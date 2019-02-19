Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management presents at CAGNY Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) CAGNY Conference February 19, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Alison Lewis - Global Chief Marketing Officer

Johnson & Johnson's consumer business delivered $13.9 billion in global sales in 2018 returning to above market growth. An acceleration that was fueled by innovative category, growing products as well as geographic expansion of multiple brands. Since last year's presentation, the company also announced the acquisition of two new companies in fast growing categories, Zarbee's and the naturally based TC space and Dr. [Chee LeBeau], in the premium duty space.

Alison Lewis

Thank you. So it's great to be here with all of you again this year to share a little bit more about Johnson & Johnson. I just wanted to introduce my colleagues that are up here. We have Paul Ruh, who is our Consumer CFO. And we have Lisa Romanko who is with our Investor Relations group. And they are up here and will help me with Q&A after.

So let's start with our forward looking statement. As is obligatory, the comments today that I share maybe considered forward looking. And some of the measures that I use maybe considered non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the SEC filings on our website for detail.

So I'm going to start by grounding you on our credo. We were excited last year because in 2018 it was actually the 75th anniversary of our credo and the credo is seen in the industry as really elevating the bar on the role that business plays in society. 75 years ago General Johnson, who is the Chairman and CEO at the time had the foresight to recognize that we always had to note that our first responsibility was to the people that we served.

When you think about that it is always about putting those humans first, putting those humans first in our decision-making. If you put humans with the center of making those decisions, you will always make the right decision and share honor value will follow. And I think it's fair to say for the last 75 years there has been significant shareowner value. And so it's reflected on our 75 year anniversary at the company, we really thought about how the next 75 years and the cradle allow us to continue to lead in broad-based healthcare.

Little grounding in our consumer business for those of you that isn't as familiar with it. First of all, we participate in six broad categories all the way from a beauty business through to an OTC business. Over 60% of our revenues actually come from beauty and OTC, which are the largest categories within which we participate. We have 12 mega brands. Those are the brands that we define can be $1 billion plus and if you look at our global sales breakdown from a geographic footprint standpoint what you see is while 47% of the business does sit within America, we have a significant portion of business that sits internationally outside of North America.

We talked to you last year about digital disruption and how digitization is really changing the face of the FMCG industry. And the question really is why? Well, what we've seen is that traditional barriers to entry things like large in-house R&D organizations, owned assets in your supply chain, large listing fees to allow you to get onto the shelves with major retailers, large media budgets to really create broad-based awareness and reach. Those were things that were traditional barriers to entry, but today with digital and technology what we see is new businesses can outsource those things that used to traditionally be competitive advantages.

They can buy them on the outside and as a result of those new individuals can launch new businesses or companies much more easily and faster than ever before. And they're very human centric. So what they do is they really seek out where is that little teeny tiny white space in the market and based on that teeny tiny white space how do we exploit that and build an entire business around it. And finally, they use performance marketing versus pure brand marketing. And what do I mean by that? Well, they really think like a retailer.

They use digital and technology to find those prime prospects online to market directly to those prime prospects through a digital ecosystem, and ultimately capture them and convert them very much performance marketing and very much thinking like a retailer. So there really is a new How to Win playbook for the consumer goods industry. And we look at it from the standpoint of we're competing in two worlds. We're competing with large multinational companies. Those are still super important because they are scaled businesses, but we're also competing against these startups that are driving a lot of the growth.

So the question really is how do we compete in these two worlds? How do we compete in this world of and? How do we think about being scaled because we are a scaled business, but also being nimble and thinking much more likes that startup? Well, there's really five key principles that we think about to compete in this world and these were principles we shared with you last year. So I'm just going to rephrase them quickly.

First of all, on innovation model. So what's really important is that we still have large global breakthrough platforms for innovations. These are things that have significant science behind them. They often take years to develop, but we have to balance that with fast cycle locally relevant innovation. So things like ingredients that are unique to a certain part of the country like miswak in the Middle East for oral care products or fragrances that are very special to places like France, Le Petit Marseillais product.

We also have to think product and package which is the heart of consumer packaged goods, but also balance that with digital services. So we're wrapped around those businesses with digital services that bring unique value propositions to life. Next, we think about modern marketing and making sure we have a really modern marketing playbook so that we have global brands because we want the brand to be the brand to be the brand everywhere at around the world, but we balance that with intense local execution and amplification. So that brands feels very much like it was made for you in the country in which you reside. And we'll still have superior science-based benefits for our businesses, but when we think about that we have to balance that with the purpose and the why they exist. And at Johnson & Johnson, we're very blessed because all of our brands were created in concert with a healthcare professional.

And so we have a very, very strong purpose and reason that our brands exist. Next, we have to win a new retail so that's the world of retail where we think about our traditional channels which are food drug math, but we also balance that with winning in e-commerce. We balance that in winning in the growth of specialty channels. On productivity, it's important for us to operate in the leanest way possible so we definitely drive efficiency in our business, but as we think about driving efficiency in our business, it's really important to make sure that as part of that work we create flexibility and responsiveness back to the nimbleness.

And lastly, we have to evolve our work processes to live in both worlds. So the way we like to think of ourselves is like a giant startup. We have to operate at scale but we also have to be nimble like a start-up, and that is really important as we think about shifting our culture. So today, I'm going to deep dive on our innovation model and I'm also going to share a little later some of the margin expansion opportunities on things we are doing to accelerate our profitable growth ahead of sales.

But first let's take a look back at our performance in 2018. So in 2018, our turnaround strategy really showed that it is working, and we're back to growth. We delivered 3.2% of growth in 2018 which was very competitive with the market. In addition to growth at 3.2%, we also see continued improvement in our margins. In fact adjusted IBT growth if you look over the past three years is growing at over 40% which is an extremely healthy growth rate.

So as we think about going forward what are we looking to do? Well, first of all, we're looking to continue to grow our sales competitively within the market, and expand margins faster than sales. But importantly doing that while continuing to invest in innovation. An innovation is super critical to our growth because if you look at our innovation agenda what we did in is we had 3x as much innovation versus the industry. If you look at the growth that we drove 70% of the growth that we drove actually came from innovation.

Just a few of the examples from 2018 that we're really proud of include the Johnson's restage. So as all of you know, we restage are Johnson's business and while only in the US, China and India so far rolling out in the rest of the world as I speak. We did see that we stabilized our baby business in 2018, and we even saw strong growth in the third and the fourth quarter. When you look at our OTC business, our Tylenol rapid release gels and our RHINOCORT nasal spray for allergy actually were the largest innovations in our OTC business in the US and in China respectively.

For beauty, we look at HydraBoost as a terrific example of a platform innovation. We launched HydraBoost three years ago as a Hydra lauric acid gel cream and what we've continued to do is drive extensions you received a few of those in your goodie bag last night like body products, like hand products, like eye products, like serum products. Those extensions beyond the base gel cream have continued to drive very, very strong growth against our hydraboost platform.

And then lastly, OGX, our acquisition from a couple of years ago has continue to gain share behind fast and ingredients relevant innovation up here I've got a charcoal variant. So innovation very important. And I want to deep dive a little bit more on our innovation model. So there are really four pillars that we think about when we think about innovation. First, it's all about driving new occasions; second, it's about being human centric and finding those white voices and places that consumers are looking. Third, it's about digital technology and data and surrounding our businesses with ideas in that area and lastly it's about business models.

Business models that talk about not only how we operate, but also where we build capability going forward. So let's start with new occasions the first pillar of our innovation model. This is all about driving category growth by expanding usage occasions. So we believe that if we can drive the category that is actually the tide that lifts all boats. So I'll start with a deep dive on Listerine and ground you a little bit in Listerine as a brand. So first of all, Listerine is a business that grew share and sales last year in 2018, and we believe it has continued growth potential.

This business has real power in the science behind it. The science that sits behind the four essential oils. The clinical studies that we have that show that Listerine reduces plaque and reduces gum disease. The clinical, the 100 years of growth that we've seen against this business, and then lastly the strong professional endorsement as a number-one dentist and hygienist recommended brand. But we believe we can drive more category growth. And the reason we believe that is if we were just to get the same number of users that exist in the US. to exist around the world, we would attract many users and drive growth.

In addition to that, if we increase our frequency or the number of swishes with existing users, we believe we can get two additional $25 billion in the category. So there's significant upside on Listerine, but to get more people to use Listerine, we really had to ask why were they not using it? And what we learned was it's not convenient for life on the go. It's pretty hard to take your bathroom with you when you think about the size and portability of the Listerine bottle. When you think about the need to spit into a sink. When you think about the fact that using it really isn't that discreet.

So that's a barrier to entry. What did we do about it? Well, I'm very pleased to introduce to all of you Listerine Ready! Tabs. This addresses a key consumer need of clean mouths throughout the day. And the fact that 84% of people freshens mouth on the date go, on-the-go daily. So the whole idea of Listerine Ready! Tabs are Listerine in your pocket that was the problem that we needed to solve. And so what we launched the chewable tablet that transforms into a liquid, but you swish for seconds and then swallow up for a whole mouth clean.

It's a great example of cross-sector inspiration and leverage because the tablet itself comes from a technology that existed in our pharmaceutical segment. That technology was sintered oral dissolving tablets. Those sintered oral dissolving tablets are what make up Listerine Ready! Tabs. So we have high hopes for this innovation. It's certainly a significant breakthrough in the industry and not only addresses a gap in the marketplace for on-the-go use, but also because it provides additional value to the consumer, people are willing to pay more.

If you look at our launch, we've launched the product in the US. We're rolling out right now in the UK and Canada, and we follow in the rest of the world by mid -2019. How we're launching this? Is really making sure that we're disrupting the oral care aisle with really creative merchandising that we're doing extensive sampling because it's the new to the world product. So people have to try it, understand how to use it before they buy it again. And then also full ecommerce activation. And we're very pleased to say that that package you see up there on the screen was the number-one new release on Amazon in the fourth quarter of 2018.

So what we're seeing so far is very strong results and 84% intent to repurchase which in consumer packaged goods is an extremely intent to re purchase number. So let's roll the video and take a look at what this product is.

So there you have it and you all got a sample in your room last night. So I hope you'll try it and re-buy it again and tell all your friends. So the next example of new occasions is actually Neutrogena single-use wipes. So our Neutrogena wipes business is a significant business for our Neutrogena brand. And it's a big business because we actually have a proprietary and patented juice and white substrate and it removes 99% of all makeup. But the reality is what we recognized was there was an on-the-go need because 48% of people remove their makeup on the go, but there was no great solution.

The current wipes package in its size is heavy and bulky and not something you can easily throw in your bag. So we're introducing single-use wipes. It really fills that need for on-the-go and in addition to that it's one of those great examples of value added innovation that allows us to continue to grow revenue of our Neutrogena wipes business. So let's take a look at Neutrogena wipes.

So you know you have something hot when you presenting this idea to customers and customers are sneaking and putting it in their bags and keeping the sample that we left for their own use. So that's new occasions. Now let's talk about human centricity. So this is really mining those insights to determine where is that next opportunity. And when you think about Johnson & Johnson you think about our competitive advantage. It is very much about understanding consumers deeply, but then combining that understanding with the unique science that we can bring.

So what we observed is in the last couple of years there were actually one billion ingredient searches on Google. Up over a 100% in the last year. In fact, if you look at beauty alone you see that 5% to 10% of all the beauty searches that are happening around the world relate to ingredients. So ingredients are something that people are really interested in. That's great, but ingredients without science don't give us a unique competitive advantage. So what we're able to do is bring the science combined with those ingredients and ensure that we continue to set the standard as it relates to our Johnson & Johnson products.

So a couple of examples to share with you. First, starting with Johnson's CottonTouch. So Johnson's CottonTouch is our new, newborn range. It's the first new range we've launched in 10 years, and it's a big part of our Johnson's restage. It takes the whole intuition of cotton as an ingredient, absorption, breath ability, softness, naturalness but combines that with science because what our R&D team realized was there was an opportunity in vast products for newborn. Two things that concerns the caregiver of a newborn baby. One is the anxiety on giving your baby a bath when that baby gets a little slippery with the soap on. And second dressing your baby after you've put lotion on that child, where the skin is sticky and therefore you're tugging at your child.

So what they did was they created a product that met this unmet need taking cotton which creates a little more friction and a little more hold ability of the baby in the bath, and then provides the smoothness in the lotion that allows you to dress your baby without that stickiness. So CottonTouch and how it's doing it's actually in the top 25% of our sales on lines so doing very, very well. And our ratings and reviews are up in the 4 to 4.5 level which is very strong for any new launch.

Let's roll the video and immerse you a little bit more in cotton. So let's move from cotton to honey. As all of you know, in Q3, we acquired Zarbee's business into our OTC natural category. Natural OTCs are actually growing at 2X the rate of base OTCs with real strength in cough and cold and sleep and probiotics, all places where Zarbee's is strong. If you look at the history of Zarbee's, it's a beautiful fit with J&J. It was founded by its pediatrician as most of our Johnson & Johnson brands were. He was looking for a product for his younger patients, and he also recognized that from a regulatory standpoint there wasn't anything for children under six.

So there was no active that was approved for children under six. He found a regulatory clinical study at Penn State University, which was based on dark honey and how dark honey provided soothing relief to young children. And so Zarbee's was launched. It's the perfect match for what J&J looks for in a brand and product. It's a perfect marriage of an HCP need, the doctors are buck recognized. Patient insights where people are looking for more natural solutions, particularly for younger children. And lastly, our gap in the regulatory environment. Zarbee's remains the number one pediatrician recommended product today for cough, cold.

And we're extremely happy to have Zarbee's as part of the Johnson & Johnson family. Let's roll the video to have a look. So that's all about human insights related to ingredients combined with science. So the third pillar is about digital technology and data. And this is really leveraging technology and data to understand how we can build deeper relationships and provide more value-added solutions to consumers. Last year, I talked to you about Neutrogena 360. This was actually a skin scanner that you place over your phone to read your moisture level, your pore size as well as your wrinkles and provide personalized recommended solutions of products.

What we recognized as we learned how consumers were responding to this is they love the product, but they actually wanted more customized products. And so Neutrogena MaskiD was born. MaskiD is basically a sheet mask which is a very popular category in beauty, but it's a personalized sheet mask. So it's the first personalized sheet mask that exists in the category. And the whole idea is after the skin is scanned, you recognize that you need different access on different places in your face.

So you may need something different for your forehead versus your cheek versus your chin. This mask deposits what unique accesses are required onto the mask, so that you can use that on your face. And the key on all of this was it was launched through cross-sector collaboration. Because in order for us to produce a mask unique for each one of you in the room that had to be done through 3d printing technology. That 3d printing technology is actually a technology that our medical device group has that sits in the center of excellence.

So we're able to pull in that 3d printing technology and apply that with our skin scanner onto a mask in order to produce a new to the world personalized mask product. So we unveiled this innovation at CES to very rave reviews. In fact, it was received as one of the top 15 to 20 tech of CES, many awards that it got recognized for. And I want to roll the video so you can actually really see what this innovation is all about. Roll the video please.

Pretty amazing technology. So our last pillar is actually new business models and new business models is really all about the way that we work and how we might do things differently, as well as new capabilities that we bring in so that we go to market in a different way. So I'm going to start with an example that comes to team skincare C&C from clean and clear. So team skincare is certainly a challenging area and it's a challenging area because for any of you that have teens you know that you have to adapt constantly to their ever-changing needs and desires.

We knew that in order to win in teen skincare with an innovation, we had to really act different to compete. We weren't going to get this done in a traditional innovation methodology. So it all started with the team, and we set up what we call a beauty incubator team. This team was seven people and only seven people. Seven people all with unique capability and value that they brought to the team. We gave them a very clear problem to solve. We said we need a new team skin care innovation. It has to be under the clean and clear brand, and obviously relevant to the target.

And we set parameters for them where we said what all you have is a $1 million. That's all you've got. You've got to be really innovative. You've got to do this in under 12 months and it does have to still fit in the skincare area. So here's what the team did. The team came up with C and C by clean and clear in 10 months. If they produce a line 12 products via rapid prototyping. You got one of those in your bag last night, blackout. They co-develop this product and that's what rapid prototyping is all about. They co-developed this product with two groups of people.

One was a set of teen influencers Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight, twin girls from Texas and then with a retailer Ulta. So use those two groups to constantly feedback. What did they like, what didn't they like, and allowed us to move much faster. The big difference with this launch is we're actually starting small. We've launched in Ulta and Amazon. We're learning what consumers say, adjusting as we go and then we will scale.

So a very different way to develop a brand and a very different brand for us. Roll the video please.

So great example of developed by teens for teens. So next I want to talk to you about Dr. Chee LeBeau, Dr. LeBeau is our latest acquisition as many of you know. And it exists in the fast-growing premium dermal cosmetic beauty space. Like almost all our J&J brands it was founded by a healthcare professional Dr. Sharona. Dr Sharona wanted to combine health and beauty from the perspective of a dermatologist. He started in 1998 with Aqua Collagen Gel which is the core product of the lime.

Today Dr. Chee LeBeau is actually the number one dermal cosmetic brand in Japan, and importantly it accelerates not only our position in dermal cosmetics, but also in e-commerce because 50% of Dr. Chee LeBeau business actually sits in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer. When you look up the line up here's what has been built with Dr. Chee LeBeau. Over 23 years, it's become a $400 million company. Prior to acquisition, we, Johnson & Johnson in 2016 started actually distributing the products in China. And has three distinct lines of products. The first line is collabo which is a leave on toner for young skin particularly popular in China, when some celebs and influencers started posting how great the product was.

Dr. Chee LeBeau the main line is a line of six hero products, all prestige. many what's called dropper serums which are really the gold standard in serum. And then lastly, Janome which is only in Japan and Janome is a super premium brand with the reason to believe from a science standpoint in stem cell therapy. From a go- to- market standpoint, this is where the new business models come in. Dr Chee LeBeau has a very different go-to-market strategy, which really elevates our sales and marketing models and capabilities.

So e-commerce as I mentioned is a significant portion of the business. Additionally, there is strong offline presence which really serves as the marketing model for the brand where we have concession counters, branded boutiques and then most recently in Shanghai, we just launched an experience center where you can go in and touch and feel the product with professionals to recommend and then order online. The last thing I want to talk to you about in new business models is actually related to our OTC business. So while innovation that I've talked to you about so far is really about product. The reality is that innovation is not just about products.

The base business is super important especially in self care. We need to keep that base business growing. And as you know, we've done very well in our self care business over the last 4 to 5 years. We use science and regulatory on our self care business to really come up with new ideas that will continue to make people think differently about our existing products and brands, therefore drive the purchase and sale. So what we do is we come up with these new ideas using regulatory and science, and then we execute these new ideas end to end in a commercial innovation model.

So from over-the-top advertising all the way down to in -store and on packaging. And there are things like on Nicorette where we provide consumers with new ways of quitting. 150% more likely with quickness to quit for good driving 10% growth over the last three years. Or Zyrtec where we talk about the benefits of sustained use, so it works hard but works twice as hard when you take it the next day took us to the number one leadership position on Zyrtec in 2018.

And lastly on Tylenol, where we talk about special conditions use. So Tylenol being number one doctor recommended for those with high blood pressure. And again that generates a [4 to 1] ROI for us. So a different kind of innovation model, a different kind of business model but one that is equally important in terms of driving our based business because in the world of OTC, the innovations are fewer and further between.

So there you have it our four pillars and a few examples of what we do under each of these areas from new occasions all the way through to new business models. And our innovation program as I said is really important to driving our top-line growth competitive with the marketplace. It also allows us to build value into our brand, so that we continue to premiumize and drive pricing in the marketplace. We also make sure with all of our innovation that we execute with excellence so they can drive maximum value from each of those innovations.

And we do all this while continuing to drive margin expansion. And I said I was going to give you a deep dive on how we're driving our productivity programs. So if you look at our productivity and cost agenda program. We have really gone beyond just revenue growth to drive margin expansion link to a very disciplined productivity program agenda. We've seen incredible momentum and focus here. There are four areas of focus in total.

Revenue growth management which really looks at our price, our mix and then also our promotion, return on investment. Marketing productivity which looks at how do we drive scale and how do we drive value everyday to get more for every dollar that we invest. Our supply chain transformation which really looks at our costs, and our overall network. And then lastly SG&A optimization so that we can operate in the leanest way possible, while still being nimble and fast.

And we've seen over $2 billion of savings from 2015 to 2018. So we will continue to use that to help invest in our innovation, as well as drive margin expansion on the bottom line. So overall, how are we driving the change and what is our secret sauce? Well, first of all, setting the pace for the marketplace as I talked about for things like innovation. Fuelling that through productivity, so investing back into the business, but also driving margin expansion through getting a top line and that productivity working to drive enough growth in that bottom line, so it can grow faster than our sales.

So with that I'd like to end where I began. I started by grounding you in the values and principles of our company based on our credo that drive our behavior, but I'm going to end with what the purposes of Johnson & Johnson. We blend heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for Humanity. I hope that you've seen a little bit more of the heart, science and ingenuity today from Johnson & Johnson consumer, and I'd like to now open it for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

AlisonLewis

So I think I'm still miked up. So I think the way that this is going to work is Lisa is we've got about two minutes for any questions. Lisa is going to sort of call you out and sort of direct the question and we'll all participate. So thank you.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Great, thank you, that was great. I was curious if you can talk a little bit about portfolio expansion? Because you talked a lot about the areas where you're supporting the brands, Zarbee's and other and there's been some recent M&A, but as you look across the landscape of where you compete, it's a lot of places you still don't. So as you think about geography, brand, category, what types of things you guys are looking for to keep building the consumer portfolio?

AlisonLewis

Yes. So a few things I'd say. I mean, first of all, when you think portfolio expansion, some of the acquisitions that we've recently done. Whether that's Vogue; whether that's NeoStrata. I talked today about Zarbee's and Chee LeBeau; those are great examples of portfolio expansion. And as you can see from those we're moving into sort of what we see as white space and fast-growing areas, but very much close into the categories and franchise where we currently compete.

The other way that we think about category expansion and franchise expansion is really expanding our brands. So if you look at Aveeno Baby is a great example of that. Five years ago Aveeno Baby was a brand that only existed in the US and Canada. We've built a strong business behind Aveeno Baby in the UK, in China actually in 17 countries around the world and those are all large countries and that's been a big part of fueling our continued growth in the premium baby segment where we actually hold number one number, number two position now with a Aveeno Baby, and that's through the footprint expansion.

The other thing that you'll see as it relates to our business in terms of portfolio expansion is very targeted expansion into certain areas. So if you think about when we're launching Listerine gotab's as an example. Those are going to play a bigger role in places like China, where Listerine is not that large today. So again very targeted areas where we can sell through e-commerce and really drive the sales where we see there's a unique need.

So those are sort of the three ways we think about our portfolio expansion.

PaulRuh

Lauren, if I could add a couple points. We see a portfolio management also along the productivity line as well. When we think about portfolio at the micro level, we constantly refresh our portfolio, we prone the key details of the skews for the sake of margin improvement. If you also think about how to increase our return on investment. The balance between country and brand combinations. We also use that to put the resources against the highest return in areas. Of course in addition to our M&A activities and we are focusing our efforts towards our strongholds which are definitely in the area of OTC and also premium science-based beauty.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Thanks. Hey, guys. So I have two questions. One is on the innovation cycle that you're going through. Can you give us a set of how much of the innovation growth comes from pure volume? So is getting those other occasions, getting more shelf space et cetera versus price mix. It sounds like for example Listerine's combination was --

AlisonLewis

Yes. So each innovation is somewhat unique in that area, but in general if you look at broad strokes, you're seeing about 60% to 70% of the growth through innovation coming through that pure volume, and about 30% to 40% coming through the premiumization. And I talked a couple of examples of premiumization today. But driving mix becomes a very important way for us to continue to drive that top-line revenue. And as Paul mentioned, the premium area in beauty and healthcare are or OTC are areas that we're looking aggressively at and will continue to drive.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

And then just following up on a portfolio question a little bit. A lot of the acquisitions you've made so far are relatively small in the grand scheme not just of your business but of J&J overall. How do you think about size? What is the right size of an acquisition? Would you do something big that comes along? Do you have that approval from Alex to do something like that? Like how that all work out internally in terms of any acquisition sides as we go forward.

AlisonLewis

Yes. So I would say I'll let Paul jump in here too. I mean we don't look at size. We look at the strength of the potential of an acquisition. If you look at our history over time, our greatest success is actually garnered when we purchase those smaller neutrogena now $1 billion plus brand. Aveeno very strong business for us and I just talked global expansion behind that. So I think when we find that unique science-based, differentiated area that we know is relevant for consumers, we do very well driving that. And even Chee LeBeau is a great example of that.

The success we had in taking that business in 2016 outside of Japan and expanding that into China is a great example of our operational excellence that can deliver the growth that's required for some of these smaller more focused businesses. So there's no one size. I don't know if you want to add anything like that.

PaulRuh

I couldn't agree more, Aliso. And last year was an example of a small acquisition that was Zarbee's and also I would say a medium-sized acquisition Chee LeBeau two comparatively is relatively larger. Now we always look at every opportunity and there's a lot of activity in the marketplace, but we take every case with a strategic and financial lens. And I wouldn't say that we have either a parameter or any kind of restriction as long as it does make business sense.

AlisonLewis

From an M&A price perspective it reflects the same. We would prefer small tuck-ins as is our history. On occasion, we have done large acquisitions. However, they're more priced into the market, harder to create value, harder to integrate. So on special occasion where we see a unique, strategic value in doing that and it returns value to shareholders, we will execute that. But again and about 50% of our growth comes from M&A. So and that's across the enterprise.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Alison you mentioned this new playbook that's emerged with digital disruption, and we talked about how you're creating new business models. Can you just talk about your mixed --on how to manage to that transition and? Also how you manage the complexity that comes with some of these new brands in your channel.

AlisonLewis

Yes. So I think one of the key things when we talk about the modern marketing playbook is often say think like a retailer. So instead of just thinking from the standpoint of building awareness and reach which has been sort of a traditional CPG model. Let the retailer handle the rest. Think end-to-end and you have the ability today because of technology to actually personalize the communication like never before. And that's a big part of the modern marketing playbook that personalization of those messages. So truly getting the right first message to the right person at the right time which is always a theory of marketing.

But if you're not an allergy sufferer and I'm putting allergy ads for Zyrtec on CNN as an example. I'm not so sure that really works, but if you are an allergy sufferer and I can directly target you we know that that's work. So it's that precision targeting and in the US today 80% of our total media is actually precision targeted, which uses data and technology to really understand who we're reaching. And globally about 60% of our digital media is now for system targeted.

So that's a great example of modern marketing playbook. And it's what those smaller brands, those startup brands do so well in finding those audiences and then targeting them uniquely and specifically with things that are relevant to them.

End of Q&A

