Northrop Grumman: Buy This Military Company For Total Return And Income

Northrop Grumman's three-year forward CAGR of 10% is good and will give you steady growth with the increasing worldwide economy and defense budgets.

Northrop Grumman dividends are below average at 1.7% and have increased for 15 years in a row, with dividend increase coming in May 2019.

Northrop Grumman total return overperformed the Dow average for my 49-month test period by 53.38%, which is great and is recovering nicely from the end year of 2018 downturn.

Northrop Grumman (NOC), one of the largest manufacturers for defense and other government markets, is a buy for the total return and conservative income investor. Northrop Grumman has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to expand its product line, buy bolt-on companies, and buy back shares. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Northrop Grumman has a great chart going up and to the right for 2014 through 2017. The latest dip in 2018 has created a buying opportunity for this solid total return and income investment.

Fundamentals of Northrop Grumman will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Northrop Grumman passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Northrop Grumman does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 15 years of increases and a 1.7% yield. Northrop Grumman is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year dividend growth rate is also good at 28%. The payout ratio of dividends is low at 27%. After paying the increasing dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. NOC passes this guideline. NOC is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $50 Billion. Northrop Grumman 2019 projected cash flow at $4 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth, buybacks and increasing the dividend each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 10.0% passes my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Northrop Grumman can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued sales growth of their defense products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. NOC passes this guideline since their total return is 97.61%, more than the Dow's total return of 44.23%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $26,600 today, and it his makes Northrop Grumman a great investment for the total return investor looking back with future growth to continue. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. NOC's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $340, passing the guideline. NOC's price is presently 20% below the target. NOC is under the target price at present and has a relatively low PE ratio of 18, making NOC a good buy at this entry point with a steady dividend and earnings growth to continue. The present dip provides a good entry point to buy this company at a discount. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the increasing dividend for 15 years makes a good combination for the conservative income investor. The Portfolio already has Lockheed (LMT) in it, which is also a good business. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes NOC interesting is the long-term growth of the economy and defense budget giving you an increasing growth in the military sector.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Northrop Grumman passes against the Dow baseline in my 49-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 97.61% makes Northrop Grumman a great investment for the total return investor. Northrop Grumman has a below-average dividend yield of 1.7% and has had increases for 15 years, making Northrop Grumman a good choice for the conservative dividend income investor. The Dividend is estimated to be increased in May 2019 to $1.30/Qtr. from $1.20/Qtr. or an 8.3% increase.

DOW's 49-Month total return baseline is 44.23%

Company name 49 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage Northrop Grumman 97.61% 53.38% 1.7%

For the last quarter on January 31, 2019, Northrop Grumman reported earnings that beat expected by $0.51 at $4.93, compared to last year at $2.82. Total revenue was higher at $8.16 Billion more than a year ago by 24.6% year over year and beat expected revenue by $40 Million. This was a good report, with bottom line beating expectations and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out April 2019 and is expected to be $4.63 compared to last year at $4.21, a nice increase.

Northrop Grumman is one of the largest manufacturers of military defense systems sold in the United States and foreign countries.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company's segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Company participates in a range of defense and government programs in the United States and abroad. The Company also conducts business with foreign, state and local governments, as well as commercial customers. The Company's Technology Services segment provides logistics solutions supporting the full life cycle of platforms and systems for global defense and federal-civil customers. The Company delivers a range of offerings, including software and system sustainment; modernization of platforms and associated subsystems; advanced training solutions, and integrated logistics support."

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. At the Fed meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From January 31, 2019, earnings release Kathy Warden (Chief Executive Officer, President, and director) said,

This year's capstone achievement was the completion of the Orbital ATK acquisition in June and the stand up of Innovation Systems as our fourth sector. The transaction was immediately accretive to earnings, and I'm very pleased to report that as we continue to integrate successfully IS, we are on target for cost and operational synergies and trending favorably on revenue synergies. The addition of Innovation Systems, along with the organic growth at Aerospace Systems and Mission Systems, drove a 24% increase in fourth-quarter sales and a 16% increase for the year. I would also note that 2018 international sales increased to $4.4 billion or 15% of total sales, reflecting growth at all 4 of our sectors. We also had strong cash generation. Before discretionary pension contribution, 2018 cash from operations increased by $1.1 billion to more than $4 billion, and free cash flow before discretionary pension contribution increased to approximately $2.8 billion. Our strong cash generation enabled us to continue investing for profitable growth, managing the balance sheet and returning cash to our shareholders."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Northrop Grumman business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. NOC has good constant growth and will continue as the world military budgets grow.

The graphic below is the best bomber in the world, the B-2 Spirit. My last job was writing training software for the B-2 plane, a very exciting experience before I retired.

Northrop Grumman is a good investment choice for the conservative income investor with its good dividend record and a great choice for the total return investor as projected growth of the worldwide defense budgets increase, and the company buys back shares. Northrop Grumman will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio. The portfolio already has LMT in it. It's also a great military business and may buy NOC when cash is available. If you want a steady growing income and total return in the defense business, NOC may be the right investment for you. Also, read my reviews of Raytheon (RTN) and Lockheed that also have good fundamentals.

