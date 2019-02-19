The Toro Company To Acquire Charles Machine Works For Underground Expansion

Toro gains diversification into professional markets in anticipation of water and technology infrastructure repair and buildout opportunities.

The Toro Company will acquire Charles Machine Works for $700 million in cash.

The Toro Company (TTC) announced it has agreed to acquire The Charles Machine Works for $700 million.

The Charles Machine Works provides underground pipe and cable solutions to utilities and other underground infrastructure applications.

TTC is acquiring the company to diversify its offerings into professional infrastructure markets that management believes will position it to take advantage of high growth opportunities in water and technology infrastructure repair and buildouts.

Target Company

Perry, Oklahoma-based Charles Machine Works was founded in 1902 as a blacksmith; now the company provides solutions related to installation, maintenance, and rehabilitation of underground cables and pipes.

Management is headed by CEO Rick Johnson, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer of Ditch Witch.

Below is an overview video of the company’s history:

The Charles Machine Works’ product brands include Ditch Witch, Subsite Electronics, DW/TXS, HammerHead, MTI Equipment Radius HDD, American Augers, and Trencor.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by FMI Capital Advisors, the underground construction equipment for the utilities and communications industries market is projected to grow steadily over the next 25 - 30 years.

The main drivers for this expected growth are programs to replace aged infrastructure and move underground existing ones as well as the adoption of distributed energy resources.

FMI estimates that nearly 45% of electric distribution assets either currently, or will soon, require change due to reliability concerns.

Moreover, the natural gas (NG) infrastructure market is also projected to grow over 2030 due to North American (NA) local distribution companies nearing a 20- to 30-year replacement program to upgrade old infrastructure as well as the cost of NG.

Mobile data and internet traffic markets are projected to grow at a CAGR of 34% between 2018 and 2023. According to the report, Deloitte estimates that a $130 billion to $150 billion investment will be required in fiber infrastructure to support the upcoming 5G.

Major competitive vendors that provide utility and communications construction solutions include:

MDU Resources Group (MDU)

Quanta Services (PWR)

MasTec (MTZ)

Dycom Industries (DY)

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM)

Aegion Corporation (AEGN)

MYR Group (MYRG)

Matrix Service Company (MTRX)

Layne Christensen Company (LAYN)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

TTC disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $700 million in cash due upon closing, which it expects to occur during its fiscal 2019 third quarter (July 31).

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of October 31, 2018, TTC had $289.1 million in cash and equivalents and $902.1 million in total liabilities of which long-term debt accounted for $312.5 million.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended October 31, 2018, was $274.8 million.

Toro is acquiring Charles Machine Works for its underground infrastructure product family and expertise.

As Richard Olson, Toro Chairman and CEO stated in the deal announcement,

The company expands our business in a meaningful way in an adjacent category we know well through our own specialty construction business and in a market that is attractive given the potential for growth in addressing both aging infrastructure that is currently in place and new infrastructure that will be needed to support next generation technologies like 5G.

In the past 12 months, TTC’s stock price has dropped 0.70% vs. the S&P 500 Index’ rise of 1.2%, as the chart below indicates:

TTC has a history of positive earnings surprises, however recent quarters have seen negative surprises,

stock Analyst ratings are currently uniformly shown as ‘Hold’, indicating tepid price support and the consensus price target of $65.50 implies only a 2.5% upside from its current price of $63.93 at press time:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has turned downward, perhaps reflecting the firm’s negative earnings surprise in its most recent reported quarter:

The deal for Charles is part of an ongoing focus by TTC on growing its professional segment as well as global expansion, water infrastructure, and technology-impacted infrastructure.

At $700 million, TTC is paying a 2018 EBITDA multiple of 8x, including ‘$30 million of anticipated annual run rate synergies phase in over 3 years.’

Management expects the acquisition to be ‘immediately accretive to EPS, excluding transaction-related costs and purchase accounting adjustments.

Additionally, Charles is less subject to weather and other seasonal factors than TTC’s existing business lines, which will help to smooth out financial results throughout the year.

Investors appear to like the deal, as they have pushed up TTC stock in the wake of the announcement.

TTC is effectively diversifying its business lines and revenue streams by acquiring a family-held company that management believes will be a strategic fit.

Investors should begin to see results in the first few quarters after transaction close, although growth and cost savings from deal synergies will likely take several additional quarters to materialize.

