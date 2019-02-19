Boeing: Something Has To Give

Last June, I wondered if aerospace giant Boeing (BA) was due for a stock split. My question then was based on the stock's weight in the Dow 30, which seemed to be larger than the index usually likes for its top spot. As you can see in the chart below, shares have continued higher in recent months, which has made the situation even more interesting. At this point, it would seem that something has to give.

Looking at the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) can give us the best view of how the components of the Dow 30 slot in. Yes, after my previous article the inevitable happened with General Electric (GE) getting the boot from the index. However, while that short-term fix helped smooth out the situation at that point, things have reverted back to the situation I have been detailing over time.

Back in December, Boeing announced that it was hiking its dividend and buyback, providing investors with stronger capital returns. With US trade war concerns calming down a bit and the Fed no longer on a path to continue raising rates many more times, US markets have moved higher. Boeing's most recent earnings report was quite strong, and the stock continued to rally last week, pushing well above the $400 level.

I bring up the Boeing situation because we had a similar thing happen back in 2015. Credit card giant Visa (V) had become a bit heavy in the Dow weighting, and that stock split 4 for 1 as a result. At the time that article was written, Visa had a weight of almost 9.70% in the Dow 30 Index, based on the DIA ETF, and was almost 44% more powerful than the next largest weight, which at that time was Goldman Sachs (GS), around 6.75% then.

Fast forward to the present, and the numbers for Boeing are even greater than the Visa scenario. Boeing's weight is almost 11% at this point, while its power in the index is roughly 54% more than United Health Group (UNH), which is a little more than 7% at this point. In fact, Boeing has as much power in the Dow 30 as the bottom roughly 7.6 components of the index, which is just slightly more than a quarter of the total number of stocks that make up the Dow.

The elimination of General Electric last year also means the bottom component of the Dow isn't as weak anymore. GE was under 0.4% when the announcement came out that it was getting the Dow boot, with the next weight being just around 1.00%. Today, the lowest weight is around 1.12%. However, Boeing's power is quite a bit more than Visa right before its split. Additionally, looking at weights 2-5 in the index, they slot in at around 22.65% currently, while back in Visa's day they were just under 24.00%.

In the end, it seems like something has to give in the Dow Jones Industrial Average with Boeing nearing an 11% weight in the index. A few years ago, Visa shares split when the name approached a 10% weight. Boeing has a lot more weight now than even the second biggest name in the index, so it wouldn't surprise me if we hear rumblings of a stock split grow as shares continue to hit new highs almost daily. I don't know if a move will need to go as far out as a 4 for 1 split like Visa, as even a 2 for 1 would help, but it seems like something could easily happen to provide more balance to the index moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.