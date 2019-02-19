Fiat Chrysler: Doubts, Doubters And Investment Potential

Introduction

There’s not a lot to love about the auto industry. It’s mature and faces significant technological and end-market change. It has a history of low returns on capital and being a political football between unions, politicians, safety advocates and environmentalists. The industry is stunningly competitive, leading to lousy stock returns relative to other equities over the last 30 years. With those characteristics, why on earth would anyone want to invest?

Even in the best industry there can be lousy investments, and even in the worst industry there can be good investments. It depends on the nature of the business, the quality of management, their execution and strategy, and—most importantly—the price paid for those attributes. The thought of investing in Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) turns my stomach, and that’s why it just might be worth considering. To start that process, a quick review the industry landscape.

Industry Challenges

Passenger car manufacturing faces an existential crisis. It confronts not just increasing emission, safety and fuel efficiency standards, but also threats from electric/hybrid drive-trains, ride-sharing, and autonomous vehicles. It’s dealing with economic, technological and regulatory disruptions unimagined in generations. To top it off, it seldom earns high enough returns to justify its cost of capital. Not the most brilliant Curriculum Vitae.

The industry, too, is mature, meaning there’s not a ton of growth—at least not in developed markets. If you look at unit growth, you’ll see it’s almost all coming from Asia. North America, Europe, Latin America, and even Africa show little or no meaningful growth. Maturity in this case doesn’t mean little or slow change, which would be more benign, but dynamic shifts in underlying technology, customer usage, and underlying economics.

The remaining auto players—after a century of consolidation and bankruptcy—fight over this rapidly changing and mostly slow growth market. In terms of revenues, VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Toyota (TM) have the largest shares, followed by Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), GM (GM), Ford (F), Honda (HMC), Fiat Chrysler, SAIC Motor, BMW Group (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY). That’s the backstory, now on to Fiat Chrysler’s specific problems.

Fiat Chrysler’s challenges

Fiat Chrysler doesn’t look like the belle of the ball within an already unattractive lineup. Depending on what metric you use, Fiat Chrysler ranks around #8 in the industry. Geographically, it’s #4 in the US, #3 in Brazil, #5 in Mexico, #4 in Argentina, #3 in Canada, #1 in Italy, #5 in Europe, and #3 in Turkey. That’s not terrible, but it clearly lacks the scale of Toyota or VW or a niche like BMW.

Not just deficient in scale or a big-brand franchise, it’s also been historically saddled with too much debt, low returns on capital (even within a low return industry), and weak competitive positions. More recently, it’s admittedly neglected Europe, showing margins half that of competitors. It’s also had setbacks in Brazil, and let inventory get too high in both Europe and China during changeovers in emissions standards and testing. This forced Fiat to grant discounts to clear inventory, thus further driving down already weak margins. In its effort to revive Alpha Romeo, management admittedly under estimated the complexity of industrializing at scale and the German car-makers’ competitive response.

Despite these headwinds, Fiat Chrysler is and has been implementing a cohesive strategy, which has produced surprising improvement, especially over the last 5 years. Going forward, its strategy is to 1) build strong brands with key products and expand its portfolio into unexploited niches (what it calls “white space”), 2) implement industrial rationalization for cost savings in both manufacturing and purchasing efficiency, 3) build and exploit electric power-trains, 4) partner with outside experts to enhance its skills in autonomous driving, and 5) use disciplined capital deployment to remunerate shareholders and benefit from opportunities like potentially creating a U.S. captive finance arm. This is an ambitious strategy, and it all starts with brands.

Brands

Fiat Chrysler has a bevy of brands: Fiat, Abarth, Lancia, Maserati, Alpha Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, for instance. The parent company acknowledges it isn’t going to succeed with all of these at once, but instead must focus on key brands where it can create value for consumers: Jeep, Ram, Maserati and Alpha Romeo.

With Jeep, it plans to expand its portfolio of vehicles, broadening from being narrowly designed and marketed to off-road enthusiasts towards more on-road and “urban utility” vehicles. This process began some time ago, in particular expanding Jeep’s brand, production capacity and global manufacturing footprint. Jeep is targeting vehicles to unique markets like China, but also hitting segments where it lacks offers, like smaller-sized, three row options at the mid- and large-sized level, a Jeep pickup truck, and an offer larger than the Grand Cherokee. Fiat recognizes the uniqueness of the Jeep brand, and how its lifestyle niche translates across the globe. It’s a smart move and has been working nicely for a couple of years, even with some bumps in the road (especially in China where it operates with a joint venture partner). For a fuller understanding of Jeep, see the presentation from Fiat’s capital market day.

With Ram, Fiat recognizes it’s far behind Ford and GM in pickups, and that it ought to move into higher price ranges where competitors have long succeeded. It also has the heavy duty segment to update, its van lineup to advance and expand, and the potential of using Fiat Professional’s success in Europe to promote Ram/Fiat crossovers. With Ram, Fiat has a 1 million unit goal for 2022, which is meaningful growth from its current 700k range. That may seem far-fetched, but keep in mind current management has grown Ram from 263k in 2009 to 692k in 2017. The brand is resonating with consumers where it’s gone from 15.5% pickup market share to around 23% now. Despite its challenges, Fiat is making things happen with Ram. For more, see its Ram presentation.

Maserati has a great brand perception even after being neglected for years. Present management decided to revive it and is having success: going from 6k units in 2012, to 30k in 2014, to 50k in 2017. It looks like growth paused in 2018, but even with that it’s hard to argue Fiat has failed to resuscitate the brand. Its reintroduction of Maserati has meant world expansion, with 15x growth in China, 7.5x in the US, 5.5x in Europe, and 9x rest of world. To do that, Fiat had to build a global dealer network and significantly expand production. The premium market has been growing faster than the rest of the auto market, and Maserati is benefiting from the trend. Utility vehicles and high voltage electrics have also been expanding above market, so Maserati is moving aggressively to exploit both. It has offers in the large and full-sized sedan, and full sized utility vehicle segments, and plans to build into specialty and mid-sized SUV soon. Execution on all these initiatives won’t be easy, especially because it’s behind the power curve in electric powertrains. Fiat has set an ambitious goal of 100k units by 2020 and 15% EBIT margins for Maserati. A tall order, but, again, its momentum and execution so far can’t be dismissed out of hand. Here’s a helpful presentation on Maserati.

Alpha Romeo is another storied brand, like Maserati, but without the same luxury reputation. Instead, it has deep racing roots, and is returning to Formula 1 to reinforce this performance heritage. Alpha has gone from 66k units in 2014, to 109k units in 2017, and expected 170k units in 2018. It went from being almost solely in Europe to having 16% of sales in North America and 6% in China. Like with Maserati, this required Fiat to build a dealer network and execute a global expansion. This took a lot of work and has shown good progress, but, as referred to above, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. First due to of technical complexities in ramping production, and second because of the competitive response from German auto makers—that Alpha was clearly targeting with 4-door performance machines—have made the road pothole-filled. Right now, Alpha has products in the specialty, small hatchback, compact hatchback, mid-sized sedan and mid-sized utility vehicle segments, and expects to expand into the compact and full-sized utility vehicle segments while also refreshing its already established cars. This will give Alpha more market coverage to compete and more scale to grow margins, at least if it can execute. Like with Maserati, Fiat has plans to migrate into hybrid and electric models in coming years. Fiat’s stretch goal for Alpha is 400k units and 10% EBIT margins by 2022, as highlighted in this presentation.

As you can see, Fiat isn’t trying to be everything to everyone. It lacks scale to play that game. Instead, it’s attempting to exploit niches at a scale where it can compete. It’s not a pie in the sky strategy—it’s one they’ve been successfully executing on for the last several years. Management has been key to this story and will continue to be in the future, which is why I’ll turn to that subject next.

Management

Fiat Chrysler’s largest shareholder, with 29% ownership and 42% voting power, is an Italian holding company called Exor. Exor is run by the Agnelli family, which started the precursor to Fiat in 1899. John Elkann was chosen by his grandfather, Gianni Agnelli, to be the future head of Exor. Elkann joined Exor in 2003 and was instrumental in bringing Sergio Marchionne to Fiat while working to turn around the struggling automaker.

Marchionne took Fiat’s helm in 2004. He was the fifth chief executive in two years. Marchionne’s first stroke of genius was to get GM to pay $2 billion in 2005 not to buy Fiat. In 2006, Fiat turned its first profit since 2000. In 2009, Fiat took a 20% stake in Chrysler in exchange for its technology and overseas markets. This turned into a potential 35% stake as Chrysler filed chapter 11 in April 2009 and Marchionne became Chrysler’s CEO. In 2010, Fiat’s commercial vehicle and powertrain business were separated to narrow each company’s focus (commercial and powertrain merged with Case New Holland (CNHI), another Exor company). Around the same time, Fiat and Chrysler set a synergy goal of 1.5 billion euros by 2014 as well as an ambitious goal of making 6 million cars. By 2012, Fiat’s equity stake in Chrysler was over 50%, giving it effective control. Fiat bought the rest from the UAW in 2014, thus gaining full control. In the same year, Fiat announced its intention to spin out Ferrari, which was completed in 2016. It’s been a busy 15 years.

Although Marchionne managed to turn a profit in 2006, Fiat has struggled to catch up to peers. Part of the reason was its too-large debt load, which just last year was trimmed to where Fiat Chrysler achieved an investment grade rating. This upgrade will lower future debt costs and provide much needed flexibility in capital raising and allocation. Debt pay-down is just one part of the successful plan implemented over the last 5 years. In addition, Marchionne and team hoped to go from 4.4 million units in 2013 to 7 million in 2018, coming far short at 4.8 million. Their goal was to reach 132 billion euros of revenue in 2018, coming in at 115 billion euros, not as far off. They wanted to achieve 9 billion euros in EBIT and 17 billion euros in EBITDA, and came in at 7.3 billion and around 13 billion euros, respectively, again coming in short. They hoped to generate 7% EBIT margins and came in at 6.3%. You may look at those targets and think Fiat failed, but it must be kept in mind that a) Fiat set stretch goals that helped it achieve much more than it otherwise would, b) Fiat did better than almost anyone expected, c) what they achieved was extraordinary even if falling short of audacious targets.

In other words, the management team at Fiat Chrysler deserves a lot of credit not just for turning around the troubled automaker but for getting it back to a point where it can truly compete with other mid-scale companies like GM, Ford, Honda and Nissan. The sad part of this story is that Sergio Marchionne surprisingly passed away last summer. He’d been planning to turn management over in 2019, but that plan had to be accelerated. Can the new team succeed without its former captain at the helm? That’s the $64k question. There’s no doubt Marchionne hired, inspired and cultivated the current Fiat Chrysler team over the 14 years before his death. His imprint is on everything and everyone at Fiat Chrysler. It’s possible he picked the right people and strategy, while also structuring the right incentives such that Fiat doesn’t need him anymore. Only time will tell.

Much of Marchionne’s focus was on improving capital allocation, meeting financial targets and generating more respectable returns on capital. Importantly, he understood and instilled a need for flexibility and opportunism in the business. He worked to create a culture that would thrive after he left, which is part of why he made flexibility key to his approach—he knew industry dynamics would constantly be changing. He established strategies and targets with full knowledge that circumstances would change and policies would need to flex with time. He made it clear last summer that Fiat Chrysler avoided stove-piping—suppleness was the plan.

The former head of Jeep, Michael Manley, was Marchionne’s pick as successor. Manley was instrumental in building Fiat’s most successful unit, and it’s now his task to carry on the Marchionne legacy. Another important point to keep in mind about Fiat’s management is that Marchionne was brought in by John Elkann, the Agnelli family scion—obviously no dummy. I think Elkann and family will be keen observers of Fiat Chrysler’s progress, and likely to intervene if they don’t like its results. This on-going progress is what I’d like to consider next.

Fiat’s continued evolution

So far, it’s clear Jeep and Ram are doing well in the North America. That’s where most of Fiat Chrysler’s units (54%), revenues (66%) and profits (92% of EBIT) come from. Fiat admits it’s doing better than expected in North America, and believes it’s gaining incremental market share. Fiat is also getting better mix with fleet sales, which is important for scale in several markets, and expects sales and margins to improve as new models become available, like the new Jeep pickup (the Gladiator), Cherokee, Commander and Grand Cherokee. Jeep’s shift from off-road to mainstream continues apace both in North America and globally. As the world-wide trend of consumers trading cars for SUV’s gathers steam, Fiat Chrysler seems well-positioned to benefit.

On the Ram side, Fiat is having some success with its light duty Ram 1500 and expects improved pricing and margins with updates to heavy duty pickup models later this year. Ram was slow in getting its new light duty pickup up to full production, but that’s been fixed and the resultant learning has been used to benefit the launch of Ram’s heavy duty pickups and Jeep’s Gladiator. Over time, Ram plans to expand its light commercial vehicle business, with vans and other commercial offers. On Fiat’s other North American brands, it has recognized that Chrysler is and will remain a U.S. brand, which is probably wise considering Chrysler’s lack of global presence.

Despite bumps along the way, Fiat has also succeeded at growing Maserati and Alpha Romeo. Although Maserati had been making nice progress, 2018 proved a tough year. 50% of Maserati profits came from China, so when the luxury market in China tanked, Maserati felt it deeply. Fiat doesn’t expect Maserati to turn around until the second half of 2019. Alpha Romeo has struggled in 2018, too, with production difficulties, a tough competitive response from German automakers, and resultant growing pains that come with both of those issues. Management, however, sees Alpha as critical to Fiat’s success because it is needed to bridge the gap between Maserati and Fiat. They recognize that’s a very big task and have a lot to prove, and that’s why they’ve made Alpha a clear priority going forward and seem intent on pushing financial, operational, marketing and management attention into it.

On the manufacturing rationalization side, Fiat had been planning to spin off one of its industrial units, Magneti Marelli, but found a private equity buyer instead. Magneti Marelli develops and manufactures high-tech components for the auto industry. Only around 34% of Magneti Marelli’s revenue was with Fiat. The sale will bring 6 billion euros to Fiat, allowing it to push harder and faster into electric/hybrid vehicles, reduce debt, and pay a 2 billion euro special dividend this summer (assuming the deal closes then). Fiat also plans to initiate a 20% of adjusted profit regular dividend after the deal closes. This sets Fiat up nicely, but they still have much to do.

Still to do

Fiat knows it must improve margins in its Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segment. While peers achieve 6% EBIT margins, Fiat is lucky to show 3%. It recognizes the need to adjust costs and pricing, and a new Chief Operating Officer has been installed to help make that happen. Fiat has a new industrial plan, which hasn’t been shared with investors, that it expects will solve EMEA’s plant utilization issues. Fiat sees that it needs higher factory utilization, and is considering creative ways to maximize efficiency with what I think will be a combination of plant closures, consolidation and partnerships with other sub-scale manufacturers. On this front, Fiat doesn’t expect to show results until 2020. The Fiat brand is a big part of European volume and revenue, and a significant reason for its large market share in Italy, so the Fiat brand’s future is an important part of turning around European operations. When asked about Fiat specifically, management said the brand must be adjusted away from the mass market to where it can compete, but has detailed no strategy thus far. To me, it sounds like another targeting strategy is being formulated, like what’s been seen at Jeep, Ram, Maserati and Alpha Romeo. There’s no reason to think this will be easy, but it’s a better path than Fiat is on now. Management’s creativity can’t be dismissed, as demonstrated by the big improvements seen at Maserati and Alpha.

On the issue of technology advances, Fiat has major pushes both in autonomous vehicles and electric powertrains. It expects higher than normal costs to ramp this effort over the next five years, driving down free cash flows in the interim. Fiat sees autonomy in the 3rd of 6 stages, with the next three stages evolving over the 2020 to 2025+ time period. This will require a lot of technological pushes in sensor technology, centralized computer processing, and motion control actuation. It will also require advances in connectivity along several dimensions. To this end, Fiat is partnering with Google’s Waymo in the U.S., utilizing Chrysler Pacifica hybrids. The effort has started with 600 minivans and hopes to expand to 62k units by 2021. Fiat it is also partnering Aptiv on autonomous technology with the goal to have Level 2+ autonomous lunches in 2020. Too, Fiat is partnering with BMW to develop what they refer to as Level 3 autonomy. I found Fiat’s presentation to be long on concepts and short on specifics, but worth a look nonetheless.

With respect to carbon dioxide reductions, which are being pushed hardest by the EU and China, Fiat is looking at a portfolio approach with mild hybrid electric vehicles (mHEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plug in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), and battery electric vehicles (BEV). This effort will help achieve the regulatory targets it must meet from the EU, China, U.S. and Brazil. Developing and commercializing electric propulsion will be a key part of this endeavor, and my impression is that Fiat is behind the power curve relative to other auto makers. Fiat has a PHEV offer with the Chrysler Pacifica, and PHEV will be expanded to Jeep and Maserati in 2020. Its mHEV system was deployed in the Ram 1500 in 2018, and will be expanded to Fiat and Jeep in early to late 2020. An HEV power train will be implemented in the Jeep Grand Cherokee around mid-2020. The BEV system is expected to be deployed from 2020 to 2022 within Fiat, Jeep and Maserati platforms. In addition, Fiat plans to phase out all non-light commercial vehicle diesels by 2021. This roadmap can be examined in the presentation from Fiat’s last capital markets day.

As a strategic option, Fiat is considering what to do with its two industrial operations: Teksid and Comau. Teksid specializes in castings, in particular for engine blocks, cylinder heads, engine components, transmission parts, gearboxes and suspensions. 44% of Teksid’s end products are sold to Fiat, so a sale or spinout makes sense. Comau makes advanced manufacturing systems that serve the automotive, railway, heavy industrial, renewable energy and general industry. 25% of production goes to Fiat, so, again, there is good reason to consider selling or spinning out Comau. Fiat isn’t passively holding these two operations, but pushing realignment and development so they are good as they can be for Fiat or an outside party, depending on what happens going forward.

On the subject of capital allocation, Fiat is examining option to start its own captive finance company in the U.S. This can provide both strategic and financial benefits, according to management. Only 26% of Fiat Chrysler’s financing is done through its joint venture with Santander compared with 50-75% at the captive finance arms of competitors. Fiat sees potential benefits in financial returns and increased unit sales with a closely controlled finance arm. The example set by Ford and GM, for instance, give ample reason for optimism. Fiat’s brief presentation provides more detail on this potential. Captive finance is part of its longer term strategy, making this a good point to consider its big goals in detail.

Fiat’s 5 year goals

Fiat’s plans for 2018-2022 are, as before, ambitious. It aims to grow adjusted EBIT margins from 6.3% to 9-11% by 2022, which would be 14.5-19.4% annualized growth. It expects such progress will lead to EPS growth of 21-26%, taking EPS from €2.70 in 2019 to €5.90-7.30 by 2022. Fiat is aiming to achieve free cash flows of 7.5 to 10 billion euros in 2022, but only after a period of suppressed levels as they spend to catch up in electrics, hybrid and autonomous, while also renewing and expanding its current portfolio of vehicles.

Fiat plans to grow units and revenues by sourcing 80% of units from “white space” and renewal models, with more Jeep, Ram, Alpha Romeo and Maserati in the lineup. It’s aiming for 7% revenue growth coming equally from units, pricing and mix. It’s shooting for 10 billion euros in cost savings, mostly by going from 60% of units coming from the top 5 architectures to 80%, dropping from 16 down to 12. Purchasing and manufacturing savings are expected to predominantly come from this architecture rationalization.

In regions, its expects -1% growth from North America and EBIT margins of 10-12%, 5% growth in Latin America and margins of 10-12%, 3% growth in Asia Pacific and 8-10% margins, 2% growth in EMEA and 5-7% margins, and 2% growth from Maserati and 15% margins. It’s projecting to generate greater than 20% returns on invested capital and spend capex at 6-9% of revenue over the time frame. Fiat stress-tested its plan, figuring it would still be free cash flow positive even with a 30% decline in U.S. units. With a recession likely in the next 5 years, those assumptions will probably be put to the test. If you want a look at the details, view this presentation.

Over the short term, Fiat expects EBIT margins of 6.1% in 2019, down from 6.3% in 2018. It projects €2.70 of adjusted EPS, with APAC showing EBIT margins of -11%, EMEA at 1.8%, and Maserati at 5.7%. I think these updated expectations are the reason why the market was so disappointed with Fiat Chrysler’s 4Q18 report, with its stock down over 10%. Investors, especially short term ones, never like to hear that the next year is a transition year with higher spending and lower margins. To me, this strategy seems targeted at longer term returns and investors who share that focus. This approach almost certainly bears the imprint Exor, John Elkann, and the Agnelli family: long term shareholders focused on wealth creation rather than meeting quarterly estimates.

Investment potential

Because of the auto industry situation, Fiat Chrysler’s position, and the seeming inevitability of an economic downturn over the next five years, it only makes sense to buy Fiat if it’s dirt cheap. I believe it is. At round $14.50, Fiat trades at an EV/EBITDA 4.9x versus an 11.6x average for GM, Ford, Honda and Nissan (my numbers). On price to free cash flow it’s 5.6x versus an average of 8.8x for the same four. On price to sales per share it’s 0.17x versus 0.36x at the others. On EV/EBIT, it’s 10x versus a 30x. Referencing industry comparables operating at the same scale, Fiat looks cheap. And, that’s assuming Fiat doesn’t improve margins as it plans to do. Even if Fiat comes up short, any progress would be added upside. I think a business with no growth should trade at a multiple of 8x free cash flow per share. Fiat trades at a 30% discount to that. Again, that’s without assuming any improvement in operational metrics. Quantitatively, it looks cheap without heroics, and even cheaper option with improvement.

Importantly, an investment in Fiat isn’t a big unit or market share growth story, but a margin expansion story. Its competitors with similar scale—GM, Ford, Honda, Nissan—have margins 4.5-6.8% compared to Fiat’s 3%. On the financial side, paying down debt and getting to investment grade has gone a long way to raising margins over the past 5 years. Now, it must keep pushing interest costs down. That, by itself, could raise Fiat’s profit margin by 0.25-0.5%.

On the operational side, two-thirds of Fiat’s plan is to squeeze purchasing efficiencies out of its supply chain. Reducing architectures and improving utilization should help do that. The other one-third of Fiat’s operational cost savings are expected to come from manufacturing efficiencies. Modest unit sales increases and higher pricing with new models seems a legitimate plan to make that happen. Again, looking at competitor margins and what Fiat’s management team has accomplished so far, and I don’t think their plan is far-fetched. Another 1-1.25% of margin could be gained there. Low price to fundamentals and margin expansion indicate the upside of the equation, but what about the risks?

Risks

Without doubt, the auto business is cyclical, and profits will tank in a downturn. This reality should be included in any evaluation of an automaker. The good thing is that Fiat has dramatically improved its debt situation, as demonstrated by its recent debt upgrade. This won’t prevent margin declines—the unavoidable downside of operational leverage—but it does remove much of the risk of financial calamity or massive share dilution. The downturn risk isn’t zero, but Fiat’s low price mitigates some of the risk, especially for long term investors willing to look across a recessionary valley.

Another investment risk not to be overlooked is that Fiat is heavily covered by Wall Street and other analysts. It’s hard to gain an analytical edge when so many intelligent and diligent analysts follow a business. A counter-argument to that view is that some analysts may suffer from the inside view of narrowly covering the auto industry in-depth. Thus, an outside view—looking at base rates and comparable cases outside the auto industry—may become an asset, especially if there is a lot of negativity regarding Fiat specifically, the auto industry generally, or a broad economic downturn.

One of the most important risks to consider is management. A weak operation in a weaker industry relies on superior management, and that’s a big uncertainty at Fiat. Current management hasn’t been tested without Sergio Marchionne tied to the mast. It’s unknown whether he was simply a genius at strategy and execution, or whether he was also a brilliant selector and developer of talent. Investment risk would, doubtless, be lower with Marchionne in charge, and an investor must bear this firmly in mind.

A final risk to consider is that Fiat sets explicit expectations for investors both for the upcoming year and the next five. This seems prudent as an attempt to achieve ambitious goals, but it almost always comes back to haunt a business when the impossible to predict inevitably happens. Just look at Fiat’s last earnings report—with the stock down over 10%—and you clearly see how investors react to short term expectation “misses.” It’s good having ambitious goals and holding yourself accountable with public announcements, but as an investor you have to be ready to see those expectations come up short and your investment take a shellacking. Count on it—it will happen.

Conclusion

Fiat isn’t an extraordinary business in a rapidly expanding and profitable industry. If you buy Fiat, you won’t be able to chat people up at cocktail parties, demonstrating your investing prowess. Instead, Fiat is a below average company in a cyclical and capital intensive industry with a long record of weak fundamentals and competitive disadvantages. The industry, too, faces powerful secular headwinds, increasing regulatory burdens, and the potential of significant changes in end-customer demand. That doesn’t necessarily make it a bad investment, though. That’s because Fiat could go from below average to average, and management has a pretty good record of improving almost every aspect of the business. Fiat is also trading at a very low price relative to competitors of similar scale and on an absolute basis. The very things that make one cringe at the thought of investing in Fiat is why it’s trading at such a deep discount. Therein may lay opportunity. Fiat is not without risks, whether fundamental or sentiment, cyclical or secular, analyst coverage, management changes or missed expectations, but if all that’s already reflected in the price, or soon is, it might make a good investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCAU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: © Copyright 2019 Athena Capital Management Corp. All rights reserved. Permission is hereby granted to electronically link, forward, or store this document in its entirety or to quote passages as long as source is attributed to “Michael Rivers, CFA, Athena Capital Management.” Nothing in this letter should be considered investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. The opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are subject to change without notice. Information throughout this letter has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable, but such accuracy cannot be guaranteed.