 416,692,177 2,917,019

At some point, shareholders will realize that the cannabis black market in Canada is still thriving with control of 71 percent of sales in Canada the first year following the start of recreational adult use sales. And that Aurora paid US$2.5 billion, issuing 370M shares, for MedReleaf, a company that generated just CAD$43 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2018. With Canadian medical cannabis sales in decline, a near-term impairment of goodwill is almost certain.

Aurora's Moment In The Sun Will End

A moment in the sun describes the brief instance in which an otherwise obscure, or unremarkable person draws attention. Fundamentally, Aurora is a loss-making farming enterprise that has failed in its grandiose attempt to create its own cannabis fund. As cash burn accelerates, the company will increasingly rely on toxic financing to fund its operations. This will lead to even higher rates of dilution than shareholders have suffered from.

"I lose sleep over our ability to supply this global cannabis market" - Terry Booth, CEO

One would think that a total asset base comprised 76.75% of intangible assets and goodwill versus net debt of US$254.47 million would be the sole reason for insomnia within its executive ranks. As net debt continues its unabated march forward with the US$345 million convertible note offering, Aurora's moment in the sun is likely to come to an end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.