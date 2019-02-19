Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Strong Q4 2018 Results

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) delivered a strong Q4 '18 and fiscal year 2018 results, beating the top-line analyst estimates by a wide margin. Following the earnings results, the stock price surged over 9% on February 14, 2019. The management is confident about the positive momentum in 2019, driven by growing commercial activities and other pipeline programs with high-value creation opportunities.

Vanda President and CEO Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D. stated:

“The combination of strong commercial performance and positive clinical results has set 2018 apart as a transformative year for Vanda. The Tradipitant clinical programs in gastroparesis and atopic dermatitis have emerged as potentially significant drivers of future growth with the possibility of bringing new treatment options to millions of patients.”

The company reported total GAAP revenues of $53.0 million in Q4 ‘18, or up 20% Y/Y, beating the analysts’ estimates of $51.7 million. Hetlioz net product sales were $32.4 million for Q4 ‘18, or up 8.4% Y/Y, and the reason for an increase was primarily because of the increasing number of patients receiving the therapy. The company expects a trend of 9 new patients per month to continue into 2019. Fanapt net product sales were $20.6 million for Q4 ‘18, or up 7.3% Y/Y, and the company is focused on strengthening marketing activities and also to create a higher awareness among psychiatrists to treat patients with schizophrenia in 2019.

The company reported GAAP R&D expenses of $12.9 million, or up 27% Y/Y, and the reason for an increase was because of associated costs of phase III clinical study named EPIONE of Tradipitant and also other clinical trials in the pipeline. The company expects R&D expenses to continue to rise in 2019, with the primary focus on Tradipitant development and commercial activities for other products in the portfolio.

The company reported GAAP operating expenses of $43.8 million, or -5.5% Y/Y, with a decrease in GAAP S&M expenses offsetting an increase in GAAP R&D expenses. That reflects how focused the company is to bringing the new products in the pipeline to the market. In the case it fails to do so during the FDA regulatory process, that might negatively impact its business and consequently lead to a stock price decrease.

The company reported Q4 '18 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $13.6 million and $0.26, respectively, beating the analysts’ consensus EPS estimate of $0.01 and up $0.23 compared to Q4 '17 numbers. Given the fact Vanda was incorporated in 2002, its investors had to wait for 16 years to finally experience positive full-year net income numbers.

R&D Developments

During the most recent quarter, the company announced positive results from a Phase II clinical study of Tradipitant in gastroparesis. The particular indication has up to 600,000 patients diagnosed in the U.S., and at the moment, there are not powerful enough drugs on the market to successfully treat the disease.

President and CEO Mihael H. Polymeropoulos stated:

“The results of the VLY686-2301 study pave the way for further development of Tradipitant as potentially the first new drug for gastroparesis in almost 40 years. The highly clinically meaningful and significant improvements observed in the primary endpoint of nausea, the significant increase in nausea free days, and the reported overall symptom improvement, suggest a potential breakthrough discovery in the treatment of the millions of people estimated to have gastroparesis”

A phase II clinical trial included 141 patients and they were given Tradipitant in the size of 85 mg twice a day. Tradipitant reported a statistically significant score (p-value= 0.0099) of reducing nausea for -1.25 points vs. -0.7 for placebo. In a subgroup of patients that suffer from both nausea and vomiting, it showed even greater effects on the primary endpoint of -1.4 points vs. -0.4 for placebo and also with the higher number of nausea free days (32.3% vs. 7.6%). The drug also reported a strong clinically safety profile with a low number of side adverse effects. The company is optimistic over the fact that it can bring the first drug to treat gastroparesis to the market. The company plans to review results with the FDA in the coming months and to enroll patients in the phase III study later in 2019.

Vanda also announced positive pivotal results from a clinical study of Hetlioz in Smith-Magenis Syndrome (“SMS”) in December 2018. Particular indication affects 1/15,000-25,000 births in the U.S. and the most common symptom is a severe sleep disorder that negatively impacts the daily life of the patients.

President and CEO Mihael H. Polymeropoulos stated following the results:

“We are extremely pleased with the results of Hetlioz(tasimelteon) in patients with Smith-Magenis Syndrome. Tasimelteon was shown to meaningfully improve sleep in SMS patients, addressing an unmet medical need for the most severe symptom constellation of this rare disorder,”

The pivotal clinical trial included 25 patients that studied the effects of Hetlioz versus placebo over the 4 weeks. The drug met the primary endpoint and showed an improvement in overall sleep quality (0.67 vs. 0.22 of placebo) and the overall total nighttime sleep duration (40.9 minutes vs. 19.8 minutes of placebo). The drug also reported a strong clinical safety profile with a low number of side adverse effects. The company plans to review results with the FDA and seek marketing authorization over the coming months. Given the fact the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for Hetlioz, there is a decent probability Vanda can start with commercial activities later in 2019.

FDA Dispute

The company has an ongoing dispute with the FDA over the Tradipitant Phase II clinical study in gastroparesis. Vanda was trying to extend the study duration to 52 weeks, while the FDA imposed a partial clinical hold ("PCH") in December 2019. The FDA demanded that Vanda should conduct additional studies in animals before the company can proceed with clinical studies beyond 12 weeks. However, the problem is Vanda didn’t enroll any patients for over 12 weeks and also the FDA found no issues in the safety profile of the Tradipitant. Therefore, the company sued the FDA over imposed PCH in February 2019 and that might lead to a further deterioration of relations between the FDA and the company.

Valuation

Following the strong upbeat earnings results, the stock price surged 4.9% on February 15, 2019. If we look at the technical analysis, there is a strong resistance with a double top pattern at $30 level, while the key support level is at $18. The current 200 SMA is at $22, and given its slightly flat trend line, it indicates the stock will most likely trade in the medium-term range of $18 and $30. Shorter term 20 & 50 SMA are around $25 level and the current 20/50 SMA crossover indicates the stock price is in a short-term bearish trend. The stock price has plunged 20% after the company sued the FDA on February 6, 2019, thus creating a bearish gap on the chart. In my opinion, as long as bullish momentum persists following the strong earnings release, the stock will most likely close the gap at $25 level and that way creates a so-called "dead cat bounce" pattern. In the case Vanda reports unexpected bad news or there is a strong correction in the U.S. biotechnology sector, the stock price can first drop to the previous support level of $18 and then maybe even below the psychological level of $15.

Before the correction at the beginning of February 2019, the stock was trading at forward PE multiple of ~70. Following the recent strong earnings release and technical reversal at the price of $18, the stock is trading now at a forward PE multiple of ~50. Given the stock’s strong momentum, if it bounces back to forward PE multiple of ~70, that makes a 40% upside potential or a price target of $30. However, compared to the S&P 500 industry biotechnology average forward PE of 11.6, the stock is trading at an excessive premium compared to its benchmark. In the case Vanda Pharmaceuticals reports lower than expected Q1 FY19 earnings results, negative pipeline developments or provides weak guidance, the stock price can drop 20-30% in a short period of time.

Guidance

Vanda provided solid guidance for the full year fiscal 2019. The guidance met analysts’ expectations which was an additional fuel to the stock price increase post earnings release. The company expects the following:

Full-year 2019 Hetlioz and Fanapt revenue growth of 14% Y/Y compared to realized growth of 17% Y/Y in FY 2018.

Full-year 2019 Hetlioz revenue of 20% Y/Y compared to realized growth of 28% Y/Y in FY 2018.

The management also provided a strong outlook for the year-end 2019 Cash & Cash Equivalents of more than $260 million vs. $257.4 for the year-end 2018. That means the company will be able to generate enough revenues to cover all the expenses and most likely will not need additional cash raising in fiscal 2019.

Takeaways

The stock price is reversing its trend following the outstanding Q4 ‘18 results and investors are looking for positive clinical development of Tradipitant and Hetlioz in fiscal 2019. The stock is trading at the moment at hefty forward P/E multiple, therefore any major negative press release represents a high downside risk. The company has reported positive developments of Tradipitant and Hetlioz phase II studies in December 2018. Therefore, any further developments in the upcoming phase III studies will have a huge impact on the stock price in 2019. The most recent lawsuit against the FDA over the Tradipitant Phase II clinical study in gastroparesis presents a major risk that the company might deteriorate its relationship with the FDA. Based on my valuation analysis, I see the upside potential of 40% to $30 and the downside potential of 15% to $18 over the next couple of months. However, if the company maintains its robust revenue growth of Hetlioz and Fanapt with positive positive pipeline developments in 2019, then it can still be an interesting investment for investors with a higher risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.