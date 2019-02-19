Missing Mother Of 2 Vanished Without A Trace 37 Days Ago From Acadia Healthcare Flagship Facility

An hour-long interview with the woman's brother amplifies pre-existing concerns that have rattled investors for the last quarter.

A 46-year old patient at Acadia Healthcare, a female school teacher and mother of two has been missing from an Acadia Facility for 37 days.

Forty days ago, a 46-year-old mother of two from Tucson, admitted herself voluntarily to Sierra Tucson in nearby Oro Valley, AZ, only to vanish from the facility three days later. The well-known center is a level-3 psychiatric hospital owned by Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC).

According to The Arizona Star, a search persists for Elizabeth Breck who left her car and personal effects at the facility. The Tucson High School teacher with a master's degree was admitted into care on January 10, 2019. She has not been seen since around 3 pm on January 13, 2019.

The New York Post reported the story on January 17, 2019. The location in which she was last seen was revealed yesterday as the well-known Sierra Tucson that actor John Spencer's character made famous in NBC's Emmy Award-winning television show: "The West Wing."

Elizabeth Breck (above). Source: The New York Post.

Last night, a confidential source alerted me to this story and I conducted an hour-long interview with Elizabeth's brother, Christopher Breck, of Phoenix, AZ. He stated that his sister sought healing from non-substance use disorders, specifically Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and emotional trauma. He added:

she was looking forward to getting some help and she even talked to one of her two daughters and let them know she wasn't feeling so good.. ...and she was definitely mentally ready to get some help."

This, according to the family, is anything but standard behavior. Chris Breck alleged that an Acadia staff member, whose name he did not recall, voiced their opinion that the disappearance was staged. He recalled:

...originally, and this was kind of, just, sickening, one of the staff there said she (Elizabeth) must have planned this the whole time, she just came here so she could disappear and go off with a boyfriend or whatever...

The entire family remains uncertain of what exactly happened. When asked if the authorities had been of service to the family, Breck responded that the Pinal County Sheriff's Department conducted a search using dogs and other standard procedures. He stated an Acadia "corporate security officer" inserted themselves and downplayed events to the family and authorities. This exacerbated the family's concern and Mr. Breck expressed the dissatisfaction saying:

they were taking Sierra Tucson's word at first... ...it was part of our complaint that (the Sierra Tucson staff) really impeded the investigation. We actually filed a complaint with the department of health and accreditation agencies...

The Arizona Department of Health Services oversees facilities like Sierra Tucson, however, according to Mr. Breck, his family's position is that:

We're a little perturbed with DHS, just because, they classify their complaints as a level A, B, or C, and they classified this as a level C which doesn't warrant an immediate investigation.

Mr. Breck and his parents have retained a former NYPD homicide detective to spearhead a private inquiry into the disappearance. The Arizona Star only released the name of the facility, and for a missing person, the media reports appear sparse. However, KGUN's Natalie Tangarolie did take an interest in reporting the disappearance on air and on Twitter, as seen below:

However, once Sierra Tucson was named yesterday; the tip came quickly. Like Elizabeth Breck, the tipster/confidential source sought Sierra Tucson's help for a non-substance use dependence disorder in 2017. In the source's case: depression. This source is now employed at an extremely reputable, world-renowned organization, and expressed tremendous concern and empathetic sorrow, saying:

Over time, it became clear that although some staff were very talented, the infrastructure was set up in such a way that I was deeply concerned for patient safety. People would get hurt, from themselves, each other, or substandard care from the clinicians. And the staff would cover it up by manipulating paperwork and using complex, inefficient bureaucracy that, while morally unethical, left them in a legal "grey zone". I submitted a complaint to the Arizona Medical Board, in the hopes to prevent the very event that is unfolding before us now. In March of 2018, I received a letter from the Arizona Medical Board, stating that the investigation was closed, no evidence was found. Only the letter was dated the same date that Sierra Tucson announced their $16.5 million dollar expansion. Perhaps it was a complete coincidence. Or perhaps not. I'll never know. My heart goes out to this woman's family, and my prayers for their daughter. I truly believe that patients deserve proper safety and care while seeking healing.

Only in hindsight did the source become aware that the site operated under a "provisionary license" for a short period from July 2015 to October 31, 2015, when The Arizona Star dubbed Sierra Tucson as Acadia Healthcare's "Flagship" as well as opening an article by saying:

State health officials have decided to give the Sierra Tucson rehab center another chance, restoring its license despite numerous patient safety problems that have included five deaths in the last four years.

This, sadly, is another addition to the previously reported patient abuse allegations that span the United States and the United Kingdom. However, surprisingly as value continues to decrease, investors still scurry-in for reasons that are unclear.

Regardless of the value drop, distressed debt investors apparently have interest in the company despite a negative tangible net worth. Activist Paul Singer's firm, Elliot Management (according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) made a sizeable 3.75 million share investment in the last quarter.

Investors like Singer may have some very tough questions for leadership in the upcoming conference call discussing Q4 earnings. Sadly, however, the questions posed by the Breck family appear to have no clear forum.

---

I have requested comment and provided a copy of the article to Acadia Healthcare and will update if any comment is made by the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was, as previously reported, a patient at this facility in 2006 at the age of 22, I also co-hosted a monthly professional event when serving marketing and admissions depts. at Prescott House, Inc. (a private standalone peer) early in my career in 2012/2013. This was prior to attending graduate school in Tucson. I have visited the facility on several occasions.