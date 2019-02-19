Cardano Could See Big Run Up Through April

Enthusiasts may see this as an opportunity to buy ADA before it makes these announcements.

The roadmap is expected to include details on staking pool, its automated Shelley update, and more.

Cardano saw a boost in its BTC trading pair in the last week and that trend may continue through March and April.

Cardano (ADA-USD) has been one of the most exciting crypto projects since its inception. It quickly catapulted to the top 10 coins by market cap in its first months and has stayed near there since (it currently sits at No. 12).

Why the excitement? Well it was founded by Charles Hoskinson, one of the founders of Ethereum (ETH-USD) and featured a brand new technical team working toward making its smart contract platform a reality. In some ways, it hasn't been hampered by the attention and pressure placed on Ethereum, though its chain is looking to provide similar features for users and businesses.

Cardano has one of the most detailed roadmaps in all of crypto. It produces monthly videos with tech updates. And it has a dedicated community that follows these updates on sites like Reddit.

So it came as a surprise when two weeks ago the company announced it would be introducing a completely new roadmap at its IOHK (its parent organization) festival in Miami in April.

Details of the roadmap aren't known yet, but it's starting to serve some buzz in the community and I think that coin will see some run-up as that date approaches, especially on trading pairs with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ETH. Here's the one month look at ADA in USD pricing:

Here's that Feb. 7 announcement in full:

The Cardano roadmap is changing. We will be launching an exciting new roadmap which showcases the Cardano 2020 vision after the IOHK Summit, which will be taking place on April 17-18. CEO Charles Hoskinson will outline this vision in his keynote speech and the roadmap will be relaunched with a renewed focus on this milestone. For the time being, we will be removing the timer on the roadmap page as well as publishing intermittent updates about important software releases.

At this point, to produce a new roadmap should mean that the Cardano team has some big updates coming. One update that many are expecting is the announcement of the pool and staking system.

This is something long talked about with the Etheruem team — migrating away from "mining" blocks and utilizing ownership protocols to "stake" coins for blockchain support. This also would incentivize coin owners to "hodl" and earn something akin to a dividend for keeping coins in their wallets.

The Cardano Foundation already has been vocal about its desire and plan to move to staking (and likely to be able to do so before Ethereum, a big win). Also, ahead of many coins, Cardano has pushed for the idea of "pools" where owners can bring their coins together for higher rewards — and for more stability in the entire network (benefiting Cardano).

Here's more information on the pooling stake incentives coming: Incentives and staking in Cardano.

The staking and pool information was originally stated for March 2019. It looks like it might be delayed until the April announcement (but still ahead of Ethereum and other major coins in building out a trusted staking environment). Plus, it already has the light weight wallet part ready to go in Yoroi — one of the more acclaimed "light" wallets in crypto (it also reached No. 1 in Productivity in the Android App store).

Yoroi comes from a team called Emurgo — which aims to bring Cardano to a wider audience. Emurgo is kind of a ace in the hole for Cardano. It's a separate organization dedicated to adoption while the Cardano team can focus on tech. This separation is something that few apps and companies in crypto enjoy—but something that as smart contracts break through, the wallet and security side can be implemented through Emurgo's work.

The team didn't stop there though. They added an exceptionally long and detailed concept on staking and how to divide rewards fairly while still maintaining the incentives of a staking pool: Stake pools in Cardano.

That's one part of an update called "Shelley" that Cardano is looking to push out. Originally called for Q1 2019, it looks, again, like it might come at the April conference.

Shelley's purported to make Cardano "both completely autonomous and fully decentralized. It will have a 1000 staking pools that will make their system the most decentralized on the market." Hoskinson has said most of the work here is done — probably due to Cardano being the most actively updated crypto project of 2018.

With this coming, I think there'll be significant build-up in the Cardano community until the event in mid-April. This should help boost Cardano's visibility and investor interest — particularly if the team can show the viability of staking as a passive income opportunity for coin holders.

Here's the ADA/BTC trading pair chart for the last five days:

Of course, onboarding use cases for its smart contract blockchain will be helpful too — but the technology is still nascent enough to not expect a huge rush of use in a quarter, half year, or even year. The bubble showed the excitement that's in crypto and for coins like Cardano, but the mainstream use isn't there yet.

Cardano remains an interesting "buy" for those thinking that April could set a new and important course for the coin. ADA can be bought or traded in Binance, our recommended crypto exchange.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADA-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.