A Big Opportunity For Canopy Growth

The management team at Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) have an interesting strategy brewing, one that, if implemented appropriately, will have a significant impact not only on the cannabis space, but on the food and beverage industry as well. As the leader of the pack in this space, the company’s vision, financial resources, and what progress already has been made is all but guaranteeing that the business comes out on top of what will likely become the largest single aspect (with the possible exception of medical and oil-based/concentrate products) of the cannabis industry. While the costs to get there will likely be material, and will be among the last stages that the cannabis expansion undergoes, the upside for Canopy and its shareholders is too hard to ignore.

*Taken from Canopy Growth

A number of large opportunities

Though there may exist a significant pricing bubble in the cannabis space today insofar as publicly-traded entities go, it’s undeniable that the few players to get a sizable market share will do quite well for themselves over the long run. With nearly C$5 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its books as of the end of its latest fiscal quarter, Canopy is, in my mind, the prime candidate to take the lead. Not only does the firm have the cash available to do so, its partnership with Constellation Brands (STZ), as well as ownership over various entities like ebbu and Tweed, will allow it to put its hands into all-things cannabis.

Some of the big opportunities that management highlighted in their most recent investor presentation included the animal health industry, which they peg to be worth $50 billion, the pain relief space, worth an estimated $90 billion, and sleep aides at $100 billion. Of course, as one of my finance professors in college informed me, one thing we know about any financial projection is that it will always be wrong. What matters, at the end of the day, is that the direction of the trend is correct. As more countries legalize cannabis, many first likely starting with it for medicinal purposes before expanding into recreational usage later on, these markets will become more well defined and will allow the early movers with quality products to take center stage.

Outside of the areas I already listed, there are a couple of others that need to be discussed. One of these is athletic drinks, which Canopy said is a $40 billion market, another is the edible space, which management did not provide data on, but for which another source suggested the market by 2022 will stand at $4.1 billion in size just between the US and Canada alone. The third space dwarfs all of these easily: Beverage alcohol. According to management, this space alone could represent $1 trillion in potential revenue over time.

Management already is hard at work

I believe it would be a mistake for investors in Canopy (or for market watchers of it) to view it as a cannabis firm. No, Canopy is seeking to become a lifestyle firm. One example of this can be seen by looking at the firm’s operations under the Tweed name. As I wrote about in a prior article, Canopy’s management intends to drastically increase the store count of not only Tweed, but also Tokyo Smoke, in the foreseeable future. On the Tweed side, while looking at their website, not only did I notice apparel in their photos and various cannabis offerings (such as a sativa-dominant CBD strain called Boaty McBoatface), I noticed that management already is positioning itself as an edibles play.

On its website, Tweed discusses recipes that it encourages visitors to try. These include cannabis-infused fig-and-honey parfaits, Tweed two-cheese "fun-due" and "snowball" chocolate chip cookies. In researching this further, the part where they come in today is the ability to sell you cannabis products that ultimately go into the mix. One example is with the cookies, which include the company’s recommendation of one-and-a-half cups of softened "cannabutter," which the company believes its Penelope-infused oil would be excellent for. Of course, once edibles and beverages become legal in Canada later this year, the next logical step is for management to diversify its offerings and allow customers the ability to just buy what they need instead of having to do the work themselves.

*Taken from Canopy Growth

On the beverage side, the company already has shown off some of what it's working on. In the first image shown above, you can see the product of what management has said is a two-year-plus R&D program that’s still going on. The desired result is a clear drink with no alcohol in it, a fast onset, and no hangover. In the image below, you can see another beverage that is aimed at reducing anxiety and inflammation. In terms of actually mixing cannabis products with alcohol itself, this may prove to be the last true frontier in some regions. In California, for instance, any cannabis provider under MAUCRSA (Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act) is prohibited from mixing in or selling alcohol and cannabis products or even being located in an area where customers must walk through an alcohol provider to reach the cannabis that’s offered. It’s reasonable to expect that, on a global scale, other nations and/or states might adopt similar regulations that limit or prohibit mixing the two, but the overall beverage market outside of alcohol will likely be easier to see open up.

*Taken from Canopy Growth

Takeaway

Right now, Canopy is in a really interesting phase. It’s the market leader in a space that's only just beginning to open up and it’s looking for attractive opportunities with which to expand its business. I believe that by positioning itself as a lifestyle brand through its retail outlets, the company will have phenomenal success, not only with its oils, condensates, etc., but with edibles and beverages outright. With Constellation Brands (the maker of Corona and Modelo) by its side, it’s highly probable that the business will be well positioned in order to capitalize on this trend. The end result, down the road, should be significant value creation for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.